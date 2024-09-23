TotalEnergies to supply up to 1.5 million tons of more sustainable aviation fuel to Air France-KLM over a 10-year period.

TotalEnergies to Supply Up to 1.5 Million Tons of SAF to Air France-KLM.

The contract builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2022 for the supply of 800,000 tons of SAF.

The SAF supplied to Air France-KLM will be used to fuel flights operated by Air France-KLM’s airlines on departure from France, the Netherlands, and other European countries.

What deal did TotalEnergies sign with Air France-KLM?

TotalEnergies said on Monday that it has signed an agreement with Air France-KLM to supply up to 1.5 million tons of more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Air France-KLM Group airlines over a 10-year period, until 2035.

This agreement marks one of the largest SAF purchase contracts signed by Air France-KLM to date. In 2022 and 2023, Air France-KLM was the world’s leading SAF user, representing 17 percent and 16 percent of total global production, respectively, TotalEnergies said.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, commented, “SAF contributes both to the energy transition of our customers in the aviation sector and to the industrial transition of our refineries. It therefore represents a real ‘win-win’ for the future of industry and aviation. For the past 10 years, we have been pioneers in the field, investing in biorefineries and SAF production facilities in France as well as developing coprocessing technologies in our refineries. Building on these industrial successes, we intend to continue this momentum in Europe and worldwide.”

Benjamin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM Group, remarked, “Securing the volumes of more sustainable aviation fuel needed to decarbonize our activity is a major challenge. This agreement with TotalEnergies is a further step in this direction, and a testament to our long-standing support for the development of SAF production in France and Europe. A solid SAF sector capable of meeting our industry’s needs is a key factor in Europe’ sovereignty and energy independence.”

Accelerating the decarbonization of air transport in Europe

According to the report, the contract builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2022 for the supply of 800,000 tons of SAF, and by re-evaluating this agreement today, the two groups are reaffirming their objective to curb the environmental impact of the air transport sector as quickly as possible by reducing CO2 emissions.

By 2030, Air France-KLM plans to reduce its CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 30% compared with 2019 levels and it aims to achieve this goal through a combination of fleet renewal, operational measures such as eco-piloting, and the incorporation of at least 10% of more sustainable aviation fuel on all its flights,the company said.

The SAF supplied to Air France-KLM will be used to fuel flights operated by Air France-KLM’s airlines on departure from France, the Netherlands, and other European countries, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

