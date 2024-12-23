Top 11 services you can get when purchasing virtual phone numbers

Virtual phone numbers are modern solutions for businesses and individuals who value convenience and flexibility in communication. They are not tied to physical lines and can be used via the Internet or special services.

Unlike regular phone numbers, virtual ones provide many additional features that make them attractive for various purposes. One popular option is a toll-free number, which allows customers to contact you without any cost. This improves customer engagement and overall brand perception by removing the barrier of phone charges for callers.

List of services worth attention

Regarding the services that can be useful when connecting a virtual number, the list is quite impressive:

1) Virtual IP PBX – an IP-based phone system that is hosted offsite and operates using Internet connections. Unlike traditional phone services, it doesn’t require onsite PBX hardware and physical phone lines, helping to save on equipment and simplifying communication setup.

2) Call recording – a great way to assess the quality of customer service. Calls can be recorded and reviewed for analysis or staff training purposes.

3) Multi-channel numbers – enable the reception of calls from different sources. For example, you can use one number to communicate via phone, messengers, and email.

4) Voicemail – the option to record a message when the call remains unanswered. This is helpful for clients who can express their needs at any time.

5) Callback – allows customers to request a return call when they can’t reach you. This ensures they don’t miss the opportunity to communicate later.

6) Welcome message – setting up pre-recorded greetings helps create a professional first impression.

7) Call forwarding – forwards calls to another number. Useful if you are in another location but want to continue receiving calls.

8) Click to call – the option to call directly from a website by pressing one button. Convenient and fast.

9) Call history – a history of all calls with detailed information. Helps track who called and when, which is useful for analytics.

10) Black and white lists – improves call management. You can arrange a blacklist to block unwanted or spam callers, keeping communication focused and productive. On the other hand, a whitelist permits only approved numbers, boosting security and effectiveness.

11) Background music – gives customers a pleasant wait if they have to stay on hold.

Each of the listed services brings its own benefits, enhancing customer service quality and optimizing communication management. So, buying a virtual number is a step towards modern and effective communication.