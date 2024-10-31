Top 5 Essential Travel Items for a Smooth Summer Adventure

This summer, millions of travelers will set off to explore destinations around the world. As they do so, several tools, accessories, and other items can not only help make their travels a bit more comfortable but also prepare them for all of their adventures. From making the trip there more bearable to staying connected while away, here are some must-have items to add to your packing list.

5 Must-Have Travel Items

Luggage and packing accessories

The secret to a successful trip starts with the planning and packing phases. Moreover, finding the piece(s) of luggage that best fits your needs can make a huge difference to your experience. This is especially true for those who want to travel as light as possible while still bringing along everything they need.

For some, the ultimate carry-on is a four-wheeled roller bag that can deftly navigate switchback lines, boarding queues, and more. These types of bags come in a variety of styles and price points, with Samsonite carry-on roller bags starting in the neighborhood of $150 and certain Tumi premium models fetching nearly $1,000. Meanwhile, others may prefer a hybrid garment duffle bag — such as those sold by Halfday Travel or The Moderne Gentleman — that can accommodate formal attire (such as a suit or dress) along with all of their other clothing items in a single bag. These bags range from about $100 to $150 depending on the selected brand and model.

In addition to finding the right luggage, some travelers may find packing cubes helpful. Not only can these cubes help keep suitcases organized but can also assist in fitting more items into a given bag. This is especially true for compression packing cubes made to reduce the size of clothing items placed inside of them. However, more traditional packing cubes as well as novel takes on the concept — such as those offering dedicated sides for clean and dirty clothes — can also be helpful.

Travel-friendly shoes

Between managing airport connections, making your way through public transit, and exploring new cities in general, travelers often do a lot of walking. That’s why having a comfortable and versatile pair of travel shows can be vital.

For those seeking protection from rain or other wet conditions, water-resistant shoes from Allbirds, Vessi, and other brands can come in handy. In the case of Allbirds, they offer water-resistant models in high-top, sneaker, jogging, and other designs. These all-weather models start at $125 retail but the brand also offers occasional sales as well as an online outlet for lightly-used pairs.

Another unique travel shoe option comes from SUAVS. In particular, their Zilker model is made to be worn without socks and is extremely packable as the shoe can be folded down to just the thickness of the sole. As a result, the Zilkers make for a great backup pair of shoes to throw in your suitcase or backpack.

Headphones

At times, the travel experience can be stressful — which is why the ability to lay back and drown out noise on a plane or other transit is often a priority for passengers. Having a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones (wired or Bluetooth) can certainly help in this regard. Popular brands that fit this bill include Sony, Bose, Apple, JBL, and more. In terms of pricing, budget-friendly wireless noise-canceling headphones may start in the $100 range while premium pairs can exceed $500 or more.

On the specialty side of things, there are also sleep-centric headphones that have hit the market in recent years. For example, Bose created a fanbase with the release of its Sleedbuds, which are ultra low-profile Bluetooth headphones that can play a variety of white noises from the Bose Sleep app. Unfortunately, Bose has since discontinued the Sleepbuds.

However, in their place, the Ozlo Sleepbuds have emerged. This updated model comes from a company started by some of those who worked on the Bose project and includes some upgrades, such as the ability to play any audio via Bluetooth. With these new Sleepbuds selling for between $250 and $300, they certainly aren’t cheap — but could be worth it for those who frequently encounter noisy hotel neighbors and the like.

Mobile hotspot

Whether you’re traveling domestically or abroad, having a backup internet connection can be key. In some cases, your mobile phone plan may include a mobile hotspot feature — although this may not be available overseas, might have data caps, and can drain the battery from your mobile device. Another option for international travel is purchasing a local SIM card, but this may be limited to unlocked devices.

If neither of those sounds right for you, then you may want to consider purchasing a dedicated mobile hotspot. One popular option comes from Solis, which now offers two different models: their Solis Lite with 4G connectivity (retail: $160) and the Solis 5G (retail $400). Notably, both models now include 1 GB of international data per month, which can be used in any of the more than 135 countries supported by Solis. Additional data can also be purchased, with the per-GB price falling as customers buy in bulk.

Overall, having a mobile hotspot you can rely on in a pinch can be helpful while traveling. That said, since these devices rely on cellular data networks, they may not work on airplanes, cruise ships (except when near port locations), etc.

Powering your devices

From laptops to phones and smart watches to wireless headphones, today’s travelers have no shortage of devices that they’ll want to keep charged up. This is where external power banks can be of assistance. These battery backups come in several sizes, capacities, styles, and prices, with brands like Anker, Nimble, and others all offering their own power bank models.

One unique option in this same vein is FuelRod, which allows customers to purchase a power bank kit and then exchange their spent batteries for fresh ones at kiosk locations. In addition to these kiosks located at select airports across the country, FuelRod can also be found in Disney Parks and elsewhere.

Of course, one downside of traveling with numerous devices is the need to bring along multiple charging cables. Although a move to make USB-C a standard has helped matters, it hasn’t completely eradicated the need for other connection types. Therefore, travelers might also consider multi-use cables that can easily adapt to all of their various devices.

For example, Rolling Square’s InCharge X Max (retail: $40) offers USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB support in a single 5-foot charging cable. In turn, travelers can cut down on the number of cords they need to pack while relaxing knowing that they’ll be able to charge all of their devices without issue.

The bottom line

As seasoned travelers know, packing the right tools and accessories can make your trip go much more smoothly. This includes having the right bag for your travel needs, having comfy shoes that can also stand up to your adventures, bringing along headphones to entertain and relax you along the way, having a mobile hotspot to keep you connected, and bringing along power banks and cables that will charge all of your devices. Before setting out on your summer travels, be sure to pick up these must-haves — and enjoy your trip.