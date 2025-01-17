Top iGaming SEO Companies

In the competitive world of iGaming, having a strong online presence is essential. Search engine optimization (SEO) plays a critical role in driving traffic, improving visibility, and ensuring your platform stands out in a crowded market. The right iGaming SEO company can help you achieve these goals with tailored strategies designed specifically for the gaming industry. This article highlights the top companies specializing in iGaming SEO, offering expertise to take your online success to the next level.

Lengreo is a iGaming SEO agency specializing in B2B lead generation and SEO services, including expertise in the iGaming industry. The company emphasizes tailored strategies to meet the specific needs of its clients, helping them optimize their online presence and drive measurable growth. With a focus on industries like gambling, crypto, and SaaS, Lengreo delivers services such as SEO audits, keyword research, and link building.

The company provides an extensive range of digital marketing services such as content marketing, SEO, paid advertising, and social media management. LenGreo also offers web development and lead generation solutions designed to support businesses in building their brand and fostering growth in competitive markets.

Key Highlights:

Specializes in B2B marketing, including iGaming SEO

Offers customized lead generation and SEO strategies

Expertise in industries like gambling, crypto, and SaaS

Services:

SEO Audits & Optimizations

Keyword Research & Link Building

Lead Generation & Appointment Setting

Paid Advertising Campaigns

Social Media & Content Marketing

Contact Information:

Website: www.lengreo.com

E-mail: hi@lengreo.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/lengreo

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lengreo.agency

Phone: +31 686 147 566

Reviews:

Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/ag/lengreo

Trustpilot: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/lengreo.com

Clutch: https://clutch.co/profile/lengreo#reviews

2. AWISEE

Awisee is a specialized SEO and link-building agency focusing on industries such as iGaming, fintech, and SaaS. The company provides tailored strategies to enhance online visibility and optimize search engine rankings for its clients. They emphasize quality outreach and manual link-building methods to achieve measurable results.

With a global perspective, Awisee offers expertise in diverse regions, including Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Their services are designed to help businesses succeed in competitive markets by improving organic traffic and boosting domain authority. The team combines technical SEO with innovative strategies to meet the unique needs of each client, particularly in high-demand niches like sports betting and casino SEO.

Key Highlights:

Specializes in iGaming, fintech, and SaaS SEO

Expertise in link-building services across multiple regions

Manual outreach for quality backlinks

Services:

iGaming SEO and Casino Link Building

Technical SEO and On-Page Optimization

Blogger Outreach and Content Marketing

Custom Link-Building Campaigns

Contact Information:

Website: www.awisee.com

E-mail: b2b@awisee.com

Twitter: www.x.com/awisee

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/awisee

3. ThatWare

ThatWare is an AI-driven SEO agency focused on enhancing online visibility through advanced algorithms and semantic optimization. The company integrates artificial intelligence into traditional SEO methods, offering tailored solutions for industries like eCommerce, health, and finance. Their approach leverages AI tools to improve keyword strategies, optimize content, and deliver data-driven insights.

With a global client base, ThatWare aims to drive measurable growth by combining innovation with practical SEO tactics. Their services range from technical SEO audits to market research, all designed to meet the unique needs of each business.

Key Highlights:

Operates with over 927 proprietary AI algorithms.

Recognized by Forbes, Clutch, and GoodFirms.

Serves 7,400+ clients worldwide with a 95% retention rate.

Services:

Advanced SEO and Digital Marketing

Competitor Analysis and Market Research

Content Creation and Optimization

Website Development and Maintenance

Contact Information:

Website: www.thatware.co

Email: info@thatware.co

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thatware.co

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thatware

LinkedIn: www.in.linkedin.com/in/tuhin-banik

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thatware.co

Address: ThatWare LLP, Arunava Sarani, Sukriti Apartment – G Floor, North Ghosh Para, Bally, Howrah – 711227

Phone: +91-7044080698

4. Stack Digital

Stack Digital is a UK-based digital marketing agency established in 2019, specializing in SEO and performance marketing. With expertise in industries like iGaming, e-commerce, and travel, the agency provides tailored solutions to enhance online visibility and drive revenue growth. Their approach focuses on sustainability, combining technical SEO, link building, and content marketing.

The agency is known for its success in helping businesses achieve top search rankings and improve their digital performance. Stack Digital also offers PPC management and digital PR to deliver measurable results.

Key Highlights:

Founded in 2019 with a focus on performance marketing.

Expertise in iGaming SEO and partnerships with global casino brands.

Proven success in delivering top search rankings for competitive keywords.

Services:

Technical SEO and on-page optimization.

Content marketing and link building.

PPC campaigns across platforms like Google Ads and social media.

Digital PR and website development.

Contact Information:

Website: www.stackdigital.co.uk

Email: info@stackdigital.co.uk

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/stack-digital-limited

Instagram: www.instagram.com/stackdigital1

Phone Number: 01642 425 585

5. Digital Fuel

Digital Fuel is a provider of marketing services, casino management, and technology solutions tailored for the iGaming and sports betting industry. Their team combines industry expertise with innovative strategies to enhance clients’ return on investment (ROI). Embracing artificial intelligence and new technologies, Digital Fuel develops solutions that integrate AI, technology, and human intelligence to improve results.

Their AI-powered Digital Experience Platform (DXP) leverages content at scale to extend audience reach, improve brand loyalty, and increase customer lifetime value through personalized experiences. Digital Fuel offers a range of services to support clients through various stages of growth, from market insights and strategy development to product and platform selection, design, launch, and scaling. Their comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.

Key Highlights:

Combines industry expertise with innovative strategies to enhance ROI.

Develops AI-powered solutions for personalized customer experiences.

Offers comprehensive support through various stages of business growth.

Services:

Consulting Services: Provides business, product, brand, marketing, and growth strategy and planning based on market, competitor, and customer intelligence.

Marketing Services: Offers full-funnel marketing services, including brand development, SEO, ASO, performance marketing, affiliate marketing, and customer relationship management (CRM).

Casino Management Services: Supports all stages of casino growth, from strategy and planning to launch and scaling.

Technology: Develops AI-powered Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to enhance audience reach and customer engagement.

Owned Media: Focuses on acquiring and retaining high-value players through targeted engagement strategies.

Contact Information:

Website: www.digitalfuel.io

Facebook: www.facebook.com/digitalfuel.io

Twitter: www.x.com/digitalfuel_io

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/digitalfuel-io

Instagram: www.instagram.com/digitalfuel.io

6. SEO.Casino

SEO.Casino is a specialized agency focused on SEO strategies for the iGaming industry, including online casinos and sports betting platforms. With over 14 years of experience, they deliver tailored solutions to enhance organic traffic and visibility in competitive markets. Their multilingual approach enables them to work across diverse regions, including Europe, Asia, and Latin America, offering localized expertise to meet unique market demands.

The company emphasizes sustainable growth through comprehensive SEO practices, such as content creation and link building. By adapting strategies to industry trends and regulations, SEO.Casino helps clients achieve long-term success.

Key Highlights:

14 years of iGaming SEO experience.

Operates in 23 countries and 30 languages.

Focused on sustainable traffic growth.

Services:

SEO optimization for online casinos.

Content creation.

Link-building strategies.

Contact Information:

Website: www.seo.casino

Email: info@seo.casino

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/seocasino

Address: 24 Lyatoshinskogo street, Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000

Phone Number: +39379992

7. Unik SEO

UniK SEO is a digital marketing agency offering tailored services to enhance online visibility and traffic. Specializing in SEO, PPC, and content marketing, the agency develops strategies for competitive industries, helping clients achieve better rankings and measurable growth. Their expertise spans various niches, including gaming, crypto, and e-commerce, ensuring industry-specific solutions.

With a results-driven approach, UniK SEO conducts comprehensive audits, link-building strategies, and on-page and off-page optimizations. Additionally, the agency provides niche marketing services, such as TikTok SEO and metaverse strategies, to adapt to emerging trends in the digital landscape.

Key Highlights:

Expertise in niche markets like crypto, gaming, and e-commerce.

Comprehensive SEO services, including audits and link building.

Proven track record through client case studies.

Services:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising

Content Marketing

Niche SEO strategies

Digital PR and reputation management

Contact Information:

Website: www.unik-seo.com

Email: info@unik-seo.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unik-seo

Instagram: www.instagram.com/unik_seo

Phone: +351 932 847 826

8. Ocere

Ocere Ltd. specializes in SEO outreach, creative content, and digital marketing services. They focus on delivering tailored SEO campaigns through their vast international publishing network of over 50,000 publishers. Their work spans multiple industries, including iGaming and digital PR. Ocere helps businesses improve online visibility by combining SEO strategies with high-quality content and international publishing opportunities.

With over a decade of experience, Ocere delivers results for brands like Airbnb, eToro, and William Hill. Their services include multilingual content creation, SEO outreach, and managed services, ensuring comprehensive support for their clients’ online growth.

Key Highlights:

Over 50,000 publisher relationships

Focus on iGaming, SEO, and digital PR

Multilingual content creation for international audiences

Services:

SEO Outreach

Creative Content Development

Digital PR and Online Reputation Management

PPC Management

iGaming SEO Services

Full Service SEO Packages

Contact Information:

Website: www.ocere.com

Email: info@ocere.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ocere

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ocere

Address: Ocere Ltd. Formal House, 60 St George’s Pl, Cheltenham, GL50 3PN, United Kingdom

Phone: 800-810-2458

9. Develux

Develux is a global IT services provider specializing in custom software solutions, web development, and digital marketing. The company offers a wide range of services designed to support businesses through various stages of their digital transformation. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Develux’s team of experts works closely with clients to ensure that projects are completed to meet specific business needs.

Founded as a small startup, Develux has grown steadily by developing strong internal expertise and fostering long-term relationships with clients. The company has experience in diverse industries, offering both technical proficiency and innovative approaches to problem-solving.

Key Highlights:

850+ successful projects completed

670+ total clients, with 180+ regular customers

200+ qualified experts in the team

Focus on continuous development and professionalism

Services:

Custom Software Development

Web Development

Mobile App Development (iOS, Android)

IT Consulting

SEO and Digital Marketing

Video Production

Outstaffing and Dedicated Teams

Contact Information:

Website: www.develux.com

10. OKtimize

Oktimize is a digital marketing agency based in Malaysia that specializes in SEO, digital marketing, and content creation. The agency focuses on providing customized solutions that help businesses enhance their online presence and visibility. By leveraging a data-driven approach, Oktimize ensures its strategies are aligned with the latest industry trends, offering services that cater to the diverse needs of clients, including SEO optimization and iGaming SEO.

Their team prioritizes building lasting relationships with clients, tailoring strategies to each client’s unique goals. Oktimize has a track record of delivering measurable results, improving website traffic, and enhancing brand visibility through innovative marketing tactics. Their services are designed to adapt to the fast-evolving digital landscape, helping clients stay competitive in their respective industries.

Key Highlights:

Tailored digital marketing strategies for diverse business needs

Focus on data-backed insights for campaign optimization

Specialized SEO services for the iGaming sector

Proven track record of improving online visibility and engagement

Services:

SEO Services

Content Marketing

Digital Marketing Campaigns

iGaming SEO

Email Marketing

SEO Coaching

Contact Information:

Website: www.oktimize.com

Email: admin@oktimize.com

Address: Hartfield House, 1 Racecourse View, Ayr, KA7 2TS, Scotland, UK

Phone: +6010 817 2178

11. Searchant

Searchant is an SEO agency based in North Yorkshire, UK, specializing in driving organic growth for eCommerce businesses. They offer tailored SEO strategies designed to enhance search traffic and conversion rates.

The agency focuses on delivering measurable results, including improvements in brand exposure and revenue growth. Their services are particularly suited for businesses looking to reduce reliance on paid channels while building a sustainable, long-term organic presence.

Key Highlights:

Focuses on eCommerce SEO services.

Aims to increase organic traffic and revenue.

Specializes in high-quality link-building techniques.

Services:

eCommerce SEO

WooCommerce SEO

Shopify SEO

Link building

Content optimization

Contact Information:

Website: www.searchant.co

Email: marcus@searchant.co

Facebook: www.facebook.com/searchant

Twitter: twitter.com/_marcusclarke

Phone: +44(7736)931154

12. Digital Fuel Marketing

Digital Fuel is a company specializing in professional services and technology solutions for the iGaming and sports betting industry. They combine artificial intelligence with human creativity to support growth and success for players, affiliates, and operators.

Their team offers a range of services, including consulting, marketing, casino management, and technology solutions. They focus on delivering business strategies, full-funnel marketing, and AI-powered platforms to enhance customer experiences. Digital Fuel has offices in Norwich, UK, and Gibraltar, providing services to clients in the iGaming sector. Their expertise and innovative approach aim to improve return on investment and drive growth for their partners.

Key Highlights:

Expertise in iGaming and sports betting industry

Integration of AI and human creativity

Offices in Norwich, UK, and Gibraltar

Focus on enhancing return on investment for clients

Services:

Consulting Services

Marketing Services

Casino Management Services

Technology Solutions

Owned Media

Contact Information:

Website: www.digitalfuel.io

Email: contact@digitalfuel.io

Facebook: www.facebook.com/digitalfuel.io

Twitter: www.x.com/digitalfuel_io

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/digitalfuel-io

Instagram: www.instagram.com/digitalfuel.io

Address: Norwich, UK. Fuel Studios, Kiln House, Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DX

Phone: +44 7537 142687

13. Fortis Media

Fortis Media is a full-service search marketing agency that specializes in delivering customized strategies to help businesses increase their online presence. With a focus on flexible, scalable marketing solutions, Fortis Media offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing, combining SEO, paid media, and content marketing. The agency’s team works closely with clients to develop strategies tailored to their unique needs, optimizing traffic and conversions. The company serves a range of industries, including iGaming, SaaS, fintech, and eCommerce, providing services designed to boost organic growth, improve conversion rates, and enhance digital marketing strategies.

Fortis Media emphasizes the importance of a holistic marketing approach, ensuring that every component of a client’s digital strategy is aligned for maximum impact. Their commitment to results is reflected in the high client retention rate and consistent traffic increases they achieve for businesses. Through an integrated strategy that combines technical SEO, paid media campaigns, and conversion optimization, Fortis Media positions its clients for long-term success.

Key Highlights:

92% client retention rate

$15M monthly ad spend managed

30% average increase in organic traffic in the first year

6M organic clicks in 2024

Over 40K page-one keywords

Services:

SEO (Keyword research, Technical SEO, Link Building)

Paid Media (Google Ads, Social Media, Display Ads)

Content Marketing (Content Strategy, Blog Management)

Data Analytics (CRO, GA4 setup, Custom Reporting)

Public Relations (Media Outreach, Press Releases)

Contact Information:

Website: www.fortismedia.com

Email: hello@fortismedia.net

Address: Dover United States 8 The Green Ste 300, Dover, DE 19901

Phone: +1 332 217 0260

14. Click Intelligence

Click Intelligence is a search marketing agency that focuses on improving clients’ online visibility and performance. The agency offers a range of tailored digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, and content marketing.

By providing bespoke strategies, Click Intelligence aims to help businesses of all sizes enhance their digital presence and achieve measurable growth. Their services cater to both direct clients and agencies in need of white-label solutions.

Key Highlights:

Expertise in SEO, PPC, and content marketing

Focus on tailored, results-driven strategies

Specializes in link building and digital PR

Services:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Paid Search (PPC)

Content Writing & Strategy

Link Building & Digital PR

White Label SEO & PPC Solutions

Contact Information:

Website: www.clickintelligence.co.uk

Email: hello@clickintelligence.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/clickseoservices

Twitter: www.twitter.com/click_intel

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/click-intelligence

Instagram: www.instagram.com/clickintelligence

Address: Second and Third Floor, 4 Royal Crescent, Cheltenham, GL50 3DA, United Kingdom

Phone Number: 01242 312503

15. Square In the Air

Square in the Air is a creative marketing consultancy specializing in the sports, betting, and gaming industries across the UK and Europe. Their team comprises over 50 professionals dedicated to delivering comprehensive marketing solutions tailored to both B2B and B2C clients. With a strong presence in these sectors, they offer a range of services designed to enhance brand visibility and engagement. Their expertise spans various facets of marketing, including public relations, social media management, and performance marketing.

They focus on creating memorable and visually engaging brand identities, producing high-quality video content, and managing affiliate partnerships. Their approach is data-driven, ensuring that marketing strategies are aligned with clients’ business objectives and target audiences. Square in the Air has established partnerships with notable brands in the sports and gaming sectors, reflecting their industry expertise and commitment to delivering results. Their services are designed to navigate the competitive landscape of these industries, providing clients with strategic insights and creative solutions to achieve their marketing goals.

Key Highlights:

Specializes in sports, betting, and gaming industries across the UK and Europe.

Team of over 50 marketing professionals.

Offers both B2B and B2C marketing solutions.

Services:

PR & Media Relations

Social Media & Influencer Management

Ambassadors & Sponsorships

Design & Branding

Video & Content Production

Performance Marketing

Affiliate Content Management

Contact Information:

Website: www.squareintheair.com

E-mail: hello@squareintheair.com

Twitter: www.x.com/squareintheair

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/square-in-the-air

Instagram: www.instagram.com/squareintheair

16. Pearl Lemon

Pearl Lemon is an SEO and digital marketing agency based in London, specializing in a range of services aimed at enhancing online visibility and generating sustainable growth. The company focuses on providing tailored SEO strategies to businesses of various sizes, including local SEO, technical SEO, and e-commerce optimization. They aim to help clients improve search rankings and drive organic traffic through a combination of expertise, tools, and proven methodologies.

The team at Pearl Lemon is committed to providing high-quality SEO audits, backlink building, and tailored content strategies. They also emphasize the importance of utilizing various platforms, including WordPress and YouTube SEO. Pearl Lemon serves a diverse client base and has a strong reputation for delivering measurable results. Their approach integrates advanced SEO techniques with a deep understanding of customer needs, offering both local and international strategies to help businesses grow online.

Key Highlights:

Expertise in technical SEO and backlink building.

Focus on improving both local and global search rankings.

Specializes in WordPress and e-commerce SEO.

Services:

SEO Audits

Technical SEO

Local SEO

E-commerce SEO

WordPress SEO

YouTube SEO

Contact Information:

Website: www.pearllemon.com

Email: info@pearllemon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pearllemon

Twitter: www.twitter.com/pearllemonleads

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/pearl-lemon

Instagram: www.instagram.com/pearllemonofficial

Phone Number: +44 207 183 3436

17. SEO Image

SEO Image is a leading SEO and online reputation management (ORM) company based in New York. With over two decades of experience, the company specializes in improving website rankings and managing online reputations for individuals and businesses. SEO Image provides a range of services aimed at enhancing visibility, credibility, and search engine rankings.

They offer advanced SEO strategies, reputation repair, and custom digital marketing services to meet the unique needs of their clients. Their expertise in local SEO, mobile optimization, and PPC management has made them a trusted partner for many. The company is known for using proven, long-term methods and providing measurable results. Their services extend to industries such as real estate, law firms, healthcare, and more.

Key Highlights:

Over 20 years of experience in SEO and ORM.

Expertise in technical SEO and digital marketing.

Clients range from small businesses to large corporations.

Services:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Online Reputation Management (ORM)

Local SEO

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising

Web Design & Development

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

Contact Information:

Website: www.seoimage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/seoimage

Twitter: www.twitter.com/seoimage

Address: NYC SEO Image, 535 5th Ave 4th fl, New York, NY 10017

Phone: 888-736-2667

18. Ignite iGaming

Ignite iGaming is an SEO agency specializing in the gambling and iGaming industries. With a strong focus on helping online casinos and sports betting sites grow their visibility and player acquisition, the agency has developed a reputation for delivering tailored SEO strategies. Their team leverages years of experience and a deep understanding of the complex iGaming sector, offering both organic and paid SEO services.

Ignite iGaming has worked with top affiliates and operators, providing solutions ranging from SEO audits to link-building strategies. They emphasize a consultancy-led approach to create customized SEO campaigns that align with their clients’ specific needs and goals. Their expertise extends across various gambling sectors, including live casinos, poker, and sports betting. With a clear focus on driving quality traffic and increasing player acquisition, Ignite iGaming provides clients with the tools to thrive in a competitive market.

Key Highlights:

Extensive experience in iGaming SEO

Worked with top affiliates and operators globally

Specialized in casino, sports betting, and crypto betting SEO

Services:

Full-service iGaming SEO

SEO audits for gambling websites

Link-building campaigns for casino sites

iGaming SEO consultancy

Contact Information:

Website: www.igniteigaming.com

Email: enquiries@igniteigaming.com

Address: The Meydan Hotel, Business Center 1 – M Floor – Nad Al Sheba – Nad Al Sheba 1 – Dubai

Phone: +971506339508

19. ICS-digital

ICS Digital is a global digital marketing agency offering a wide range of services to enhance online visibility. Their approach combines technical expertise with creative content strategies, aiming to boost rankings and drive traffic across various industries.

With a team based in Leeds, they provide multilingual support, ensuring that businesses can reach global audiences with tailored solutions in over 100 languages. They specialize in SEO, content marketing, and digital PR, offering custom strategies for sectors like iGaming, finance, and e-commerce.

Key Highlights:

Global reach with over 100 languages

Multilingual services

Focus on measurable results and ROI

Extensive industry expertise

Services:

SEO and Technical SEO

Digital PR and Content Marketing

Copywriting and Translation

Paid Media and Social Media Management

Web Design and Development

Contact Information:

Website: www.ics-digital.com

Email: info@ics-digital.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/icsdigital

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ICSdigital

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ics-digital

Instagram: www.instagram.com/icsdigital

Address: 4th Floor, 2 Park Lane, Leeds LS3 1ES

Phone Number: +44 (0)113 430 1272

20. Natural Links

Natural Links is an SEO and digital marketing company that specializes in building natural links through crowd marketing. They offer a range of services designed to improve online visibility, increase organic traffic, and enhance brand reputation through targeted SEO strategies. The company supports a variety of industries, focusing on solutions such as content marketing, guest posting, and search engine reputation management (SERM).

Their team emphasizes measurable outcomes, with a clear focus on boosting organic traffic and improving rankings on search engines. The company supports businesses across various niches, including e-commerce, SaaS, and iGaming.

Key Highlights:

Over 85,000 links produced each month

75+ professionals on staff

100+ countries served

8+ years in the industry

Services:

Full-cycle SEO

Crowd marketing

Link building

Guest posting

SERM (Search Engine Reputation Management)

Contact Information:

Website: www.naturallinks.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/naturallinkbuilding

Address: 2 Luben Karavelov blvd, office 5, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Conclusion

The iGaming industry is a fast-paced and competitive space where visibility and engagement can make or break a business. Partnering with the right SEO agency is essential for businesses looking to establish a strong online presence, drive organic traffic, and stay ahead of their competitors.

Each of the agencies discussed in this article brings unique strengths to the table, offering tailored solutions to help iGaming brands achieve their marketing goals. From technical SEO audits to content strategies and performance marketing, these companies specialize in meeting the specific demands of the gaming industry.

Choosing the right partner depends on your business needs, goals, and target audience. With the expertise and services provided by these iGaming SEO companies, businesses can confidently navigate the digital landscape, ensuring their brand reaches its full potential.