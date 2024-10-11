Top 5 Free Anime Websites Online 2024

1. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is one of the world’s most popular anime streaming platforms, with over 1,200 titles available, including fan favorites such as “One Piece,” “My Hero Academia,” and “Jujutsu

Kaisen.” Crunchyroll is well-known for its simulcasts, which are available an hour after they air in Japan. It also offers high-quality streaming and an easy-to-use interface. It’s a must-see for die-hard anime lovers looking for the most recent episodes of popular series. Best for: Avid anime fans who want to see the latest episodes as soon as they air in Japan.

Key features:

An extensive database of anime, manga, and Asian dramas. Simulcast is available exactly one hour after airing in Japan. Compatible with various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and game consoles.

2. Funimation

Funimation was an American subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service. Since its inception in 2016, the service has been a significant distributor of anime and other international entertainment products in North America. It aired popular programs like Dragon Ball, One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Black Clover,

Fruits Basket, Assassination Classroom, and Tokyo Ghoul, among others. [1] Sony acquired the service and its parent company and administered it through Sony Pictures Entertainment from 2017 to 2019, and then through SPE and Sony Music Entertainment Japan’s Aniplex from 2019 until its discontinuation in 2024. Sony acquired Crunchyroll in 2021 In March 2022, the service’s main business, Funimation Global Group, was rebranded as Crunchyroll, LLC with a huge

9Anime is one of the greatest anime download sites, offering a large selection of high-quality dubbed and subtitled anime series and anime movie downloads. The quick filter tool is a thoughtful design that allows customers to swiftly select their desired title. Its clear and self-explanatory genre classification encompasses all of the genres you choose. You may also view and download anime for free in a variety of video formats (HD, HD Rip, SD, TS, and CAM) using a third-party anime downloader like IDM.

4. Netflix

Netflix is ideal for folks who wish to watch anime alongside movies, television series, and documentaries.Best for: Viewers looking for a combination of mainstream and unique anime programming, as well as other entertainment alternatives.Netflix was started in 2007, nearly a decade after Netflix, Inc. launched its pioneering DVD-by-mail movie rental business. As of 2024, it is the most-subscribed video on demand streaming media provider, with over 277.7 million paying subscriptions in over 190 countries.[5][7] By 2022, “Netflix Original” works accounted for half of its library in the United States, and the eponymous corporation had expanded into other areas, such as mobile game publishing through its main service. As of 2023, Netflix is the 23rd most-visited website in the world, accounting for 23.66% of traffic.

5. Hulu

Hulu offers a wide range of anime, including notable titles such as “Bleach,” “One Punch Man,” and “Naruto Shippuden.” Hulu is known for its vast assortment of programming, including both classic and new anime shows, making it an excellent alternative for fans seeking diversity.Best for: Viewers who wish to watch a variety of entertainment, such as anime, TV series, and movies.Disney+ operates under the Star brand. Hulu purchased Fox’s interest in Hulu as part of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, and then acquired Comcast’s remaining stake in 2023, giving it complete ownership. Following the acquisition, Disney soft launched an integration of Hulu into Disney+ as a content center in December 2023, allowing users to both services to view Hulu content directly from the Disney+ applications.