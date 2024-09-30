Solar power is transforming Ohio’s energy landscape, with demand for solar panels up 30% in 2024. Homeowners and businesses are turning to solar to save on utility bills and gain energy independence. With federal tax credits and state rebates making solar more affordable than ever, now’s the perfect time to invest.

Selecting the right solar installation company is critical to ensuring your system’s performance, reliability, and long-term cost savings. To simplify your search, we’ve compiled a list of top 10 Solar Companies in Ohio based on their expertise, customer reviews, and services. Whether you’re looking for residential installations, commercial systems, or maintenance, these companies deliver high-quality solar solutions.

Top 10 Solar Companies in Ohio to Consider in 2024

What to Look for When Choosing Solar Companies in Ohio

Choosing the right solar panel company is a crucial decision that can significantly impact your energy savings and the overall performance of your system. Here are some key factors to consider when selecting a solar provider in Ohio:

1. Quality of Solar Panels and Equipment

Ensure that the company offers high-quality solar panels from reputable manufacturers. Look for panels with a high-efficiency rating, durability, and a strong performance record. The efficiency of your solar panels will determine how much energy you can generate, especially during Ohio’s varying weather conditions.

2. Warranties and Guarantees

A reliable solar provider will offer equipment and installation warranties. Look for 25-year or more warranties for solar panels, which indicates confidence in their long-term performance. In addition, ensure that the company provides an artistry warranty to cover any installation issues.

3. Installation Expertise and Certification

Verify that the company employs certified, experienced technicians to install your solar system. The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) certification indicates technical proficiency. Proper installation ensures your solar panels function optimally and comply with local building codes and standards.

4. Financing Options & Incentives

Solar panels represent a significant investment, but suitable financing options can make them more affordable. Look for companies that offer various payment plans, including solar loans, leases, or power purchase agreements (PPAs). Additionally, inquire about their assistance in securing local, state, and federal tax incentives, rebates, and grants to reduce the overall cost.

5. Local Knowledge

Choosing a company with experience in Ohio’s specific regulatory environment and climate is essential. The company should know local solar incentives, net metering policies, and permitting requirements. A company that understands Ohio’s climate will also recommend the right solar system to optimise energy production throughout the year.

6. Customer Reviews & References

Customer feedback is a valuable resource when evaluating solar companies. Look for companies with positive reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, or the Better Business Bureau. You can also ask the company for references to hear directly from past customers about their experiences.

7. Comprehensive Service Offering

The best solar companies offer complete services, including initial consultations, system design, installation, and post-installation monitoring and maintenance. Choose a company that provides end-to-end services to ensure you have continuous support throughout your solar journey.

8. Customization & Flexibility

Every home or business has unique energy needs and budgets. The ideal solar company will provide a customized solution based on your energy consumption, roof size, and financial situation. Avoid companies that take a one-size-fits-all approach, as solar installations should be tailored to your needs.

9. Energy Storage Options

Solar energy storage is becoming increasingly popular as a way to maximize the benefits of your system. If you want energy independence, inquire whether the company offers battery storage solutions, such as the Tesla Powerwall or similar systems, to store excess energy during non-sunny periods or power outages.

10. Post-Installation Support & Maintenance

Solar systems require regular monitoring to ensure peak performance. A reputable company will offer post-installation services such as system monitoring, maintenance, and repairs if needed. Check whether the company provides real-time monitoring software or apps to track your system’s performance.

Top 10 Solar Panel Companies in Ohio You Want To Look For in 2024

1. YellowLite

YellowLite is your go-to source for high-quality solar panels in Ohio. They are committed to helping homeowners and businesses harness the sun’s power with advanced solar technology and expert installation services. YellowLite’s mission is to provide reliable, efficient solar solutions that save you money and contribute to a more sustainable future. With YellowLite, you can count on personalized service, innovative solutions, and a dedication to excellence. Switch to solar with YellowLite and experience the benefits of clean, renewable energy today.

Founded : 2009

Specialities : Custom solar panel installations , energy storage (solar batteries), system maintenance, Solar financing options .

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified, A+ BBB Rating

Warranty : 25-year performance warranty on solar panels, 10-year workmanship warranty

Financing : Loans, PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), federal tax credit guidance

Key Clients : Residential, commercial (schools, businesses, municipal buildings)

Location : Cleveland, OH (serving Columbus and surrounding areas)

Company Size : 11-50 employees

Reviews : 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (200+ reviews)

2. Third Sun Solar

With over two decades of experience, Third Sun Solar is a leader in Ohio’s solar energy market. Based in Granville, this company specializes in residential and commercial solar panel installations. They pride themselves on delivering high-quality, custom-designed solar solutions for homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits. Third Sun Solar is known for its commitment to clean energy and its focus on long-term customer satisfaction, offering maintenance and monitoring services to ensure optimal system performance.

Founded : 2000

Specialities : Custom residential, commercial, and nonprofit solar installations, system monitoring and maintenance

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified, A+ BBB Rating

Warranty : 25-year panel warranty, 10-year workmanship warranty

Financing : Loans, solar leases, tax credit guidance

Key Clients : Homeowners, businesses, nonprofits

Location : Granville, OH

Company Size : 11-50 employees

Reviews : 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (150+ reviews)

3. Solar Is Freedom

A company driven by the belief that solar power provides true energy freedom, Solar Is Freedom focuses on residential solar installations. Based in Cincinnati, with services available in Columbus, Solar Is Freedom is known for its customer-centric approach. They provide various financing options, making solar power more accessible to homeowners. With years of experience, they have earned a reputation for high-quality installations, offering a straightforward, hassle-free process from start to finish.

Founded : 2011

Specialities : Residential solar systems, multiple financing options, energy independence

Accreditations : A+ BBB Rating

Warranty : 25-year panel warranty

Financing : Zero-down financing, solar loans, PPA

Key Clients : Residential homeowners

Location : Cincinnati, OH (serving Columbus)

Company Size : 51-200 employees

Reviews : 4.9/5 on Google Reviews (300+ reviews)

4. Ohio Power Solutions

Ohio Power Solutions is a veteran-owned solar company offering a comprehensive solar service suite across Central Ohio. Their approach is to provide tailored solar solutions for homes, businesses, and agricultural applications. With a focus on sustainability and energy independence, Ohio Power Solutions offers everything from design and installation to system maintenance. They are committed to helping clients reduce their carbon footprint while saving on energy costs.

Founded : 2009

Specialities : Residential, commercial, and agricultural solar installations, energy independence

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified

Warranty : 25-year product and performance warranty

Financing : Loan options, PACE financing

Key Clients : Homeowners, businesses, agricultural clients

Location : Westerville, OH

Company Size : 1-10 employees

Reviews : 4.6/5 on Google Reviews (100+ reviews)

5. Paradise Energy Solutions

Known for its customer-first approach, Paradise Energy Solutions delivers high-efficiency solar energy systems for residential and commercial customers. Their experienced team handles all aspects of the solar process, from initial consultation to system design, installation, and ongoing support. Paradise Energy Solutions is focused on providing sustainable energy solutions that meet individual needs while offering a long-term return on investment.

Founded : 2009

Specialities : Residential and commercial solar energy systems, energy efficiency

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified

Warranty : 25-year panel and inverter warranty

Financing : Solar loans, tax credit guidance

Key Clients : Residential, commercial businesses

Location : Mount Vernon, OH

Company Size : 51-200 employees

Reviews : 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (250+ reviews)

6. Ecohouse Solar

Ecohouse Solar is a Columbus-based company that has been serving the region for over a decade. Specializing in residential and commercial solar panel installations, Ecohouse Solar focuses on creating energy-efficient systems that help customers save money on energy bills. They emphasize local, personalized service, working closely with clients to design and install systems that meet their needs. Ecohouse Solar also offers financing options to make solar more accessible.

Founded : 2008

Specialities : Custom residential and commercial solar installations, energy efficiency

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified

Warranty : 25-year panel warranty

Financing : Solar loans, PACE, tax credit guidance

Key Clients : Homeowners, commercial businesses

Location : Columbus, OH

Company Size : 11-50 employees

Reviews : 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (120+ reviews)

7. Blue Raven Solar

Nationally recognized for its innovative approach to solar financing, Blue Raven Solar has made solar energy affordable for thousands of homeowners across the U.S., including Columbus. Their unique financing options make it easier for homeowners to switch to solar power with little to no upfront cost. Blue Raven Solar focuses primarily on residential installations and offers a two-year productivity guarantee, ensuring customers see immediate energy bill savings.

Founded : 2014

Specialities : Residential solar installations, affordable financing

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified

Warranty : 25-year panel warranty, 2-year productivity guarantee

Financing : Zero-down financing, PPA, loans

Key Clients : Homeowners

Location : Columbus, OH

Company Size : 201-500 employees

Reviews : 4.9/5 on Google Reviews (400+ reviews)

8. Icon Solar

Icon Solar is a trusted name in solar energy solutions in the Midwest, offering high-quality installations and excellent customer service. Based in Milford, Ohio, they extend their services to Columbus residents, providing residential and commercial solar solutions. Their systems are designed to maximize energy efficiency and savings. Icon Solar offers extensive warranties and financing options to ensure a smooth transition to solar energy for their clients.

Founded : 2009

Specialities : Residential and commercial solar installations, energy efficiency

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified

Warranty : 25-year panel and inverter warranty

Financing : Solar loans, tax credit guidance

Key Clients : Homeowners, commercial businesses

Location : Milford, OH (serving Columbus)

Company Size : 11-50 employees

Reviews : 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (130+ reviews)

9. SunPower by New York State Solar Farm

While headquartered in New York, SunPower partners with local Ohio companies to offer solar solutions in Columbus. Known for manufacturing some of the most efficient solar panels on the market, SunPower is an excellent choice for those looking for high-performance systems that provide maximum energy savings. Their systems come with comprehensive warranties and offer installation services for residential and commercial clients.

Founded : 1985 (SunPower)

Specialties : High-efficiency solar panels, residential and commercial installations

Accreditations : NABCEP Certified

Warranty : 25-year product and performance warranty

Financing : Loans, PPA

Key Clients : Homeowners, commercial businesses

Location : Columbus, OH (via local partners)

Company Size : 51-200 employees

Reviews : 4.6/5 on Google Reviews (200+ reviews)

10. Cocoa Sink Solar

Cocoa Sink Solar is a trusted local provider of solar panel installation services, dedicated to helping residents and businesses reduce their energy costs and environmental footprint. With a focus on cutting-edge solar technology, they offer customized solar energy solutions that maximize energy efficiency and savings for each client. Cocoa Sink Solar prides itself on excellent customer service and provides detailed consultations to ensure every system is designed to meet the specific needs and goals of their clients.

Founded: 2012

Specialities: Solar panel installations, energy storage systems, energy efficiency solutions

Accreditations: NABCEP Certified, A+ BBB Rating

Warranty: 25-year panel warranty.

Financing: Flexible loan options, tax credit and rebate guidance

Key Clients: Homeowners, commercial properties

Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Company Size: 10-30 employees

Reviews: 4.9/5 on Google Reviews (150+ reviews)

How We Chose the Top 10 Solar Companies in Ohio

Selecting the top solar panel companies in Ohio requires a thorough evaluation of multiple factors to ensure that these businesses offer high-quality services, products, and customer support. Here’s the process we followed to choose the top 10 solar companies on our list:

1. Reputation & Reviews

We reviewed each company’s reputation by analysing online reviews and customer testimonials. We prioritised companies with a record of satisfied clients, positive feedback, and minimal complaints. A company’s reputation reflects its reliability, quality of service and professionalism.

2. Experience & Expertise

We preferred companies with several years of experience in the solar industry. Their expertise in designing, installing, and maintaining solar systems ensures clients receive the most effective and long-lasting solutions. Additionally, we considered whether the companies employ certified and trained technicians.

3. Product Offering

The range of solar products available was a critical factor. Companies that offer top-tier solar panels, inverters, and battery storage systems from reputable manufacturers ranked higher on the list. The availability of energy-efficient solutions, warranties, and innovative technologies also influenced our selection.

4. Financing & Incentives

Solar energy can be a significant investment, so we examined the companies’ financing options and willingness to assist customers in taking advantage of state and federal incentives, tax credits, and rebates. Companies offering flexible payment options, such as solar loans or power purchase agreements (PPAs), were rated highly.

5. Customer Service & Support

Customer service is essential for the smooth installation and long-term maintenance of solar systems. We selected companies offering post-installation support and providing clear and transparent information during consultations. Companies that offer ongoing monitoring and maintenance services stood out.

6. Local Expertise

Companies familiar with Columbus and the broader Ohio area, including local regulations, incentives, and climate considerations, were prioritised. Local expertise ensures solar installations are designed to maximise efficiency based on the region’s specific conditions, weather patterns, and energy demands.

Conclusion

With a wide range of services and expertise, these top 10 solar companies in Ohio provide everything you need to switch to solar energy, whether you’re a homeowner, business, or nonprofit. Each company brings unique strengths, from custom solar designs and financing options to high-efficiency panels and long-term support. Carefully consider your needs, budget, and sustainability goals, and choose the company that best aligns with your vision for going solar!

