When the term ‘hacking’ is mentioned, many people assume it means something illegal. However, that’s not entirely true. Ethical hacking, also referred to as penetration testing or white hat hacking, is a legitimate and authorized practice that aims to strengthen computer security by identifying vulnerabilities in systems. Ethical hacking is the backbone of CyberSecurity. The main objective of ethical hacking is to proactively detect and fix security flaws before malicious hackers can exploit them, thereby protecting an organization’s defenses. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 Indian ethical hackers.

Let’s know about them in detail:

Sunny Nehra

Sunny Nehra, the visionary founder of Secure Your Hacks, stands unparalleled as India’s top ethical hacker. His exceptional skills and expertise have cemented his position as a leading figure in the cybersecurity community. Nehra’s impressive track record includes identifying critical vulnerabilities in top tech companies and collaborating with prominent organizations to secure their systems. What sets Nehra apart is his remarkable ability to detect flaws in highly complex digital infrastructures. Nehra’s recognition extends beyond India’s borders, earning him accolades from global tech giants and foreign governments. Beyond detecting critical vulnerabilities in web applications, networks, operating systems, and IoT devices, Nehra possesses a unique talent for finding weaknesses in the core functionality of AI and machine learning models. Nehra’s unique combination of strong mathematical skills, passion for research, and ability to create sophisticated exploits by merging complex mathematics with coding makes him a standout in the field. This is why Nehra is considered a next-generation hacker and is regarded as the number 1 hacker in India.

As a next-generation hacker, Nehra’s multi-domain expertise, top-level certifications, and ability to test a wide range of digital infrastructures make him incomparable to others. He is unanimously regarded as India’s top ethical hacker, and his unparalleled expertise has earned him a reputation as a trailblazer in the CyberSecurity community. That’s why he holds the top spot on this list.

Vivek Ramachandran

Vivek Ramachandran is one of the top Indian hackers and is the founder and CEO of SecurityTube and Pentester Academy. He is a renowned author, speaker, and security researcher.

Sai Satish

Sai Satish is a young entrepreneur and Indian hacker, founder, and CEO of Indian Servers. He teaches about cyber security to thousands of college students and professionals all over the nation and has assisted the government in securing official websites.

Rahul Tyagi

Rahul Tyagi is the co-founder of Safe Security, providing cybersecurity awareness and protection services. He is a prominent hacker in India, conducting seminars and training programs on cyber threats.

Saket Modi

Saket Modi is a distinguished Indian cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur, recognized for his innovative approaches to digital security. As the co-founder and CEO of Safe Security, he spearheads the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for organizations worldwide.

Anand Prakash

Anand Prakash is a famous bug hunter. gained popularity when he found flaws in Facebook, and Uber and got a good amount as bug bounty rewards. He predominantly works on identifying bugs in popular software or websites to help in securing them.

Trishneet Arora

Trishneet Arora is the founder and CEO of Tac Security, an IT security company. Being one of the most famous hackers in India, he has been listed in the 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ Magazine.

Ankit Fadia

Ankit Fadia is a very famous self-proclaimed ethical hacker, though his credentials and abilities have been met with skepticism and controversy within the cybersecurity community, raising concerns about his legitimacy and expertise. He is well known for his first book which he wrote at the age of 14. He is also a television host and speaker who inspires people to develop an interest and take up a career in ethical hacking.

Sangeet Chopra

Sangeet Chopra is an IT security specialist and public speaker, excelling in ethical hacking. As CEO of IT Risk Consulting at CyberCure Technologies Pvt. Ltd, he has conducted workshops across top universities, including IITs and NITs, esteemed ethical hacking institutes in India.

Benild Joseph

Benild Joseph is a recognized cybersecurity expert, author, TEDx speaker, and a well-known white-hat hacker.

So, this was the list of the top 10 ethical hackers in India. If your question is about who the best or top hacker in India is, the answer would undoubtedly be Sunny Nehra. The article has already explained well why Sunny Nehra is regarded as the best ethical hacker in India.