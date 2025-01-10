Top External Causes Of Sewer Line Damage

Sewer lines are never thought of until there’s a problem too big to ignore. Although undeniably essential, sewer lines are vulnerable to factors outside our control. Here, we discuss external causes of sewer line damage to help you catch issues before they cause irreversible damage.

Why External Factors Matter for Sewer Line Damage

Sewer line damage is disruptive to your home’s daily functions. Unless homeowners seek timely sewer line repair in Citrus Heights, CA, sewer line damage can lead to unexpected expenses and even affect your health. When you understand the common external threats, you can catch warning signs and take preventative action before minor issues escalate into costly problems.

Unexpected repairs aren’t cheap. Damage can impact the overall value of your property, not to mention pose a risk to your family’s health if leaks allow harmful bacteria to enter your living environment.

Tree Root

Tree roots are one of the biggest threats to sewer lines. It’s worth noting that even if the trees in your yard aren’t near the pipes, roots can still cause trouble. Tree roots seek water naturally, often entering small cracks in your pipes and causing blockages or breakages.

Typically, roots find their way into pipes through tiny gaps or weak joints and expand, worsening the issue over time. Symptoms like slow drains, gurgling sounds, or even damp patches are clear signs to call sewer repair services. Planting trees with shallow roots away from sewer lines and selecting non-invasive tree species can reduce this risk.

Soil Shifting

Soil shifts are a naturally occurring process that happens over time. It leads to moisture or temperature changes that cause it to press against pipes. Once pipes crack, repairs or even a sewer replacement is inevitable. When soil becomes overly saturated, such as after heavy rain, it expands, creating additional weight and pressure around your pipes. Conversely, dry soil contracts, leading to similar stresses that can cause pipe fractures.

Signs of soil-related pipe stress often show up as recurring drain issues or, more visibly, cracks in the foundation of the home. Preventing these issues begins with monitoring your property’s drainage to keep soil from becoming overly wet. Some homeowners also benefit from routine pipe inspections if they’ve noticed any ground movement near sewer lines or if soil erosion is an ongoing concern.

Construction or Landscaping

Any construction or landscaping project that requires digging can be risky for sewer lines. Even with the best intentions, heavy equipment or excavation work might puncture or damage pipes. Renovations like adding patios, and pools, or planting trees often result in accidental breaks if sewer lines aren’t properly located and avoided.

Damp or soft patches in areas where recent construction occurred may be signs of sewer line damage. To prevent this, always consult utility location services or professionals before digging, even if it’s just for a garden bed.

Ignoring Sewer Line Damage: What It Means for Your Home

Sewer line problems that go unchecked can lead to major issues. Minor leaks or small cracks may not seem urgent, but without sewer repair, they can turn into expensive problems. Ignored damage often results in extensive property damage, as untreated leaks erode soil around the foundation and can cause sinkholes.

Unaddressed sewer issues also bring potential health risks, as leaking pipes expose your home to bacteria and other contaminants. The sooner you address issues, the easier they are to manage, saving you from high repair costs and keeping your property safe and sanitary.

What to Do if You Suspect Sewer Line Damage

If you’ve noticed slow drains, foul odors, or damp patches around your yard, taking quick action can prevent more serious problems. Start by consulting a professional plumber who can assess the issue. Many plumbers offer camera inspections, which provide a clear view of the pipe’s condition without digging.

Preventive maintenance, such as regular check-ups and cleanings, is a straightforward way to protect your pipes and catch small issues before they grow. Working with a plumber to explore repair options, whether a small spot repair or a replacement of an aging section, is also wise for long-term peace of mind.

Sewer line damage should be addressed ASAP. Doing so helps protect your home and prevent costly disruptions. Pay attention to the external causes we’ve outlined. If any affects your home, make informed decisions to keep your plumbing safe and reliable.