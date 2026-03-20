Top 3 Altcoins for the Next Bull Run, Solana, XRP and a Rising DeFi Protocol Under 0.05

As the market starts positioning for the next major bullish cycle, attention is spreading across different types of assets instead of clustering around one narrative. Some investors are leaning toward high-speed smart contract networks, others still favor payment-focused coins with global recognition, and a growing group is moving into early-stage DeFi projects with real protocol utility. That is why Solana, XRP, and Mutuum Finance are increasingly appearing in the same conversation, even though each one brings a very different kind of opportunity into the next bull run.

Solana and XRP Still Hold Strong Bull Run Appeal

Solana remains one of the most closely watched altcoins whenever traders begin preparing for a stronger market phase. Its reputation for high throughput, active ecosystem development, and broad user activity keeps it relevant during risk-on conditions. Solana usually benefits when users return to on-chain trading, meme coin speculation, and fast-moving DeFi environments, making it a natural candidate for the next wave of bullish momentum.

XRP has a different attraction. It stays on investor radars because of its long-established market presence, exchange familiarity, and strong brand recognition in crypto. During broader rallies, coins like XRP often regain traction quickly because they are already well known to both retail and large-cap traders. That makes it one of the easier names for capital to rotate into when confidence starts climbing again.

Both Solana and XRP have scale, visibility, and large communities behind them. Still, many investors looking for stronger percentage upside begin searching beyond established names once they realize that mature assets often require much larger inflows to produce dramatic returns. That is where smaller DeFi tokens begin gaining attention.

Why Mutuum Finance Is Entering the Discussion

Mutuum Finance is being watched for a different reason entirely. The project is still in presale, with the token priced at $0.04 and a confirmed launch price of $0.06. From its phase one entry of $0.01, that represents a 300% move already, while early participants from the first stage are positioned for a 500% return by launch. For current buyers, the token still sits at a 50% discount to the planned listing price, which keeps it relevant for investors targeting earlier-stage entries before wider exchange exposure.

The protocol itself is centered on decentralized lending and borrowing. Mutuum uses a peer-to-contract (P2C) model for pooled liquidity markets, where users can supply assets and borrowers can access funds against collateral. It also supports peer-to-peer (P2P) functionality designed for more flexible arrangements, especially useful for assets that may not fit neatly into standard lending pool structures.

That dual framework gives the platform wider utility than a single-lane DeFi design. Users who deposit assets receive mtTokens representing their positions, and those mtTokens accumulate yield over time. On the borrowing side, debt tokens track borrowed amounts and accrued interest. The protocol also uses Stability Factor as its core borrowing safety metric, while an automated liquidator bot monitors risk conditions across the system.

Mutuum’s development progress is a major reason it is being grouped with bigger names before launch. Its V1 lending and borrowing protocol is already live on the Sepolia testnet with ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC. Reported testnet liquidity has passed $290 million, and the project has also completed a Halborn audit for the lending and borrowing contracts. On the token side, a CertiK scan around 90/100 adds another layer of credibility.

A Different Setup for the Next Bull Run

Solana offers speed and ecosystem activity. XRP offers brand familiarity and deep market recognition. Mutuum Finance brings a different kind of setup into the next bull run: early-stage pricing, working DeFi mechanics, and token utility connected to lending activity, borrowing demand, and future ecosystem expansion.

Its roadmap adds even more weight to that case, with multichain expansion, a native overcollateralized stablecoin, and broader protocol growth already part of the long-term plan. That gives investors exposure to a project still building its market position while already showing visible technical progress.

For the next bull run, Solana and XRP are likely to stay among the names traders track closely. Mutuum Finance stands out because it offers a much earlier entry into a sector that keeps attracting serious capital whenever DeFi activity picks up again.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance