Top 7 Websites To Watch Korean Dramas With English Subtitles For Free

In the realm of Asian dramas and movies, DramaCool is a well-known service. It offers a huge collection of content from Japan, China, South Korea, and other Asian countries. DramaCool is a globally popular platform for its extensive library and easy interface. Today, we will discuss DramaCool in contrast to other streaming sites.

MyDramaList

MyDramaList is a community-based site. It lets users track and review their favorite and latest Asian dramas. Although, it doesn’t own streaming content, but one of the best platforms to explore new shows. MyDramaList helps users to stay updated with detailed drama lists, recommendations, and reviews.

Pros:

Potential community interaction

Detailed reviews and recommendations

Actors’ profiles and drama insights

Cons:

Not an ideal site to watch Asian dramas

Doesn’t host content

However, MyDramaList is a go-to choice for real-time reviews and recommendations.

Viu

Viu is a major site to offers premium streaming of HD content. It mainly focuses on Korean dramas (K-drama). Additionally, Viu features Japanese, Chinese, and other Asian content. It comes in free and paid plans. Users can enjoy a variety of dramas on their preferences.

Pros:

HD streaming with minimal ad interruption

Supports subtitles in many languages

Viable mobile app

Cons

Limited access to some regions

Some content is locked in the free version

Viu is a top choice to get HD streaming with an ad-light experience. With an official license and friendly interface, it competes with DramaCool.

DramaCool

DramaCool is a leading destination for Asian drama fans. Having a vast collection of content to cover Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese, and Chinese dramas, is one of the biggest advantages. DramaCool offers regularly updated entertainment with easy navigation and a smart interface.

Pros:

Free-of-cost

Fast Streaming

A broad collection of content

Multiple language subtitles support

Cons:

The video quality may vary

Overwhelming pop-ups

iQIYI

iQIYI is one of the entire platforms for Chinese dramas and movies. It has a massive library of C-dramas, Chinese anime, and variety shows. iQIYI offers a combination of free and paid content similar to Viu. However, its clean, professional interface with HD productions makes iQIYI stand out.

Pros:

Intuitive interface

Pro content with zero ads

Extensive library of Chinese movies and dramas

Cons:

Some content needs a subscription

Limited content from other Asian countries

For C-drama fans, iQIYI is an excellent choice. Its pro experience is comparable to Viu but primarily focuses on Chinese entertainment.

Tubi

Tubi is a free streaming service. It is an ad-supported site, that offers a wide variety of movies and TV shows. Tubi covers a decent selection of Asian dramas. Whilst, it doesn’t focus on Asian content unlike DramaCool, but a great alternative. Tubi offers legal streaming with a vast range of genres.

Pros:

Legal and ad-supported

Free of cost to use

Unlimited Asian content

Cons:

Limited availability of popular titles

Smaller collection of Asian content

Tubi is a preferred choice for Asian drama fans who want a free but legal streaming site.

iflix

iflix is a well-known streaming platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a diverse range of Asian movies and TV shows, including Asian dramas. iflix is one of the workable platforms for mobile users. Its incredible app comes with a smooth experience and a cost-friendly subscription model.

Pros:

Viable app experience

Affordable subscription plan with free trial

Good choice for regional content

Cons:

Limited availability in certain Asian countries

Not has a large library

If iflix has a limited collection, it’s a great platform for smartphone users.

tvN

tvN is a famous South Korean cable channel. It is well-known for its HD drama productions and variety of K-shows. Although, tvN is not a streaming site. It features various shows from other platforms.

Pros:

HD and original K-dramas

Globally recognized shows

Available at various streaming sites

Cons:

Not a direct streaming service

tvN is a top choice that frequently delivers the best K-dramas.

For streaming Asian dramas, DramaCool has a huge fan base. However, Viu and iQIYI are famous for their premium HD experience. MyDramaList has essential tracking and reviewing tools. Tubi and iflix are good choices while tvN stands as a leading platform for Korean dramas. Each platform has unique features, and users can categorize according to their preferences.