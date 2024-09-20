Top 10 Ways to Save Money Using FinTech Apps in 2024 for Everyday Expenses

FinTech apps provide a broad range of tools which are designed to help you save money on everyday expenses. From tracking your budget to automating your savings, these apps make it easier than ever to manage your finances effectively and tactically. In 2024, taking advantage of these technologies will help you reduce costs, grow your wealth, and achieve your financial goals. Whether you’re looking to save on groceries, lower your bills, or earn cashback, there’s a FinTech app that can help. Start exploring these apps today, and watch your savings grow.

Introduction:

In this article, we will explore the top 10 ways to save money using FinTech apps in 2024. Whether you want to reduce your grocery bills, earn cashback, or automate your savings, these tools can help you maximize your financial potential.

Track Your Spending with Budgeting Apps:

Budgeting is key to understanding where your money goes. Apps like Mint and You Need A Budget (YNAB) allow you to track your spending in real-time, ensuring that you’re staying on top of your budget. You can categorize your purchases, set limits for each category, and receive alerts when you’re close to overspending.

These apps are particularly useful for identifying areas where you may be wasting money. Once you see how much you’re spending on non-essential items like dining out or entertainment, you can make smarter choices to save.

How It Saves You Money:

Tracking your spending helps you become more mindful of unnecessary expenses, allowing you to cut back and save more.

Automate Your Savings with Round-Up Apps:

Saving money doesn’t have to be complicated. Apps like Acorns and Chime make it easy to build a savings habit by rounding up your purchases to the nearest dollar and transferring the spare change into a savings or investment account.

For example, if you buy a coffee for $3.75, the app rounds it up to $4, putting $0.25 into your savings. Over time, these small amounts add up, helping you grow your savings effortlessly.

How It Saves You Money:

Automating your savings ensures that you’re consistently setting aside money without having to think about it, making it easier to save over the long term.

Earn Cashback on Everyday Purchases:

FinTech apps like Rakuten, Dosh, and Ibotta allow you to earn cashback on everyday purchases. Whether you’re shopping for groceries, clothes, or even booking travel, these apps offer cashback deals from popular retailers.

To use these apps, simply shop through the app or link your debit/credit card. Once you make a purchase, you’ll earn a percentage of the total back in cash, which you can redeem later.

How It Saves You Money:

By earning cashback on purchases you would have made anyway, you can save money or use the cashback for future purchases.

Manage Subscriptions with Subscription Tracker Apps:

It’s easy to lose track of subscriptions, especially when many services use auto-renewal. Apps like Truebill and Trim help you manage all your subscriptions in one place. These apps can cancel unused subscriptions and even negotiate better rates for services you want to keep.

Often, we pay for services like streaming platforms or gym memberships that we no longer use. By having all your subscriptions visible, you can make informed decisions about which ones to keep or cancel.

How It Saves You Money:

Managing subscriptions prevents you from paying for services you no longer need, saving you hundreds of dollars annually.

Lower Your Bills with Bill Negotiation Apps:

Many people overpay on bills, from cable and internet to cell phone plans. Bill negotiation apps like Rocket Money and Billshark help you lower your bills by negotiating with your service providers on your behalf.

These apps work by analyzing your current bills, finding better rates, and handling the negotiations. They charge a percentage of the savings, so you don’t pay unless they successfully lower your bills.

How It Saves You Money:

By lowering your monthly bills, you can keep more of your money and put it toward other financial goals.

Use Price Comparison Apps to Find the Best Deals:

If you’re looking to make a purchase, it’s always a good idea to compare prices. Apps like Honey and ShopSavvy help you find the best deals by comparing prices from various retailers. You can also set alerts to notify you when the price of a specific item drops.

These apps even offer discount codes and coupons, allowing you to save even more when shopping online.

How It Saves You Money:

Price comparison apps ensure you never overpay for items, helping you save money on every purchase.

Invest Your Spare Change with Micro-Investing Apps:

If you’ve been hesitant to start investing, micro-investing apps like Stash and Acorns make it easy to begin with just a few dollars. These apps allow you to invest spare change from your everyday purchases or set up automatic contributions to a diversified portfolio.

Micro-investing is a great way to build wealth over time, even if you don’t have a large amount to invest initially.

How It Saves You Money:

Investing spare change helps you grow your wealth without making significant changes to your budget, turning small amounts into long-term gains.

Earn Interest with High-Yield Savings Apps:

Traditional savings accounts often have low interest rates, but FinTech apps like Ally and Marcus by Goldman Sachs offer high-yield savings accounts with significantly higher rates. These apps provide easy access to your money while offering interest rates that can be 10 to 20 times higher than regular bank accounts.

This means your money earns more just by sitting in the account, helping your savings grow faster.

How It Saves You Money:

Higher interest rates mean your savings grow faster, allowing you to reach your financial goals more quickly without any extra effort.

Set Financial Goals with All-in-One Financial Apps:

Apps like Personal Capital and YNAB offer comprehensive tools to manage your entire financial picture. These apps allow you to set financial goals, track your spending, and monitor your savings and investments in one place.

By providing an overview of your financial health, these apps help you make smarter decisions and stay on track with your goals.

How It Saves You Money:

By staying organized and setting clear goals, you can make better financial decisions, reduce wasteful spending, and increase savings.

Find and Apply for Coupons with Savings Apps:

Shopping for groceries or household items can be costly, but apps like Ibotta and Coupons.com make it easy to save money with digital coupons. These apps offer coupons for everyday items that you can redeem at popular retailers, helping you save on groceries, cleaning products, and more.

Many of these apps also offer bonuses for frequent use, giving you even more ways to save.

How It Saves You Money:

Using coupons for everyday purchases helps you save on essential items, reducing your overall spending on groceries and household goods.

Conclusion:

Since the high rise of technology (FinTech), managing personal finances has never been easier. FinTech apps are designed to simplify budgeting, saving, and investing, while helping you cut down on unnecessary expenses. As we move into 2024, these apps are more sophisticated and accessible than ever before, offering everyday users powerful tools to save money.