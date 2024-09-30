TotalEnergies launches two utility-scale solar and battery projects in the U.S.

TotalEnergies has launched two utility-scale solar farms with batteries in the United States.

These new projects, with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW, are part of a portfolio of renewable assets totaling 4 GW in operation or under construction in Texas.

On Sept 27, 2024, TotalEnergies signed a deal with Lewis Energy Group and acquired product assets in the Eagle Ford Basin.

TotalEnergies, in a press release on Monday, said that it has started commercial operations of Danish Fields and Cottonwood, two utility-scale solar farms with integrated battery storage located in southeast Texas. These new projects, with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW, are part of a portfolio of renewable assets totaling 4 GW in operation or under construction in Texas.

Danish Fields is TotalEnergies’ largest solar farm in the United States, with a capacity of 720 MWp and 1.4 million ground-mounted photovoltaic panels, TotalEnergies said.

Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President, Renewables at TotalEnergies, in a comment said, “The start-ups of Danish Fields and Cottonwood in the fast-growing ERCOT market showcase TotalEnergies’ ability to deliver competitive renewable electricity to support our clients’ decarbonization goals, as well as our own. Thanks to these projects, we are delighted to take another step in delivering our strategy across the entire value chain, from power generation to customer delivery, in order to achieve our profitability target of 12% ROACE in our Integrated Power business.”

About Cottonwood

Cottonwood has a capacity of 455 MWp and features over 847,000 ground-mounted photovoltaic panels. The site will also feature 225 MWh of battery storage supplied by Saft, scheduled for commissioning in 2025. Cottonwood’s electricity production is contracted under long-term PPAs indexed to merchant prices through an upside-sharing mechanism with LyondellBasell and Saint-Gobain to support their decarbonization efforts, the company said.

TotalEnergies Signs Deal with Lewis Energy Group and Acquired Product Assets in the Eagle Ford Basin.

On Sept 27, 2024, TotalEnergies said it had signed an agreement with Lewis Energy Group to acquire a 45 percent interest in dry gas-producing assets owned and operated by Lewis Energy Group in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas. The acquisition of these low-cost and long plateau assets further strengthens TotalEnergies’ integration across the gas value chain in the US, and follows the Texas Dorado acquisition announced in April 2024.

Located in Southwest Texas, the acquired assets have the potential to be developed to reach a sustainable gross production of around 400 Mcf/d by 2028.

Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, commented, “This acquisition further strengthens our upstream gas position in the United States and contributes to our integrated LNG position with a low cost upstream gas supply. We are delighted to partner with Lewis Energy Group, a well-renowned and highly efficient gas operator with an historical footprint in South Texas.”

