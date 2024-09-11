Toshiba Receives Four Convrt Awards for Innovation in Retail

Toshiba has received four convrt awards for innovation in retail.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions won four Convrt Awards for retail innovation in multiple categories, including A.I. Integration, etc.

On Sept 9, 2024, Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of Gate Driver IC for Automotive Brushed DC Motors that Will Contribute to Downsizing of Equipment.

Toshiba Wins Four Convrt Awards

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions said on Tuesday that four of its cutting-edge retail innovations have received top honors from The Convrt Awards. This prestigious international competition celebrates excellence and innovation in retail technology.

The awards recognize Toshiba’s leadership in different retail sectors, including A.I. Integration, Omnichannel/Unified Commerce Solutions, Store and Team Operations, and Analytics and Intelligence, The company said.

Fredrik Carlegren, Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, said, “Retailers today face many challenges, including labor shortages, shrink, and the complexities of managing inventory across multiple channels. In response, retail technology is crucial role in empowering retailers to overcome these obstacles and achieve success. These recognitions by the Convrt® Awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to address the industry’s biggest challenges and enable retailers to streamline operations, enhance security, and provide seamless omnichannel experiences to pave the way for future growth and innovation. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in retail.”

Toshiba Launches Gate Driver IC Samples to Revolutionize Automotive Motor Size

On Sep 9, 2024, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation said it has started providing engineering samples of “TB9103FTG,” a gate driver IC for automotive brushed DC motors, including latch motors and lock motors in power backdoors and power slide doors, and drive motors for power windows and power seats.

Toshiba: TB9103FTG, a gate driver IC for automotive brushed DC motors.

The new IC can also be used as one-channel H-bridge or two-channel half-bridges. In addition to application as a motor driver, it can be combined with an external MOSFET to replace mechanical relays and other mechanical switches, contributing to quiet operation and higher equipment reliability, Toshiba said.

