Top 3 Coins Primed For The Bull Run: Why Ethereum, Tron, & BlockDAG Are Worth Watching In November

Ethereum’s recent surge past $3,000, backed by a break above its 200-day moving average, signals strong bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) is gaining traction, nearing resistance at $0.177 with technical indicators suggesting further upward movement.

As these coins gain traction, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a standout project in the blockchain space. Combining a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure with a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system ensures exceptional scalability and security. With its presale raising $123.5 million and delivering an impressive 2240% ROI, BlockDAG demonstrates the capability to drive meaningful advancements in blockchain technology.

Ethereum Breaks Key Levels: A Bullish Rally in the Making?

Ethereum has climbed past its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, crossing the $3,000 psychological resistance and signaling a bullish trend. A decisive break above the 200-day MA at $2,900 has triggered optimism, although resistance at $3,600 could lead to a temporary pullback. This correction may stabilize the market, potentially revisiting the $3,000 level before resuming its uptrend.

The recent surge began near $2,400, invalidating a bearish flag pattern and reflecting a clear shift in market sentiment. While positive funding rates in ETH futures indicate strong demand, elevated metrics suggest caution as volatility could arise.

Tron’s Price Gains Momentum: Is TRX Ready for a Breakout?

Tron (TRX) has hit a major milestone, surpassing a $16 billion market cap for the first time. TRX has surged over 10% in the past week, climbing from $0.1652 to $0.1848, reflecting strong bullish momentum. This growth aligns with increased market interest and positive conditions, signaling the potential for further gains.

Technical analysis shows TRX forming a classic triangle pattern, with resistance at the descending trendline and horizontal support at $0.177. Such patterns often lead to breakouts, and with strong buying pressure, an upward breakout appears likely. Traders are consolidating profits, yet demand remains robust, keeping prices near recent highs.

BlockDAG Makes Big Moves in November 2024

BlockDAG is revolutionizing blockchain technology, much like a high-speed train transforming travel. With its innovative combination of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture and Proof-of-Work (PoW) system, BlockDAG delivers unmatched scalability and security.

This seamless framework not only supports increasing user demand but also ensures lightning-fast transactions, positioning BlockDAG as a powerhouse among layer-1 blockchains. When it comes to blockchain innovation, hitching your wagon to a network designed for long-term growth is a strategic move.

Meanwhile, the ongoing presale is progressing swiftly, drawing significant attention and engagement. Having raised $123.5 million and onboarded over 170,000 holders, BDAG’s price has surged from $0.001 to $0.0234 in its 26th presale batch—an impressive 2240% ROI. Each batch attracts more attention, driving prices steadily upward. Early holders have already seen substantial returns, signaling the potential for even greater gains ahead.

Fueling the excitement is the exclusive BULLRUN100 bonus code has entered the final days of its expiry with only 9 days remaining, which doubles BDAG holdings at checkout and grants early access to an upcoming airdrop.

Ethereum’s climb past $3,000 highlights its bullish potential, reinforced by solid technical indicators. Similarly, Tron’s upward movement toward $0.177 showcases its growing strength, supported by balanced buying interest and promising momentum. Both coins reflect the expanding opportunities within the crypto market.

However, BlockDAG stands out with its groundbreaking technology, combining a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure and a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system. Its successful presale, raising $123.5 million with a 2240% ROI, signals significant growth potential. With exclusive presale benefits like the BULLRUN100 bonus code, BlockDAG offers early participants a unique chance to maximize their gains.