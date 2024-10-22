Top 5 Streetwear Brands Hoodies You Should Try

Hoodies are a wardrobe staple, especially in streetwear. They can be the foundation of cool outfits, from simple basics to head-turning statement pieces.

This guide will introduce you to the top 5 streetwear hoodie brands and give you tips on how to style them like a pro. Whether you’re a streetwear enthusiast or looking to add some edge to your style, this guide covers you.

Top 5 Streetwear Hoodie Brands

Streetwear hoodies come in many shapes and styles. To help you find your perfect fit, here’s a look at five popular brands known for their unique takes on hoodies:

1. Hellstar

Founded : Early 2000s in Los Angeles

Style : Dark, edgy, and full of bold graphics. Hellstar hoodies make a strong statement, perfect for those who love a mysterious or rebellious vibe.

2. Vlone

Launched : in 2011 by the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob

Style : Vlone is all about exclusive, limited-edition releases with oversized fits. If you’re into staying on top of trends, a Vlone hoodie is a must-have. But be ready for a challenge—these releases often sell out fast.

3. Saint Michael

Founded : 2019 by designer Daniel W. Fletcher

Style : Mixing streetwear with religious and punk influences, Saint Michael hoodies are unique. Look for features like embroidery, distressed details, and religious symbols. This brand is perfect for a standout, boundary-pushing look.

4. Ksubi

Founded : 2000 in Melbourne, Australia

Style : Known for bold, rebellious designs, Ksubi hoodies feature distressed details and graffiti-inspired elements. If you want to express your creative spirit, Ksubi is your brand.

5. Trapstar

Launched : 2012 in the UK

Style : Inspired by British grime music and street culture, Trapstar offers a cleaner look with high-quality materials and subtle branding. Their hoodies are great for those who prefer understated, premium basics with a streetwear edge.

How to Style Your Streetwear Hoodie Like a Fashion Pro

Streetwear hoodies are incredibly versatile. Whether you’re dressing up or down, here’s how to style your hoodie like a pro:

Consider the Overall Look

First, decide on the vibe you want. Are you going for sporty, edgy, or maybe even high-fashion? Your hoodie sets the tone, but the rest of your outfit will complete the look.

Play with Proportions

Balance is key. If you wear a baggy hoodie, pair it with slim-fit bottoms like joggers or skinny jeans. Choose looser pants like cargo pants or wide-leg chinos for a fitted hoodie to achieve a relaxed, stylish look.

Master the Art of Layering

Layering adds depth to your outfit. Here are a few ideas:

Casual : Wear a graphic tee under your hoodie. Let it peek out for a laid-back vibe.

Polished : Layer your hoodie under a denim jacket or bomber. This adds texture and makes your outfit look more cohesive and intentional.

Accessorize Wisely

Accessories can elevate your hoodie game. Consider adding:

Hats : Beanies or bucket hats add personality.

Bags : Backpacks or crossbody bags are stylish and practical.

Jewelry : Statement necklaces or chunky rings give your look an edge.

Footwear Matters

Sneakers are a streetwear staple. Choose chunky trainers or sleek low tops to complement your hoodie. But don’t limit yourself—boots or loafers can work, too, depending on your style.

In Conclusion

Streetwear hoodies are more than comfortable clothing; they’re a statement. They let you express your style and connect with a vibrant cultural movement. You can wear your streetwear hoodie with the right brand, styling tips, and confidence to create unique, trend-setting looks.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of streetwear hoodies and find the perfect piece to add urban flair to your wardrobe!