Traders are stacking this new gaming token as GameChain presale hits $500K

GameChain, a groundbreaking blockchain-based gaming platform, has raised over $500K in its presale as traders and gamers show increasing interest in the GAME token.

GameChain presale surpasses $500K amid growing interest

The GameChain presale is gaining significant momentum, with over $500K raised to date. The platform aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology to provide a decentralized, transparent, and rewarding gaming experience. Buy, sell, and trade in-game assets and NFTs in the GameChain Marketplace.

Early participants in the presale are acquiring GAME tokens at a discounted rate. The current presale price is $0.03 per GAME token, but this is expected to rise as the campaign progresses.

GAME token to revolutionize Web3 gaming economy

At the core of GameChain lies the GAME token, a digital asset that powers every aspect of the ecosystem. From in-game purchases and asset trading to staking and governance, GAME is designed to offer utility and value to its holders.

The tokenomics of GAME are structured for long-term sustainability and growth. With a total supply capped at 1 billion tokens, scarcity is built into the model. Various mechanisms, such as staking rewards and token burns, are in place to incentivize participation and maintain token value.

Rank-to-Earn (R2E): The future of P2E

One of GameChain’s standout features is its Rank-to-Earn (R2E) system. This innovative model allows top-performing players to earn a share of the revenue generated from each game instance. By achieving high rankings on leaderboards, players are financially rewarded for their skill and dedication.

“GameChain is not just about playing games; it’s about creating a rewarding ecosystem where players are recognized and compensated for their achievements,” said a GameChain spokesperson.

Stake & Earn: Passive income and governance participation

GameChain offers a robust Stake & Earn program where GAME token holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards. Stakers gain voting rights within the GameChain governance model, allowing them to influence key decisions on the platform.

Currently, the staking program provides attractive annual percentage yields (APY), but these rates are expected to adjust as more participants join. Early stakers can maximize their returns and have a greater say in the future of the platform.

GC Studio set to launch 3 new blockchain games

GC Studio, the platform’s in-house development team, is gearing up to release a suite of high-quality, blockchain-connected games. Upcoming titles include:

Galaxy Destroyer : A space-themed action game where players defend their fleet against extraterrestrial threats.

: A space-themed action game where players defend their fleet against extraterrestrial threats. Super Drift : Tear up the track in this heart-pounding multiplayer racing experience. Perfect your drift and dominate your rivals.

: Tear up the track in this heart-pounding multiplayer racing experience. Perfect your drift and dominate your rivals. Soccer Stars: Dive into this quick, tap-friendly soccer action on mobile. Master your aim, outsmart your opponents, and rise to soccer stardom. Easy to pick up, hard to put down.

These games are designed to showcase the potential of blockchain in gaming, offering true ownership of in-game assets and new ways to earn rewards.

You might also like: GameChain’s Multi-Chain Ecosystem Poised to Revolutionize Gaming

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.