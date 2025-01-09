Top 5 Power BI Consultancies in 2025

Introduction

Power BI consultancies play a vital role for organizations lacking internal data analytics resources. This article compares the top Power BI consultancies based on their expertise, capabilities, and proven track records.

Businesses increasingly rely on tools like Microsoft Power BI to transform raw data into actionable insights, streamline workflows, and customize dashboards for different departments. However, to fully leverage Power BI’s potential, many turn to specialized consultancies.

These firms offer tailored services, including data integration, advanced analytics, dashboard creation, and training. Below, we highlight the top 5 Power BI consultancies helping businesses unlock the power of their data.

1. Vidi Corp

Headquarters: London, UK

Website: https://vidi-corp.com/

Vidi Corp is a UK-based Power BI consultancy specializing. They help businesses connect data, process it, and automate analysis and visualizations to streamline workflows. Here are some key points about Vidi Corp:

Business Automation and Data Consultancy:

Vidi Corp provides support services, consultancy, and training for Microsoft Power Platform tools.

They offer everything from quick fixes to longer-term partnerships that drive business growth.

Their team has expertise in Power BI, Power Apps, Power Automate, and more.

Testimonials from satisfied customers highlight their ingenious solutions and excellent communication.

Microsoft Power BI Consulting Services:

On-the call support to resolve technical challenges in Power BI

Data model optimisation to make sure that your Power BI reports load and refresh in a fast and efficient way

Redesigning dashboards to improve the visual interface according to the best data visualisation standards

Automatically extracting data from various data sources using their software offering

Developing custom Power BI dashboards to answer the business questions of the clients

About Vidi Corp:

Founded in 2021, Vidi Corp started as a one-person freelancing venture and has grown into a team of data professionals serving global clients.

Have worked with 500+ clients including Google, Teleperformance, American Express, Delta Airlines, etc

Have their own Power BI connector software which allows them to connect automatically to Quickbooks, Xero, Salesforce or wherever clients store their data. This way one company can take care of both the Power BI connectors and Power BI dashboards resulting in faster customer service and better customer experience.

Power BI Expertise:

Vidi Corp’s senior consultants specialize in Power BI, PowerApps, Tableau and other reporting tools..

There is a large portfolio of case studies and past projects which means that they may have solved the issue you are facing already for a different client

2. VNB Consulting

Headquarters: New York, USA

Website :https://vnbconsulting.com/

VNB Consulting is a trusted technology partner specializing in Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Snowflake solutions. Let’s dive into the details:

Services Offered:

VNB Consulting provides expertise in Power Apps, Dynamics 365, and React JS.

They excel in Power Automate, Azure Integration Services, and BizTalk Server.

VNB Consulting leverages Power BI, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Microsoft Fabric.

They explore AI solutions using Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, and more.

Experience and Expertise:

With over 15 years of experience, VNB Consulting delivers end-to-end technology solutions.

They specialize in Application Modernization, Business Intelligence & Analytics, and Cloud Strategy & Migration.

Their commitment to innovation ensures transformative results for diverse business needs.

3. ScienceSoft

Headquarters: McKinney, TX,USA

Website:https://www.scnsoft.com/

ScienceSoft is an IT consulting and software development company with 35 years of experience. Headquartered in the US, they’ve worked with prominent clients like IBM, eBay, Robert Half, Viber, PerkinElmer, and Ford Motor Company, spanning 70+ countries. Let’s explore ScienceSoft’s offerings:

Software Consulting and Development:

ScienceSoft delivers top-quality, secure, and adaptable digital solutions.

With ISO 27001 certified information security practices, they protect applications and networks.

Their expertise covers CRM, ERP, Ecommerce, Data Analytics, and more.

Custom Software Solutions:

ScienceSoft develops reliable, scalable, and secure software for any OS, browser, and device.

They blend industry expertise with the latest IT advancements to create user-centric solutions.

Quality Assurance and Testing:

Full-range QA and testing services ensure robust, bug-free applications.

ScienceSoft performs end-to-end testing for mobile, web, and desktop apps.

4. Slalom

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington, USA

Website: https://www.slalom.com/us/en

Slalom is a next-generation professional services company that thrives at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. Founded in 2001, Slalom is an employee-owned, high-growth firm with a global presence across 49 offices in eight countries. Let’s explore Slalom’s expertise in Power BI:

Microsoft Power BI Center of Excellence (CoE):

Slalom helps organizations establish a Power BI CoE for better coordination and governance.

By tapping into the wealth of value within data, businesses can make informed decisions.

Fabric and OpenAI Integration:

Slalom is positioned ahead of other SI’s to bring Microsoft Fabric impact to your organization.

Fabric unifies offerings like Data Factory, Synapse, and Power BI for all your data and analytics workloads.

Slalom’s commitment to excellence, adaptability, and emerging tech positions them as a trusted partner for organizations seeking data-driven succes

5. Hitachi Solutions

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

Website:https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/

Hitachi Solutions is a global Microsoft solutions integrator that delivers business transformation across people, processes, applications, and technologies. Let’s explore their expertise in Microsoft Power BI:

Empowering Business Intelligence:

Power BI is a suite of self-service analytics tools that provide cost-effective, enterprise-scale data visualization.

Hitachi Solutions bridges the gap between data and decision-making, empowering users with actionable insights.

