Top 10 Richest Indians in Dubai: Icons of Success and Inspiration

Dubai, known for its luxurious lifestyle and endless opportunities, has become a second home for many Indian entrepreneurs. These visionaries have made their mark across diverse industries, including retail, healthcare, real estate, and education, leveraging Dubai’s tax-free economy, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location. Here’s a look at the top 10 richest Indians in Dubai, their incredible journeys, and the industries they’ve transformed.

1. Micky Jagtiani: Retail Visionary

Micky Jagtiani, founder of the Landmark Group, is a true symbol of resilience. Starting as a taxi driver in London, he moved to Dubai in 1973 and built Landmark into a retail giant with over 2,300 outlets across 22 countries. His brands, such as Max, Lifestyle, and Splash, dominate the Middle East’s retail market, with a valuation of over $5 billion. Jagtiani is also known for his philanthropic efforts, such as the “Beat Diabetes” initiative, which promotes health awareness.

2. Yusuff Ali M.A.: Hypermarket Pioneer

As the Chairman of Lulu Group International, Yusuff Ali has redefined grocery shopping in the UAE. Lulu operates over 200 hypermarkets worldwide, generating more than $8 billion in annual revenue. His ventures extend into real estate and hospitality, with investments in prominent global properties. Yusuff Ali is also a generous philanthropist, contributing to disaster relief and educational programs.

3. Rizwan Sajan: Affordable Housing Champion

Rizwan Sajan, founder of the Danube Group, started with a building materials business before expanding into real estate. He is best known for his affordable housing projects, offering flexible payment plans that make homeownership achievable for middle-income families. With an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion, Sajan is recognized as a game-changer in Dubai’s real estate market.

4. Sunny Varkey: Education Innovator

Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education, has transformed the education sector in the UAE and beyond. Operating over 100 schools globally, GEMS focuses on high-quality, accessible education. With a net worth exceeding $2 billion, Varkey has earned global accolades for his contributions to academic excellence and child development.

5. Dr. B.R. Shetty: Healthcare Trailblazer

Dr. B.R. Shetty, founder of NMC Health, played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare in the UAE. Though facing recent challenges, his contributions to medical services and financial solutions remain significant. His philanthropic efforts include free medical camps and initiatives to aid underprivileged communities.

6. Ravi Pillai: Infrastructure Leader

Known as the “Builder King,” Ravi Pillai heads the RP Group, which specializes in large-scale construction projects across the Gulf. Starting with a small contracting business in Kerala, Pillai expanded his operations to become a key figure in the UAE’s construction industry. With a net worth of $4 billion, his projects have helped shape the region’s modern skyline.

7. Shamsheer Vayalil: Healthcare Innovator

Founder of VPS Healthcare, Shamsheer Vayalil has built a healthcare empire with cutting-edge hospitals and clinics. His commitment to patient-centric care and use of advanced technology have set new standards in the industry. With a net worth of over $2 billion, Vayalil is also deeply involved in social causes, including disaster relief and healthcare access for underserved communities.

8. Joy Alukkas: Jewelry Icon

Joy Alukkas, founder of Joyalukkas Group, is a global leader in the jewelry industry. His brand, with outlets in 11 countries, combines Indian craftsmanship with modern designs. With a net worth of $1.5 billion, Alukkas has turned traditional jewelry into a global phenomenon while staying true to his roots.

9. Dr. Azad Moopen: Champion of Affordable Healthcare

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder of Aster DM Healthcare, is dedicated to making quality healthcare accessible to all. With over 380 establishments across the Middle East and India, Aster serves millions. Dr. Moopen has also contributed significantly to medical education and preventive care, earning him accolades such as the Padma Shri.

10. Kamal Vachani: FMCG and Retail Leader

Kamal Vachani, Group Director of the Al Maya Group, has been instrumental in shaping the UAE’s retail and FMCG industries. Al Maya operates a vast network of supermarkets and distribution channels, offering a wide range of products to consumers. His leadership has made the group a household name in the GCC region.