Trade Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) Perpetual Futures on New Institutional Grade Platform, IntelMarkets

According to reports, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) net inflow for large transactions has increased by 164%. Also, Solana-based products recorded an inflow of $6.2 million in the past week.

Meanwhile, IntelMarkets is building an upcoming platform where investors can trade perpetual futures. Let us see why trading perpetual on IntelMarkets is better.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Large Holder Inflow Pumps 164%

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dog-themed cryptocurrency, has witnessed a massive 164% rise in large holder inflow, per IntoTheBlock data. Increases in the Large Holder’s Inflows might be a sign that the Shiba Inu coin price has hit rock bottom.

This is because large addresses like to buy after prices have witnessed massive correction. Presently, Shiba Inu crypto is displaying losses on the monthly and weekly levels. Its market cap is consolidating around the $7.5-$9.5 billion mark.

Going forward, the Shiba Inu coin seems primed for a large movement. However, it has to surpass major resistance on the way. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a hurdle at the 50-day SMA at $0.00001442. If it crosses this level, the next major resistance is the 200-day SMA at $0.000021.

Solana (SOL) Products Sees Large Inflows

Solana (SOL) investment products have continued to attract considerable funds in the last week. The most shocking part is that BTC-based products performed badly during this period. According to the CoinShares Research Blog notes, Solana (SOL) products saw a net inflow of roughly $6.2 million during the period.

This large inflow shows investors are interested in Solana coin. With the chances of a Solana ETF still low in the US, the cryptocurrency is consolidating below the $150 mark. Its market valuation is around the $55-$75 billion mark on the monthly timeframe.

Analysts predict a price surge to $155 in the next few weeks. However, the Solana crypto price must cross the 200-day SMA ($146.78) first before it can gain enough momentum to start a rally.

IntelMarkets Brings Advanced Trading Tools To the Perpetual Futures Market

INTL, the native token of IntelMarkets, has become the best cryptocurrency to buy in the bear market right now. It is currently at the presale stage and is priced at $0.009. The project has been growing rapidly, raising over $250k in presale. Industry experts forecast its value could increase by 1,100% to $0.11 soon, a massive gain for early investors.

This assumption is based on its connection to an upcoming trading platform that will provide a perpetual futures contract experience. This market is known for its large trading volume of $101.9 billion in 2022. Experts forecast IntelMarkets’ AI-based and dual-chain platform will rule this market.

By integrating Ethereum’s scalability with Solana’s speed and low fees, IntelMarkets has a lot to offer traders. That is not all. It has a leverage of up to 1,000:1, allowing traders to make large earnings from the small barest of movements in the market.

IntelMarkets also enables traders to set up forecasts on many assets without bothering with expiration terms, so traders can hold positions for long periods. It also gives the traders access to risk management tools like stop loss and take profit. There is also IntelMarket’s self-learning AI bot, which traders can use to manage their trades.

Can IntelMarkets’ INTL Coin Give More Profits Than Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

INTL is in the first stage of its presale and has been enjoying a lot of attention in the past few weeks. Industry experts have already forecasted a 1,100% return on investment for early investors.

With Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently battling bears, INTL is the best coin to buy. Its adoption is even expected to increase in the coming months.

