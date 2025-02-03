Top 3 Cryptos to Watch in February —One Could Rally 10,000% Before June

As January comes to an end, investors are reassessing their trading portfolios, and seeking for the best crypto tokens to add to their portfolio ahead of February. They’re considering three top contenders— Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX) and the new IntelMarkets (INTL).

While all three tokens show strong potential for significant returns, market analysts have indicated that only one has the potential for a staggering 10,000% rally. Keep reading to find out which token they’re referring to!

XRP Enters Consolidation Phase

Since its resurgence during November last year, XRP has increased by 525% in price, outperforming 88% of the top 100 crypto assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the past 30 days, the Ripple token has recorded 18 green days, with investors’ interest surging over 76 from the Fear and Greed indicator.

XRP started a fresh increase above the $2.950 zone, rallying above the $2.95 and $3.00 resistance levels, during the past week when Grayscale joined the XRP-spot ETF race. The bulls were active near $3.00 and pushed the price higher, forming a high at $3.214.

However, Ripple corrected some gains this week.

The Ripple token is currently in a consolidation phase following the resistance at 2.23. The price has dipped toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, with analysts suggesting that further declines may occur if the Ripple token price fails to break through the $3.40 resistance zone. A successful breach of this level could propel Ripple’s XRP to a new all-time high.

Announcement Of Tron Stablecoin To Influence Rally For TRX

On January 15, Tron founder Justin Sun announced the release of USDD 2.0, an upgraded version of the Tron decentralized stablecoin. The Tron community responded with enthusiasm, as USDD users could earn up to a 20% APY, with all generated interest directed to a transparent on-chain address.

Some TRX investors are skeptical about these returns. Addressing the concerns about how Tron plans to sustain such a high yield, Justin Sun said they had ample funds from which the yield comes, with his bold remarks generating further skepticism from TRX investors.

The announcement also had an impact on the TRX price outlook. According to technical indicators, Tron is predicted to rise by 2.80% to $ 0.260859 by the end of this quarter. While TRX looks bullish, it is unlikely to reach levels as high as 10,000% by June.

Analysts Highlight Potential 10,000% Gains For INTL In February

While Ripple (XRP) and Tron (TRX) are major players in the crypto space, IntelMarkets (INTL) is stealing the spotlight due to its greater profit potential. IntelMarkets, an AI-powered crypto exchange, has been creating a buzz among members of the crypto community as the first AI-layered multi-chain DeFi trading platform.

The platform features a range of innovative initiatives, such as Route X21, a Quantum-Proof solution to breach potential threats to blockchains. IntelMarkets prioritizes security with regular smart contract audits, network upgrades, and token burns for its native token, INTL

On its own, INTL is the central block of IntelMarkets, powers the ecosystem with utility across staking, governance, and management. It acts as a key, granting users exclusive access to IntelMarkets’ product suite. This is designed to target AI-driven solutions for critical challenges in key industries and facilitate exceptional market performance for traders.

It’s no wonder investors are flocking to the IntelMarkets ecosystem by participating in its ongoing public presale. Currently, presale tokens are available for $0.082 each in stage 9, with analysts predicting a staggering 10,000% rally before june. This positions INTL as one of the top investment opportunities for February, ahead of its official launch. Don’t miss out—join now!

Join the Movement: