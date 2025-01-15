Traders Fair is Coming to Lagos: Connecting Traders, Experts, and Opportunities

Lagos, Nigeria, 15th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, FINEXPO is excited to announce the upcoming Traders Fair and Awards, set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria. This highly anticipated event will bring together influential figures in finance, trading, and investments, offering participants a chance to learn, network, and grow in a dynamic environment.

The Traders Fair is designed to promote financial literacy, inspire local traders, and connect Nigeria’s financial community with global industry experts. With engaging presentations, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, attendees will gain valuable insights and practical tools to excel in today’s ever-changing markets.

Meet Our Key Speakers

Joel Williams Ekon, Financial Educator and Business Development Strategist, is highly regarded for his expertise in forex trading and business development. Through tailored education programs, Joel has empowered many traders with actionable strategies to navigate competitive markets. His session will explore algorithmic trading and effective client acquisition techniques.

As the CEO of Nigeria Forex Academy, Chinedu is committed to providing comprehensive forex education to individuals across Nigeria. With hands-on experience and a dedication to excellence, Chinedu has positioned the academy as a trusted resource for aspiring traders. His talk will cover practical skills for managing the complexities of forex trading in today’s evolving landscape.

Micah Erumaka, Marketing Engineer and Finance Enthusiast, is a retail investor and influential content creator with a strong online presence. Known for his engaging and accessible approach to financial education, Micah has motivated thousands to take charge of their financial futures. His session will offer actionable strategies for investing in both Nigerian and U.S. markets, bridging the financial literacy gap.

Why Join Traders Fair Nigeria?

Exclusive Learning Opportunities: Gain insights from top financial experts.

Networking with Industry Leaders: Connect with local and international professionals.

Content Tailored for the Local Market: Strategies and tools designed specifically for Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Interactive Experiences: Participate in hands-on workshops and Q&A sessions.

Join Us to Shape the Future

The Traders Fair and Awards is more than just an event — it’s a platform for progress and connection within the financial community. Whether you’re in media, finance, or trading, this is an ideal opportunity to showcase your expertise and be part of a global network of innovators and leaders.

Event Details

Date: 5 April 2025

Venue: Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria

Register Now: www.tradersfair.com

For more information, visit our website or contact us at info@tradersfair.com

About Traders Fair

Traders Fair Private Events is a global series of Private financial events for the trading industry, created and produced by FINEXPO since 2018.

The most influential trading experts, companies and top companies from all over the world share their experiences, discuss about most recents changes and find the new solutions in the financial markets. Expect a wide range of networking opportunities, meeting up with top experts or gurus, workshops and seminars, on-stage live performance, and after event parties. At Traders Fair everyone has a unique opportunity to dive into the world of finance like never before.