The online higher education and upskilling industry has been experiencing rapid growth and evolution, driven by technological advancements, increasing internet penetration, and the growing demand for online education and skill development, thus transforming the way education is accessed and consumed in the country. The emergence of key players in the Indian online higher education and upskilling industry is having a significant impact on the education sector in India. The substantial involvement of the following five major players across various segments has played a vital role in advancing the online higher education and upskilling industry, enhancing accessibility, affordability and the appeal of quality education for learners nationwide.

Skilling and certification, along with higher education degree programs, stand out as the primary market segments where the majority of the following companies primarily provide their educational solutions in a highly competitive market.

1. Jaro Education offers online programs in collaboration with top 100 NIRF ranked Universities, IIMs, IITs and IVY League Global Institutes. It is a platform for career-oriented and industry-relevant higher education and upskilling. More than 100 programs offered by IIM/ IITs are developed based on the business intelligence inputs given by Jaro Education, these programs are exclusive to Jaro Education. Jaro Education offers a diverse range of approximately 300 courses and is one of the few players with more than 200 courses in the online higher education and upskilling market.

2. UpGrad focuses on higher education and professional development. From data science to management, its courses are industry-relevant and globally recognized. It has partnerships with universities worldwide. It offers Master’s and diploma programs.

3. Simplilearn specializes in upskilling professionals with certifications in AI, cloud computing, and digital marketing. It bridges the skill gap for working professionals. It offers career-focused certifications with bootcamp-style training programs.

4. Eruditus offers executive education programmes (short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs) in collaboration with more than 50 top-tier universities.

5. TimesPro offerings include employment-oriented Early Career courses across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; Executive Education for working professionals in collaboration with premier national and global educational institutions; and Enterprise Solutions for learning and development interventions at the organisational level.

Online higher education and upskilling companies such as Jaro Education, UpGrad, Times Pro etc. employ referral and earning options strategies as part of their outreach initiatives to expand their student enrollment.

Online higher education and upskilling companies provide extensive solutions catering to students, freshers, working professionals, and even C-Suite executives spanning various domains and industries. Their offerings include programs ranging from Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees to executive programs designed for working professionals. For example, 50% of Jaro Education’s learners have more than two years of work experience, and 23% of their learners have more than five years of work experience.

The online higher education and upskilling companies exhibit a wide range of durations, accommodating the needs of students with short-term certificate courses (e.g., 6 weeks) to long-term doctoral programs (e.g., 36 months). This diversity caters to individuals with different time commitments and preferences, allowing for flexibility in choosing the duration of their educational journey. These online higher education and upskilling offers a diverse set of courses, including degrees (MBA), diploma programs, and various certificates in fields like Data Science, AI & ML and Marketing etc. While the majority of these companies concentrate on certification courses, entities such as Jaro Education, UpGrad, and TimesPro also emphasize on both degree and certification domains. Further, Jaro Education distinguishes itself with a holistic and comprehensive course portfolio across fields of study, offering a diverse range of programs at various academic levels (degree programs), including unique offerings like doctoral programs. For example, among the peers profiled above, Jaro Education is the only company offering courses in the fields of arts, commerce, economics and journalism and mass communication.