Let’s talk about something practical: finding a career that doesn’t require years of school or a fancy degree. Whether you’re fresh out of high school, switching paths, or just tired of hearing “you need a degree for that,” this list of top industrial careers with minimal education requirements is for you.

Industrial jobs aren’t all about sweaty factories or heavy lifting (though some are, and they’re rewarding too!). These roles are often the backbone of industries, offering solid pay, job stability, and room to grow. And here’s the kicker: most of them require little more than on-the-job training, certifications, or a short course.

Why Consider Industrial Careers?

Job Security : Industrial jobs are often essential. Think logistics, energy, or manufacturing—industries that keep the world running.

Good Pay : Many industrial careers start with wages higher than entry-level office jobs.

Fast Entry : Skip the four years of university and dive in after a few months of training.

: Skip the four years of university and dive in after a few months of training. Growth Opportunities: Most industrial roles let you climb the ladder with experience, certifications, and good performance.

Ready to explore? Here’s a breakdown of some of the best options.

1. Forklift Operator

This role isn’t glamorous, but it’s a staple in warehouses, construction sites, and shipping docks. Forklift operators move heavy goods safely and efficiently.

Pay : Around $17–25/hour depending on experience and location.

Requirements : A high school diploma and a forklift certification (you can earn this in a day).

: A high school diploma and a forklift certification (you can earn this in a day). Pros: High demand, flexible schedules, and opportunities to branch into logistics management.

Real Talk: Forklift operators keep things moving. It’s a straightforward job with solid pay, and if you’re good at it, you’ll never struggle to find work.

2. Welding Technician

Welders are the rockstars of metalwork, joining metal parts that hold structures, machinery, and vehicles together.

Pay : Entry-level welders make $18–30/hour. Experienced welders earn much more, especially in specialised fields like underwater welding.

Requirements : A welding certificate, often completed in under a year.

: A welding certificate, often completed in under a year. Pros: Creative, hands-on work with plenty of job opportunities in construction, shipbuilding, and manufacturing.

Fun Fact: Welding jobs are everywhere—from building skyscrapers to fixing race cars. And if you like a bit of adventure, underwater welding might be your thing.

3. Truck Driver (CDL)

You’ve seen those big rigs on the highway. Driving one is more than steering; it’s about ensuring goods get where they need to be—on time and intact.

Pay : $50,000–70,000/year, with long-haul drivers often earning more.

Requirements : A Commercial Driver's License (CDL), which takes a few weeks to a few months to earn.

: A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), which takes a few weeks to a few months to earn. Pros: High demand, travel opportunities, and some positions let you bring pets on the road.

Pro Tip: If long hauls aren’t your thing, local delivery routes offer a stable schedule and decent pay.

4. Machine Operator

Machine operators set up and oversee industrial equipment. It’s all about precision and attention to detail.

Pay : $16–25/hour.

Requirements : On-the-job training or a certificate program.

: On-the-job training or a certificate program. Pros: A variety of industries, from automotive to food production, need machine operators.

Real Life Example: A friend of mine started as a machine operator in a bottling plant. Five years later, he’s managing the whole facility. It’s a career where showing up and learning pays off.

5. HVAC Technician

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians are the people who keep homes and businesses comfortable, no matter the season.

Pay : $20–30/hour to start; experienced techs often exceed $80,000/year.

Requirements : Certification from a trade school (6 months to 2 years).

: Certification from a trade school (6 months to 2 years). Pros: High demand, job variety, and satisfying work solving real problems.

Hot Tip: Many states require licensing, but employers often pay for your training. It’s a win-win.

6. Solar Panel Installer

The renewable energy industry is booming, and solar panel installers are at the forefront. It’s a job for those who don’t mind heights and enjoy working outdoors.

Pay : $20–30/hour.

Requirements : On-the-job training or a short certificate program.

: On-the-job training or a short certificate program. Pros: Job growth, great for hands-on workers, and contributing to a greener future.

Did You Know? Solar jobs have grown by over 150% in the last decade. It’s a field with staying power.

7. Assembly Line Worker

These workers put together parts or products in industries like electronics, automotive, and appliances. It’s repetitive work but comes with good benefits and pay.

Pay : $15–22/hour.

Requirements : High school diploma and on-the-job training.

: High school diploma and on-the-job training. Pros: Predictable schedules and plenty of opportunities to move into supervisory roles.

Pro Insight: Many companies offer tuition assistance for assembly workers who want to level up their skills.

8. Electrician’s Apprentice

If you’ve ever wondered who keeps the lights on, it’s electricians. Starting as an apprentice gives you a paycheck while you learn.

Pay : Apprentices make $15–20/hour, while licensed electricians often earn $70,000+/year.

Requirements : Apprenticeship programs typically last 4 years but require only a high school diploma to start.

: Apprenticeship programs typically last 4 years but require only a high school diploma to start. Pros: High demand and the potential to run your own business.

Tip: Skilled electricians rarely face layoffs, making this a rock-solid career choice.

9. Heavy Equipment Operator

Operating bulldozers, cranes, or excavators? That’s the job of a heavy equipment operator.

Pay : $20–30/hour.

Requirements : A certificate program or on-the-job training.

: A certificate program or on-the-job training. Pros: Hands-on work with excellent pay and benefits.

True Story: My cousin operates a crane, and he loves it. Every day brings a new challenge, whether it’s building a bridge or clearing debris.

10. Maintenance Technician

These workers troubleshoot and repair machines or systems in factories, hotels, or offices.

Pay : $18–25/hour.

Requirements : A high school diploma and some technical training.

: A high school diploma and some technical training. Pros: Versatility and demand across industries.

Pro Advice: Employers value workers who can think critically and solve problems quickly. Being good at this job opens doors to better roles.

FAQs About Industrial Careers

What are the benefits of industrial jobs?

Industrial careers often come with strong benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, and job security. Plus, they’re great for people who enjoy hands-on work.

How can I find training for these roles?

Check out local community colleges, trade schools, or online resources. Many employers also offer on-the-job training or apprenticeships.

Are these jobs physically demanding?

Some are, but not all. Roles like machine operator or maintenance technician require more technical skills than physical strength.

Closing Thoughts Starting a career in the industrial sector doesn’t mean settling for less. These jobs offer stability, growth, and the chance to work with your hands while earning a solid income. Whether you’re looking for a fresh start or a change, these top industrial careers with minimal education requirements could be your next big step.