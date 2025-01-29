Top 3 Interesting Facts About Destination Weddings in Udaipur

You are probably here because you or someone else in your family is getting married and your family is exploring the possibility of having a destination wedding in Udaipur.

There is a lot of information available about wedding venues for destination weddings but some of the information is not up to date or it does not offer you expert advice on saving money and having the best possible wedding in your budget.

So, we have compiled a list of facts which will not only provide you with a list of best wedding venues in Udaipur but it will also help you to save money.

The luxurious wedding venues of Udaipur are one of the most expensive venues in India:

Udaipur has been the choice of many celebrities and famous people for their weddings because there are many luxury 5-star hotels in this city. The Leela, City palace, Raffles, Taj Aravali, Oberoi Udaivilas and Aurika by Lemontree are the top luxurious hotels in Udaipur, the total expense of a wedding in one of these hotels will be more than one crore rupees.

Don’t be disheartened if your budget is less than one crore, read on to find out how you can organize a dream destination wedding with a lesser budget. Some of the best wedding venues are available in the price range of 50 lakhs to 90 lakhs:

Many famous hotel chains like Radisson, Ramada and The Lalit also have hotels in Udaipur, these hotels are a perfect choice for a dream destination wedding in Udaipur. Apart from these major brands some popular hotels like Hotel Lakend and Chunda palace may be considered in this budget range. You may read this article to get more insights about the expenses for organizing a wedding at Radisson Blu hotel in Udaipur. You can have a fabulous destination wedding with a budget under 50 lakhs too:

Udaipur has gained popularity as a wedding destination in the last 2 decades, this has resulted in many new hotels opening up in the city. Many of these hotels serve as an excellent wedding venue and if you hire an expert wedding planner to decorate these hotels, your wedding would be nothing short of a fairytale wedding. Ramee Royal, Bahiravgarh and Shouryagarh are some of the best wedding venues for a budget under 50 lakh rupees. If you have fewer than 100 guests and you are looking for an elegant property which can be decorated beautifully, ask your wedding planner to suggest similar properties which can be booked for a budget of around Rs. 40 lakhs.

A Final Word

Udaipur has a number of hotels which you can choose as your wedding venue, the total expense of a destination wedding may vary from 35 lakh rupees to 2 crore rupees. You can save money by hiring a wedding planner who may help you by getting a good deal with hotels or providing a beautiful decoration at a less expensive hotel. Planners like Magic Lights Events can also help you save money while hiring vendors like anchors, mehendi artists and makeup artists.

