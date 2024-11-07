Top Tips to Increase Employee Retention from Job Market Expert

With about 52% of people expressing dissatisfaction in their jobs, companies are finding themselves challenged to keep employees engaged and fulfilled. While the reasons behind workplace dissatisfaction range from stagnant career growth to negative work cultures, organizations that make employee retention a priority have a chance to keep their talent—and thrive.

To dig deeper into the factors driving employee satisfaction, I spoke with A.J. Mizes, CEO & Founder of The Human Reach, who regularly consults companies on how to create supportive, growth-oriented environments. Here are his top recommendations for improving employee retention, along with some of my insights on why each of these strategies is critical in today’s job market.

Career Development

One of the most essential factors for employee retention, Mizes explains, is supporting growth and development from within. “People want to know there’s room for growth and a sense of purpose in their roles,” he says. “Companies need to invest in their employees the same way they expect employees to invest in them.” Mizes suggests companies can implement mentorship programs that pair seasoned employees with fresh recruits, which increases engagement and can lower job-hopping.

In addition to mentorship, he recommends offering professional development opportunities, such as online classes and certifications aligned with employees’ career paths. As an editor who’s seen career trends shift over time, I’ve noticed a strong connection between companies that prioritize skill-building and their employee satisfaction rates. Simply put, people want to work in places where they can continue to learn and grow.

“Tracking internal promotions and supporting development sends a clear message: we care about your growth,” Mizes adds. By investing in an employee’s journey, companies show that they’re committed to their team members’ future—and that goes a long way toward building loyalty.

Recognition of Good Performance

In our conversation, Mizes pointed out a simple truth: people need to feel valued. It’s a concept we hear about frequently, but it’s rarely implemented effectively. “When employees excel, they deserve more than a pat on the back. Recognition should be personal and meaningful,” he says.

I found his approach refreshing, as Mizes advocates for thoughtful rewards that go beyond traditional incentives. One idea he suggests is a “Spotlight Awards” program, where employees nominate one another for outstanding contributions. This peer-to-peer recognition makes a difference. Winners might receive perks like an extra day off or a paid weekend getaway, or even just a moment of spotlight at a company town hall.

In my experience covering workplace culture, I’ve noticed that regular, meaningful recognition has a substantial impact on morale. It’s not the prize itself that matters but the act of showing appreciation in a way that feels personal and sincere. “Recognition goes a long way in making employees feel appreciated and connected to the company’s mission,” Mizes says, and I couldn’t agree more. When employees feel seen and valued, they’re far more likely to stay engaged and invested in the organization’s success.

Company Culture

During our interview, Mizes emphasized that a strong, positive company culture is a non-negotiable for retaining top talent. “People are no longer willing to put up with toxic or negative workplaces,” he noted. And it’s true—today’s workforce, across generations, is prioritizing environments where they feel welcome, respected, and part of a greater mission.

To build and maintain this culture, Mizes suggests creating a “Culture Committee” to represent different departments, promote inclusivity, and plan team-building activities. “The goal is to create an environment people want to be part of,” he says, adding that an ongoing effort toward positive culture will help companies stay competitive.

As someone who’s reported on the importance of workplace culture for years, I agree with Mizes: a strong culture isn’t a “nice to have” anymore—it’s essential. Companies that cultivate this kind of environment see lower turnover, better performance, and, ultimately, a team that’s excited to come to work.

Mizes also emphasizes that if a company’s culture needs improvement, it’s never too late to bring in outside help. “Don’t wait until you’re losing employees to make changes,” he warns. “Build a culture now that people will want to stay for.” His advice rings especially true as companies face increasing competition for talent.

For companies hoping to improve their retention rates, the bottom line is clear: investing in growth, recognition, and culture isn’t just good for employees—it’s essential for the organization’s health. Mizes and his team at The Human Reach help organizations develop tailored strategies for employee engagement, emphasizing the human side of leadership.

Photo by Nastuh Abootalebi