Top 10 Carrier Oil Brands in the UK

Carrier oils are vegetable oils which are used to dilute essential oils. They provide a safer topical application for essential oils. These oils are mostly used in skincare, hair care, personal care, and aromatherapy. Carrier oils contain numerous properties like anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic, and antioxidant. Together these properties nourish, moisturize, and improve skin’s health.

List Of Carrier Oils Brands

Below is the list of the top 10 carrier oil brands in the United Kingdom with 100% pure carrier oils.

Vedaoils

VedaOils is one of the top suppliers of raw materials and manufacturers of pure carrier oils in the United Kingdom. They are renowned for their ethically sourced ingredients, pure quality, vegan-friendly, and kosher-certified. They follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) to provide a standard quality product. Some of their widely searched carrier oils are sweet almond oil, argan oil, golden jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, and avocado oil. Their 100% pure carrier oils can be used in various applications like DIY cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and personal care products. Try VedaOils carrier oils and notice the difference first-hand.

Nikura

Nikura has been a family-owned business in the United Kingdom since 2016. They have been a leader in providing top-quality natural solutions to skin care problems. All of their products are 100% natural, pure, vegan-friendly, and free from animal testing. Moroccan Argan Oil, Grapeseed oil, and Sea buckthorn oil are some of their top sellers.

AW Aromatics

Since 1995, they have been gifting the world with their ancient wisdom as the name suggests. They provide skincare solutions to beauty therapists, individuals, and businesses. All of their ingredients are ethically sourced and have a wide catalog of carrier oils which lets you create your own DIY projects. They have different packaging sizes ranging from 1 l to 35 l.

The Soap Kitchen Plant Guru

Since 2000, the soap kitchen has been supplying ingredients to manufacturers, producers, and small-scale business owners. Their raspberry seed oil, shea oil, borage seed oil, carrot tissue oil and cranberry seed oil are the top picks by the customer. For 23 years they have been providing the goodness of nature to the people.

Aromantic

Aromatic came in existence in 1997 and caters to a wide range of audience. They provide an array of products and one of them is carrier oils. They are a proud homegrown brand. Their products range from white poppy seed oils to organic apricot kernel oil.

Naissance

They are a privately owned UK manufacturer that harnesses the power of natural raw ingredients. They have strict values and ethics which make sure their products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and certified organic. Some of their top picks are castor organic oil, rosehip organic oil, neem virgin organic oil, and hemp seed organic oil.

The Soapery

The soapery has made a name for itself since its inception in 2014. Their product is also harmful chemicals and cruelty areas. The top searches by their customers are amla oil, avocado oil, calendula-infused oil, and chia seed oil. The owner’s sensitive skin leads to the formation of the company to cater to all skin types.

NHR Organic Oils

Natural Health Remedies Organic Oils believes in providing the purest form of carrier oils due to their stronger therapeutic properties since 1993. They have made a name for themselves in the top 10 carrier oil brands in the United Kingdom. Some of their popular picks are organic sweet almond oil, organic aloe vera oil, organic amaranth seed oil, and organic argan oil.

Oshadhi

They are a German company which has been supplying their carrier oils all over the globe. They are a socially responsible brand, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and 100% natural. For 30 years they have been supplying organic raw materials to small and large-scale business owners to meet their demand for natural and reliable products. Their passion for uniqueness has made them successful and a leading brand in the industry.

Majestic Pure

As the name suggests Majestic Pure only incorporates pure raw materials and botanicals which are highly nourishing for the skin in their products. Their brand is 100% safe and does not test their products on animals. Their customers’ top choices are black seed carrier oil, jojoba carrier oil, Jamaican black castor oil, and sunflower carrier oil.

Conclusion

This top 10 carrier oils brand in the United Kingdom offers an insight into various brands and their carrier oils. This article covered well-established brands to emerging ones solely based on their quality of carrier oils. It is essential to choose a reputed brand to get the finest quality and efficacy of carrier oils.