Top 8 Writing Services for Academic Assignments, Nursing, Programming, and More in 2024

With so many writing services available, finding one that’s reliable and suited to your needs can be a real challenge. Despite bold promises of delivering top-quality, 100% original, human-written work by your deadline, many fall short, and some offer nothing more than empty guarantees. Therefore, being selective is crucial—not just to save money but to safeguard your academic reputation.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work by testing services and analyzing reviews to present the best picks for 2024. Here are our top selections:

1) ExtraEssay: #1 Among Paper Writing Platforms in 2024

2) ProgrammingAssignment: Specialized Platform for Expert Coding and Debugging Assistance

3) DissertationGuru: Professional Dissertation Support With Personalized Plans

4) MasterPapers-Expert: Widest Range of Subjects and Types of Work

5) 99papers: Submission-Safe Content at the Most Affordable Prices

6) GradeMiners: Fast, Reliable Writing Services for Students at All Levels

7) Nursing-Paper: Top Choice for Medical and Nursing Topics

8) EssayBox: Leader in Timely Delivery of Urgent Orders

During our research, we went beyond analyzing client reviews and placed orders with every service on our list. This approach allowed us to evaluate the work quality and vital factors such as adherence to deadlines, customer support, confidentiality, and overall value for money. We engaged with support teams, assessed the ease of placing orders, and thoroughly reviewed the completed tasks to ensure they met the expected requirements and standards. Now, we’re pleased to share our findings with you!

ExtraEssay: #1 Among Paper Writing Platforms in 2024

After evaluating numerous platforms, we found that ExtraEssay stands out in all key areas, offering a perfect price-quality ratio. With 18+ years of experience in the field, this essay writing service has earned a strong reputation for delivering custom, plagiarism-free papers that meet even the toughest requirements and deadlines. Besides, its prices are among the most competitive, starting at just $5.90 per page.

ExtraEssay is highly regarded by more than 10,649 students from 34 countries.

Latest testimonials:

“Thank you so much for taking your time to make this paper amazing. I truly appreciate it :)”

Order 9895XXXX, ExtraEssay.com

“My writing is awesome! I’ve been working with this person most of the time and so far no disappointments. I told this person what I want on my assignments and it’s delivered. I’ve received 100 on my paper so far. I really just want to pack this person around in my pocket all the time great work I hope I can continually get to work with my writer.”

Anonymous, Reviews.io

“10/10 writer, he was always asking for approval for my part, as well that he took all the recommendations in mind for completing the task, he/she also revised all the DOCS I sent him/her and took them into account. Also the task was delivered before the established due date, showing its commitment and professionalism at doing the task.”

Ben S., Sitejabber.com

Our experience and verdict:

A true professional is someone who can work quickly and still deliver quality results. To check if this applies to ExtraEssay’s writers, we placed an order for a 3-page business essay with a 3-hour deadline. Surprisingly, we received the completed paper 15 minutes ahead of schedule. It was entirely original and fully aligned with our instructions. We also ran it through Grammarly, which flagged no issues.

The communication was professional, and both customer service and the assigned writer responded promptly. Ordering was effortless as well.

Based on our experience, we can confidently say ExtraEssay truly lives up to its reputation as one of the best essay writing services around.

ProgrammingAssignment: Specialized Platform for Expert Coding and Debugging Assistance

ProgrammingAssignment is a global team of certified coding experts known for handling complex assignments, including building fail-proof websites and custom databases. Their expertise spans Python, Java, JavaScript, C, C++, C#, PHP, and other programming languages. The team operates 24/7 to support students, businesses, and individuals with all coding needs—quickly, safely, and with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

ProgrammingAssignment boasts over 2,300 regular clients.

Latest testimonials:

“Good work! I received a high-quality code with all the needed comments. My special thanks to the programmer :)”

Matthew T., ProgrammingAssignment.net

“The website is super easy to use and has a clean design. I loved having options to pick an expert for my Python programming assignment. It made the process smooth and hassle-free. Had a great experience and will surely come back for more help!”

Barbara H., Reviews.io

“The writer has really gone above and beyond with this project, accepting even last-minute revisions that I required and even lending useful advice as an expert at times, I appreciate that this writer prioritised my project and completed it in a timely manner, meeting all of the requirements outlined, if I could give this writer more then a very satisfied 10, I definitely would. I hope to work with you again and if you continue to gave this level of service I expect you to be very successful in the feature. Thank you”

William, Trustpilot.com

Our experience and verdict:

This time, we ordered a paper on the history of HTML with code examples and opted for the Well-Commented Code add-on. Filling out the free request form was quick and easy. Within 10 minutes, a service manager contacted us to outline the next steps, provided a payment link, and matched us with an expert. We were also given access to a personal profile to track progress and message the expert directly. While not advertised on the site, the profile proved to be user-friendly.

A few days before the deadline, we received an email notifying us that the order was completed. We checked it for plagiarism and content quality and were impressed—it was original and only had minor punctuation errors. The code explanations were also clear. As we’re not programmers, we ran the code through an AI checker, which confirmed that it was correct and fully functional.

Our verdict is that ProgrammingAssignment is definitely worth the investment.

DissertationGuru: Professional Dissertation Support With Personalized Plans

As one of the few US-based services of its kind, DissertationGuru offers comprehensive dissertation assistance, ranging from full projects to specific chapters, from certified Ph.D. experts in Business, Nursing, Psychology, and 50 other disciplines. What sets this service apart is its personalized delivery plan tailored to your deadline, ongoing support until all supervisor’s comments are incorporated, and an installment payment option.

DissertationGuru has received over 500 all-star reviews.

Latest testimonials:

“I’m totally satisfied; with both the process of dissertation writing and the result obtained. Express my gratitude to the writer for her help with research articles and statistical tests.“

Customer #5216XX, DissertationGuru.net

“Thank you for being patient with me. Really professional team. My author gave me immediate feedback and was very skilled. Very professional & quality work. I am very satisfied with the correlation analysis. Overall, highly recommend your service. Great job”

Alex F., Sitejabber.com

“Thank you so much for your effort and great work. my instructor reviewed it and give me good feedback.”

Rebecca H., Trustpilot

Our experience and verdict:

When ordering from DissertationGuru, we set a 3-hour deadline for a business strategy abstract and provided an incomplete brief to test whether we’d be contacted for clarification, as promised on the website. Within a few minutes, a service representative reached out and requested the missing details. Next, they assigned a writer, we exchanged a few messages, and work began. The team kept us updated and informed us once the order was completed.

The final draft was exactly what we needed: the language aligned with the other parts of the dissertation we provided, and it was wholly original and written in clear, human English.

Based on the outcome, we would recommend DissertationGuru to anyone in need of assistance with dissertations and theses.

MasterPapers-Expert: Widest Range of Subjects and Types of Work

MasterPapers-Expert is another reputable essay writing service to consider in 2024. With more than 20 years of experience and a carefully selected team of experts across 50 subjects, the platform has built a strong reputation for delivering well-researched, well-structured, and properly cited papers for native and international students at all academic levels.

MasterPapers-Expert also has an impressive 98% retention rate and was honored with the Student Choice Awards in 2020 and 2022.

Latest testimonials:

“Awesome services. I had less than 6 hours for my assignment to be completed. Masterpaper came thru in a very tight time constraint.”

Customer #23139XX, MasterPapers-Expert.com

“Thank you for the awesome help going above & beyond, clear communication for clarifications during the process, delivering a great piece and meeting my deadline. Very much appreciated!”

Benjamin D., Reviews.io

Our experience and verdict:

Not wanting to break tradition, we placed an urgent essay order with MasterPapers-Expert, focusing on the role of fossil evidence in understanding ancient ecosystems for a paleobiology course. Surprisingly, they found a relevant writer in less than 10 minutes and met our deadline. The completed paper was backed by credible sources and passed all checks with flying colors. Communication with the team and order processing were smooth as well.

Overall, this service can definitely be considered a good source of academic help, particularly when facing tight deadlines.

99papers: Submission-Safe Content at the Most Affordable Prices

With over seven years in the industry, this online writing service has successfully completed more than a million orders and boasts an average satisfaction rating of 4.8/5. Here, you can get affordable help with a wide range of academic tasks and be confident that your paper will pass all major plagiarism checkers, including SafeAssign. Prices for a college-level essay start at $8.08/page.

According to the latest customer survey, 99papers followed instructions precisely in 98.9% of cases, and 99.9% of clients considered their assigned writers to be true experts in their fields.

Latest testimonials:

“On time and professional as always. Excellent work and was very courteous and accommodating with changes. Choosing this writer exceeded my expectations…more than satisfied.”

Order 1558XXXX, 99papers.com

“Rated 10/10 for Above and Beyond Customer Service Coupled with Quality of Work. I Am A Repeat Customer Many Times Now.”

Anonymous, Reviews.io

“Great writer completed a essay response to a scholarly journal in under 3 hours. Met my deadline exceptionally fast, and a past my class. Thank you”

Kim L., Sitejabber.com

Our experience and verdict:

We received our 3-hour essay just before the deadline. The paper followed the provided instructions, met the university’s originality standards, and had a 1.02% generated content rate (according to ZeroGPT), which was within acceptable limits. Grammarly flagged no significant issues except for one minor spelling error.

The communication and order placement process was comparable to our experience with other platforms on this list. We were also provided links to the sources used, which is an excellent addition for those who wish to cross-check information or conduct additional research.

If you’re looking for a reliable, high-quality writing service that ensures your work will pass any checker, 99papers is an excellent choice.

GradeMiners: Fast, Reliable Writing Services for Students at All Levels

With 15+ years of successful operation, GradeMiners has become a top choice for high school, college, and university students seeking affordable, high-quality homework help. This US-based writing service employs a team of native BA, MA, and Ph.D. holders who deliver timely, original, AI-free content tailored to each client’s requirements and deadlines. Additionally, it offers graduate-level services, including resume writing, business plans, and more.

GradeMiners is one of the oldest services on this list. It is trusted by over 20,000 students worldwide, with every second customer becoming a repeat client.

Latest testimonials:

“Great work and quick communication. Will definitely recommend this writer if u want to get your work done.”

Customer #34487253XX, GradeMiners.com

“The writer exceeded my expectations! I received an A on my essay! I highly recommend!”

Linda B., Sitejabber.com

“Always on time and instructions are always well executed. was very lucky to find this writer on my first order. Never used anyone else.”

Danny H., Trustpilot

Our experience and verdict:

This time, we hired a PhD-level writer for a business essay with a tight 3-hour deadline. Instead of submitting the form, we contacted the support directly, shared our instructions, and inquired if they could handle the details. They asked a few clarifying questions, assured us they had a relevant writer, and provided a payment link.

Once the payment went through, we accessed our personal account, where a welcome message from the writer confirmed they had everything needed to start working on the task. Shortly after, the writer reached out with a few follow-up questions so we could both make sure the content was on track. This made us feel even more confident about our choice.

The completed essay was delivered as promised. While reviewing it, we noticed one reference was missing and requested a revision. The writer quickly stepped in and addressed the issue in approximately 20 minutes. In addition to being a fast worker, they maintained friendly communication and were always helpful.

Overall, the team’s approach left a strong positive impression on us.

Nursing-Paper: Top Choice for Medical and Nursing Topics

NursingPaper is another narrowly-specialized writing service on our list. Its primary focus is medical and nursing papers of any complexity and for any program. The service employs over 600 certified nursing experts with BSN, DNP, MSN, and other advanced degrees, each with at least three years of hands-on experience in the field.

NursingPaper has served over 10,000 students from Duke, Penn, Emory, Georgetown, and other nursing schools and universities since 2015 and was the writing service category winner in 2021–2022.

Latest testimonials:

“Very satisfied, just waiting for the grade to be completely satisfied. I would like to work with him in the future. Thanks for your help stay safe.”

Client #5040XX, NursingPaper.com

“Did a great job! Followed my instructions which I appreciate. Highly recommend this service to anyone looking for quality work and attention to detail.”

Kriss S., Sitejabber.com

“This is the third time I’ve worked with this writer, and each time the results exceed my expectations. The writer fully understands the brief, follows all guidelines, and delivers flawless work. Highly recommend to anyone looking for professional and high-quality writing. I’ll definitely be back for more. 10/10!”

Derstong J., Trustpilot.com

Our experience and verdict:

As with other services reviewed, our urgent pharmacology essay was delivered on time and demonstrated careful attention to detail. The paper provided an expert analysis of recent advancements in drug delivery, supported by well-cited references from reputable journals. An originality check confirmed no AI involvement and just 1,2% plagiarism, which is within acceptable limits. Communication was also smooth, though nighttime support responses may take up to 5 minutes.

Based on our experience, NursingPaper is a reliable choice for both native and international students pursuing careers in nursing and related fields.

EssayBox: Leader in Timely Delivery of Urgent Orders

The last but not least noteworthy online writing service of 2024 is EssayBox. With a rich history in academic writing, it boasts a vast team of over 500 degree-holding writers specializing in 50+ subject areas, including Business, Chemistry, Education, Finance, Nursing, Statistics, and Psychology. All writers are native speakers employed full-time by the company.

EssayBox has assisted more than 16,000 students worldwide, consistently maintaining impressive satisfaction ratings. This year, the company’s rating reached an outstanding 94%.

Latest testimonials:

“Thank you very much! this is exactly what I wanted!! very well written paper, nice job with sources, and delivered on-time.”

James, EssayBox.org

“Very good. I liked the delivery I received and it was okay.”

Ann W., Sitejabber.com

“Needed urgent help with my assignment that was due within 3 days. High quality paper. Thank you, will keep re-hiring for my future assignments.”

Anonymous, Reviews.io

Our experience and verdict:

At EssayBox, we took it a step further by placing an order for a one-page sociology essay with a 1-hour turnaround. To our surprise, the writer delivered it on time, and the quality was pretty good. The structure, word choice, formatting, and references—none of which we provided—exceeded our expectations.

Upon reviewing the Grammarly report, we noted a few minor errors and an 87% quality score, but the content was original and human-written. Given the quick turnaround, this was acceptable. What’s more, the writer was friendly, polite, and quickly provided updates regarding the delivery time.

While not as widely known as the other platforms on our list, EssayBox certainly deserves attention for its impressive speed of delivery.

Conclusion: Whatever Option You Select, Your Academic Performance Is in Reliable Hands

The eight companies discussed above have proven themselves as the leading essay writing services of 2024 through their commitment to the highest standards of quality and confidentiality, competitive pricing, comprehensive service offerings, and personalized approaches to client needs. They have truly set a new benchmark for academic support this year. Each service brings something unique—whether it’s a narrow focus, fast delivery, or a wide range of services—but they all share a common goal: a dedication to customer satisfaction.