Top 5 Construction Companies in Sri Lanka

There are many companies that play a vital role in Sri Lanka’s construction industry. They have helped with the development of the infrastructure facilities and provided urban growth across the island. Therefore these companies have been crucial since Sri Lanka is a developing country. Let us provide you an insight on the top five construction companies in Sri lanka and the benefits they have to offer their clients.

Trends Engineering and Construction

Trends Engineering and Construction is a firm that aims to provide service on commercial Construction, Interior design planning and home constructions. Their team consists of skilled professionals, a technical officer, structural engineers and an architect if required. Their architectural designs are first class where they mingle with varieties of colors, textures and materials. Thus far they have been able to provide an impressive masterpiece. They also provide 3D rendering architectural designs and restoration and rebuilding services based on your requirements.

Tudawe Brothers

Tudawe Brothers have been in this field for more than 70 years thus they have turned out to be the most experienced and quality service providers. They have been involved in major projects such as the construction of the US embassy in Sri Lanka. The company aims to provide end to end solutions to their clients for any form of construction including residential constructions, hotels, highways, bridges and many more construction projects. They are known to comply with global standards and the process is conducted with close monitoring and high quality is guaranteed. With a team of multi skilled staff they aim to deliver your projects on time and make sure the construction is successful and has met all expectations.

KDAW

K.D.A. Weerasinghe & Co. Pvt Ltd is a company specialized in airport constructions, road construction, highways, water supply and irrigation contractors. They have a high ranking of construction in Sri Lanka and have maintained quality standards. Since it was established in 1991, years of experience has brought more value to the projects. Their skilled professional team will help you build the strong construction sites considering the latest designs and the requirements of the client. They have achieved great milestones in the past years where they successfully delivered more than 250 projects, have worked on over 3000 km in road constructions and over 1800 km of pipelines have been initiated by them. KDAW is an ISO certified company and has gained the trust of their clients due to successful completion of projects.

KSJ Constructions

This is one of the leading construction companies in Sri Lanka. KSJ plays an important role in the development of infrastructure in the country. They work closely with the clients and gather the necessary information in order to deliver a successful project. They are involved in providing various services such hydropower constructions, Recruitment of manpower and swimming pool constructions. If you are on the lookout for quality and affordable projects KSJ would be one of the best options. With long years of experience and successful delivery of projects they have gained the trust of many. They have worked on both international and local projects with a skilled team force that closely monitors throughout the project in order to bring out the best of constructions.

Miss Homes

Miss Homes is highly specialized in house constructions in Sri Lanka. They work closely with their clients and provide a design to meet their requirements. Cost effective methods come to effect during the construction process with the mixture of modern and customer requirements that will provide you with your dream home. They provide various services such as house construction, house designing and renovation services. Miss Homes are not just focused on the present, they secure your dream home for the future as well. You can plan the expected budget along with the requirements with their professional team. You can also consult them if you require any alteration and changes in your home. Make use of their skilled services and renovate your house according to your expectations.

Apart from these services Miss Homes also provides free services to their clients. They provide you with free BOQ, free construction drawings to match your dream design, architectural detailed drawings for free and free engineering consultations.

Construction projects or building your dream home is not an easy task. The process can be complex and overwhelming to plan. Since this guide has shown you the top five construction companies there is no need to hesitate. We have made the process easier therefore choose the right option based on your needs and budgets and be amazed by the results.

