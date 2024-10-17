Top 7 door hardware mistakes to avoid during renovation

Renovation is a great opportunity to refresh your living space, but some details often get ignored like door hardware. Door handles, knobs, locks, and hinges are some of the hardware fittings which we may perceive as insignificant as compared to other renovation work. Still, they may lead to functional problems as well as a security hazard in case they are not chosen correctly. Here are the top 7 door hardware mistakes that should be steered clear of to ensure things go as smoothly as possible with your renovation.

Mistake #1: Neglecting the style of the door hardware

One of the common mistakes homeowners make during the renovation is picking door hardware that fails to complement the door’s theme and the house’s overall design. The door hardware should complement the overall design of the house, thus enhancing its look and establishing a harmonious look. For example, putting ultra-modern handles in a rustic or classic home creates a jarring effect that may shake the interior’s balance.

Mistake #2: Overlooking the door’s function

Different doors perform different functions, and perhaps using inappropriate door hardware for a particular door can compromise both functionality and usability. For instance, using a standard handle for the bathroom door instead of one with a privacy lock creates problems in terms of privacy. Similarly, using a lockable handle for a closet door is unnecessary and might even make it inconvenient.

Mistake #3: Choosing the wrong material for door hardware

This also greatly determines the long-term durability of the door hardware. If the hardware used is in a relatively high-humidity region like a coastal region, it is essential to ensure that it is made from corrosion-resistant materials such as stainless steel or brass to prevent rusting and maintain durability over time. For example, although zinc alloy door hardware might be cheaper for you, it presents a weaker resistance to corrosion and will, therefore, degrade faster when exposed to unfavourable operating conditions. Stainless steel, brass, and bronze resist wear better, thus suitable for long-term durability.

Mistake #4: Incorrect door measurements

Failing to take the measurements accurately can greatly impact the overall usage of hardware. Doors come in different thicknesses, and you will need to know the size of your door and also the backset, which is the distance between the edge of the door and the centre of a knob or lock. That will also include the borehole size (the hole that is made in the door for a hardware fit). If this step is skipped and hardware is purchased without these considerations, the chances are that that hardware may not be properly fitting, nor will it function smoothly.

So, before you go shopping for door hardware, take a measurement of how thick your door is and the size of the backset. You will, then, check the diameter of the borehole to make sure the door hardware fits in. If you are unsure about all this, you can seek professional advice. Properly fitted hardware will ensure the smooth operation of the door and the secure attachment of the hardware.

Mistake #5: Ignoring security needs for exterior doors

These days, in renovation projects, the attention is usually only on the aesthetic aspect of door hardware and one forgets security needs especially the need for it on the exterior. Using a regular handle and lock with no reinforcement of security features on the door can leave your house vulnerable to break-ins. Many homeowners can spend most of their efforts perfecting the aesthetics and pay little mind to the security feature and completely overlook the important features like deadbolts and reinforced strike plates. Locks for exterior doors would include secure deadbolts and even smart locks to maximise the convenience that one can experience. Strike plates would be reinforced with longer screws that would anchor into the door frame, giving a second layer of protection. By locking at multiple points on the door, a multi-point lock system further adds to security.

Mistake #6: Not considering the door’s weight

Depending on the material, a door may be very heavy. Solid wood or metal doors are naturally more heavy-duty than hollow core ones, and hardware that isn’t designed for such heavyweights will sag and misalign over time. This is most crucial when selecting your hinges because they bear most of the weight of the door.

Avoid problems such as sagging doors or hinge failure by choosing heavy-duty hardware if you have relatively heavier doors. You may need three or more hinges on a solid-core or metal door to avoid loading the hinges with too much weight. You should use long and strong screws to ensure that both the hinge and the door or the frame are well-fastened without putting considerable pressure on the hinges.

Mistake #7: DIY installation without proper knowledge

There is nothing simpler than mounting door hardware except that it needs to be done with a great deal of precision and knowledge to get the right impression. Many homeowners attempt a DIY installation without understanding the process, which results in hardware not fitting accurately, locks not functioning properly, or doors hanging poorly. It can also damage the door, the frame, or the hardware, leading to more expense and frustration.

In conclusion, door hardware might seem like a simple detail that nobody pays much attention to, but it constitutes a significant element of your home’s functionality and security. Steer clear of such simple miscalculations, for instance: not paying much attention to its style, overlooking the function of the door, or faulty installation of the hardware. With these tips, your renovation will go on smoothly and you’ll be able to get a good result for an aesthetically and functionally pleasing space.