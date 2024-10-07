Why do we need security cameras for business enterprises? In general, we require them to monitor and protect. Business units have different areas. They have big areas like factory units, warehouses, meeting halls, etc. They have small but crucial areas like chambers, offices and waiting rooms. Business units also have open areas like parking. We need to monitor all these places completely.

Here, we deal with the Top Rated Security Cameras for Business Security and Surveillance. These security surveillance devices are standalone, durable, highly rated and suitable for business security.

Why Are CCTV Cameras Required for Business Security?

Following are the reasons we use them in our units and departments.

1- Crime Prevention and Deterrence– CCTV Cameras make the business environment threat-free. They work as a deterrent against crime, vandalism and dangers.

2- Monitoring Employees and Operations– These cameras ensure the productivity, activeness and efficiency of employees. They give owners the oversight and insight of daily operations.

3- Customer Safety and Liability Protection– CCTV Devices enhance customer safety and provide evidence in case of accidents, protecting businesses from false liability claims.

4- Inventory Protection– They monitor inventory and reduce theft risk. Produced goods and distributions are under scrutiny.

5- Remote Surveillance– Allows owners or security teams to check in on the premises from anywhere via mobile devices.

6- Legal and Regulatory Compliance– Some business units like Banks, NBFCs, Weapon Industries and Drug Industries must maintain a security system to comply with legal and regulatory norms.

7- Incident Investigation– Recorded footage can be used as evidence against legal proceedings.

8- Improved Customer Experience– CCTV Cameras track customer dealings and behaviours. This information is used to improve store layout, product placement, and overall customer experience.

These are some of the reasons that CCTV surveillance systems are very important for business security.

Top Rated CCTV Cameras for Business Security & Monitoring

There are 5 CCTV cameras given below. These devices are selected keeping their durability, brand value, customer review, advanced technology and company support system.

Let’s analyze them one by one.

1- Top Outdoor Security Camera for Business Security- Arlo 2nd Generation Camera

Arlo Essential has a 2K resolution. It is a wireless 2nd generation CCTV camera which is extremely suitable for outdoors. The two-way audio and spotlight-generated colour night vision make it super-friendly for business security.

Smooth live stream, motion activation and real-time notification features keep the device among the frontrunners. The device is available on Amazon with an affordable $129.00 price tag.

Advantages

2k Reolution with a clear vision

Spotlight induces colour night vision.

Outdoor 2nd generation camera

Battery-operated standalone device

Covers up to 130 degrees

Supports Google Assistant and Alexa

Detects motion and audio

Two-way audio feature

Disadvantages

Cloud services are not free.

The camera is not sturdy.

Service centres are not in every country.

Features & Functions of the Arlo Essential Security Camera

The outdoor device has a 2K resolution. It shows images and footage extremely clearly.

The device is wireless and battery-operated. You can install it at any location. It withstands tough weather conditions.

The cam has a 4x stronger battery life.

The spotlight switches on from the least motion. It surprises suspects and scares them. The camera gives a colour night vision.

It covers up to 130 degrees. It sees wide and far.

It senses motion and audio. Alerts users from suspicious people and their behaviour.

Supports Alexa and Google Assistant. IFTTT technology is supported.

2- Top Indoor Security Camera for Business Security- Google Nest Camera 2nd Generation

Google Nest camera is a popular camera for outdoors. It is easy to install and operate. Since this device is battery-operated, users don’t have to face the hassles of wire. Its picture quality is amazing and the battery lasts for months. It is suitable for offices, chambers, meeting rooms and passages.

The resolution of the device is 1080P and it is a second-generation smart camera. The Nest camera detects and differentiates between vehicles, animals and humans. It records events round-the-clock with the Nest Aware App. The product is available on Amazon and it has a price tag of $94.79.

Advantages

1080P resolution fine camera for outdoors and indoors

Clear night vision

A battery-operated device with Nest Aware App Recording

Detects motion and alerts users with notifications

Two-way talk feature

Wifi camera, if wifi goes down it records events for 1 hour.

Disadvantages

The camera is not available in every part of the world

Have to purchase a subscription plan

Features & Functions of the Google Nest Camera

The 2nd generation camera is battery operated. It can be installed at any location. It is easy to install and operate. The device supports the Google Home App.

The 1080P resolution device shows clear images in the darkness. You can trace and track objects.

It is an intelligent device. It detects motion and alerts owners of suspicious people and their activities.

The device sends alert notifications on mobile phones.

It records events and stores data on the Nest Aware App.

It is a wifi camera and no wiring is required.

3- Top Varifocal Security Camera for Business Surveillance- AXIS Dome Varifocal Deep Learning Camera

The shape and function of this camera is unique. It is a 5MP excellent camera for business units. It can be installed outdoors and indoors. The focal length of the device can be adjusted between 3-8mm. You can focus the camera on different objects accurately.

It is a WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) device and has optimized IRs. It is an intelligent camera which detects motion and audio. The device can easily differentiate between humans and vehicles. Its cost is $949.00 and it is available online.

Advantages

A very strong indoor, and outdoor camera

5MP resolution

WDR and IR studded device

Varifocal camera with 3-8mm focal length

Remote zoom and autofocus features

Analytics with deep learning

You can watch up to 40 meters in the darkness.

Easy to install wifi camera

Built-in microphone

Disadvantages

A very costly device

It is a heavy standalone camera and requires a technician to install it

Features & Functions of the AXIS 5MP Dome Varifocal Camera

The hat-shaped dome camera has a resolution of 5MP. It shows clear images in the darkness. You can view up to 40 meters in the murkiness.

The AXIS cam is varifocal with focal lengths between 3mm and 8mm.

It is an intelligent deep-learning camera. The device detects motion and alerts users. It differs between vehicles and humans.

The two-way audio feature helps in transferring messages and instructions.

Can use the device in the sunlight. The WDR feature gives clean images on a dark background.

The horizontal field of view is 104 – 40 ° and the vertical FoV is 74 – 29 °

4- Top PTZ Business Camera for Business- EZVIZ PTZ Camera

This PTZ camera is by a very famous CCTV brand EZVIZ. It has a 2K resolution and it can view 360 degrees. You can operate its pan, tilt and zoom feature.

It is easy to install and has AI features. It detects motion and audio. The device tracks people and their activities. The 4MP resolution camera supports Alexa features.

Its cost on Amazon is $55. The device is wireless and has crystal-clear vision.

Advantages

2K 4MP Resolution of the camera

Clean and colour night vision

360-degree rotation and coverage

Can watch up to 20 meters in the darkness

AI detection, tracking objects

Two-way audio feature

Distinguishes between humans, vehicles and animals

Supports up to 512 MB SD card storage device

Disadvantages

A non-metallic outdoor camera

Alert signals are slow, responses after 3-4 seconds

Features and Functions of the EZVIZ PTZ Camera

The resolution of this PTZ camera is 2k/4MP. It gives clean video footage and images.

The colour night vision captures up to 20 meters in the darkness. The image is clean and the face is recognizable

The PTZ camera covers up to 360 degrees horizontally and 80 degrees vertically.

The device is AI-supported. It tracks people and sends alert signals.

The inbuilt microphone helps users to communicate two-way.

EZVIZ App helps users access the device from remote locations.

The panning, tilting and zooming of objects are possible at will.

5- Top Color Night Vision Camera for Business Security- Argus 4 Pro Reolink Camera

Reolink Argus Pro 4 Camera is solar-activated. It can also be operated with a battery. It is a 4K resolution camera. The device gives extremely clear pictures in the day and night. It is a very good night-vision camera.

This dual lens camera gives colour night vision and covers 180 degrees wide angle. It has an inbuilt SD card storage capacity of up to 128 GB. The camera supports WiFi dual-band frequencies 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Advantages

4K high-resolution camera

Dual Lens Colour Night Vision Camera

A solar and Battery operated Device

Supports dual wifi bands, 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Smart AI detection tracks objects and sends alert notifications

Covers up to 180- degrees

Supports SD card up to 128GB

Supports Bluetooth connection

Disadvantages

Big shape device

Requires an expert to install the device

Service centres are not available in most countries, only online support

Features and Functions of the Reolink Argus 4 Pro Camera

The camera is a 4K high-resolution device. It is a solar-operated and wide-angled coverage camera.

Covers up to 180 degrees. The dual lens leaves no blind spot.

The Argus 4 Pro camera is wifi supported and dual-band. It supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

Modern AI features alert users and track objects.

The device gives a pellucid night vision and can watch up to 30 meters in low light.

The floodlight camera scares threats and suspects. It switches on with the least motion. Every event and motion is tracked.

Conclusion

The top-rated CCTV cameras for business security are demonstrated here. The selection is based on their performance, durability, review and company reputation.

These cameras are special in their specific areas. They are suitable for outdoors, indoors, in broad daylight and in complete darkness. They can focus on objects and track their movements. These devices are detailed in an explained manner.

Please share your suggestions about the post. Kindly share queries with us.

Thank you.

