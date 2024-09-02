Top Features to Look for When Choosing On-Demand Marketplace Software

The online on-demand home services industry is expanding at a CAGR of 16% in the forecast period 2022-2030. This indicates an astounding change in the growth figures from $3.7 billion to $14.8 billion in 2030, marking an overall 400% growth. To capitalize in the industry, many entrepreneurs are interested in launching their own on-demand service marketplaces and selecting a ready-made solution remains the most-cost effective and practical approach to do so.

Along with several benefits, such as reduced development costs, reduced Go-to-Market (GTM) time, and tried and tested solution, readymade on-demand marketplace software are the most preferred way to validate your service marketplace business idea. However, to streamline operations and maintain efficiency in business, the software requires a purposely developed set of features that can deal with multiple business use cases.

Let’s take a look at all essential features that you should be looking for in an on-demand service marketplace software. This blog also includes the list of diverse services that you can offer on the marketplace.

Multiple Services You Can Offer on an On-Demand Service Marketplace are:

Plumbing

Electrician

Carpenter

Roofing

Flooring

Cleaning

Interior designing

Furniture assembly

Moving

HVAC

Beautician

Elderly caretaker

Babysitter

Musicians

Pet grooming

Gardening

Houehelper

Chef

Tailoring

Barber

Security

Laundry

Locksmith

Pest control

Advanced Features of On-Demand Service Marketplace Software

To streamline service marketplace operations, all these features are important:

Detailed Profile Creation: Let handyman professionals create detailed profiles, including their portfolios, skill list and service provided. Talent Search: Let customers search for various types of service providers on the marketplace and select the best service provider as per the job requirements. Job Posting: To enable dual operations, you can let customers upload detailed job postings. These will include the required service category, skills, job region, preferred language and more. Job Search: Registered handyman professionals should be able to search different types of jobs posted on the marketplace. Bidding Module: The bidding module shall allow service providers to send different job proposals and place a bid on biddable jobs. This module provides more options to customers in terms of both cost and talent. Likewise, more talented service providers also get a higher chance of getting selected.



Service Packages: The handyman service providers should be able to create readymade service packages on the marketplace. Customers can view all details of these packages on the marketplace and directly purchase them.

Job Cancellation Window: To prevent service providers from striking an off-marketplace deal that eliminates marketplace commission, you need a job cancellation window module. Once the cancellation period is over, the customer cannot cancel the job without paying the pre-defined cancellation fee.

Internal Messenger: To enable smooth interaction between the customer and service provider, you require an internal messenger functionality on the marketplace.

Custom Registration Fields: The registration fields for different handyman professions may vary. To collect the most appropriate information during the registration, the marketplace should allow you to create custom registration fields. These can include certifications, licenses, years in practice, skillset, language proficiency, service locations, top clients, work portfolio, etc.



Custom Task Categories: There are numerous types of services that an entrepreneur can offer on its service marketplace. However, it might not be possible for entrepreneurs to capitalize on all the services because of many reasons such as low profitability in that particular niche or high costs. Thus, marketplace owners can select custom task categories to display on the marketplace and get service provider registrations.

Company Profile Creations: To improve the reliability of your marketplace, look for an on-demand service marketplace software with company profile registration. This will allow service providers to register as both independent handyman professionals or companies.

Conflict Resolution: On service marketplaces, there are chances of conflict between customer and service providers. These can be due to many reasons, such as quality of work and payment related issues. To resolve such conflicts, both customers and service providers should have the option to raise a conflict resolution request from the admin, who can then act as a mediator.

Discussion Forums: Discussion forums are very useful for both customers and service providers who have doubts and queries for the marketplace network. The discussion forum will help users find genuine advice from experts and will improve their overall user experience.

Commission Settings: As the marketplace owner, you should have the features to define and collect your preferred commission rate from every transaction.

Payment Withdrawal Settings: To maintain a healthy cash flow on the marketplace, you also need features to define the minimum withdrawal amount and interval period for service providers.

Nationalization Features: In order to scale and expand your operations in different regions, you need multilingual and multi-currency support in your on-demand service marketplace software.

Analytics and Reports: To make data-driven decisions for marketing, growth, and business management purposes, advanced analytics and reports are required in the marketplace.

How YoGigs Can Help?

Yo!Gigs is a self-hosted on-demand service marketplace software that is loaded with tons of features to help you launch robust marketplaces and conduct smooth business operations. It supports both handyman service marketplaces and freelance service marketplaces, which makes it highly versatile for all service marketplace ideas. With its new version released in 2024, Yo!Gigs is also the most advanced service marketplace software in the market with all aforementioned features. For business growth purposes, Yo!Gigs is also fully customizable and scalable.

Some other reasons to select Yo!Gigs are:

Yo!Gigs’ lifetime license is available at a one-time cost.

It is a fully customizable solution to support your any additional feature requirements

Fully scalable with unlimited listings and transactions

State-of-the-art interface to provide a visually appealing and highly satisfying user experience

Comes with the next-gen set of features to help you simply on-demand service marketplace operations and deal with diverse business use cases

Is a self-hosted solution that provides you with the flexibility to select a more secure or faster server

Has multilingual and multi-currency support to help you expand your marketplace operations

Yo!Gigs also provides free to explore demos that you can check out on its official website and can even book a personalized one-on-one demo session for your business requirements.

Conclusion

With the surge in the number of independent freelancers and handyman professionals, it has become the role of service marketplaces to help them find more work. However, to enable smooth interactions while capitalizing on the arising opportunity, on-demand service marketplace need useful features and an intuitive design. By selecting a readymade software that encapsulates both, entrepreneurs can effectively increase their business profitability and provide the best in industry handyman marketplace services.