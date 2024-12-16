Top 10 Apps for Instant Cash Loans of Up to 1 Lakh in India

When unexpected expenses arise, having access to quick and reliable cash can be a lifesaver. It could either be covering medical emergencies, wedding costs, or otherwise, and instant cash loans prove to be helpful during those moments. Many apps in India provide easy loans of up to Rs. 1,00,000 with minimal documentation and fast approvals in this digital world.

Let’s explore the below top apps for 1 lakh personal loan.

Top 10 Apps for 1 Lakh Personal Loan

Zype

Zype is a modern, credit-first app that redefines how you borrow money. With its fully digital interface, you can apply for 1 lakh personal loan without the hassle of lengthy paperwork. What makes it exceptional is its focus on helping users to manage finances better.

Instant Approvals: Get approved for a credit limit within minutes.

Interest Rate: Starting at 1.5% per month

No Collateral Required: You don’t need to pledge any assets to borrow.

Pay Interest Only on the Amount You Use: Borrow what you need and pay for just that.

EMI Flexibility: Choose repayment tenures that suit your budget – 6, 9, or 12 months.

Buddy Loan

Buddy Loan is a popular choice for small-ticket loans, offering flexible repayment terms and quick disbursals. Known for its user-friendly process, it caters to both salaried and self-employed individuals.

Interest Rate: Starts at 11.99%.

Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 15,00,000, but smaller amounts like Rs. 1,00,000 are easily approved for eligible users.

Who Can Apply: Salaried professionals, students, and small business owners.

PaySense

PaySense is another app that’s gaining popularity for offering instant cash loans. It is especially useful for individuals seeking amounts between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 5,00,000.

Interest Rate: Starts at 3%.

Loan Amount: Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 5,00,000.

Digital KYC: Quick approval after completing the KYC process.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv is a well-established financial institution known for its hassle-free loan process. It offers high-value personal loans but is also great for those looking to borrow Rs. 1,00,000 or less.

Interest Rate: Starts at 12%.

Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 25,00,000.

Processing Time: Fast disbursal within 24 hours.

MoneyTap

MoneyTap stands out as a revolving credit line app. Once your credit line is approved, you can withdraw any amount up to the limit whenever required.

Interest Rate: Up to 2.3% per month.

Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 5,00,000.

Flexibility: Withdraw only what you need and pay interest only on that amount.

5. KreditBee

KreditBee is a popular app for individuals seeking instant cash loans of up to 1 lakh. It offers a seamless application process, quick approvals, and multiple repayment options, catering to salaried professionals and self-employed individuals alike.

Interest Rate: Starting at 0% to 2.49% per month

Loan Amount: Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,00,000

Eligibility: Salaried professionals and self-employed individuals.

Nira

Nira is a top choice for those who are looking for instant cash loans for short-term financial gaps. The app is designed to cater to both salaried professionals and self-employed individuals with easy-to-meet eligibility criteria.

Interest Rate: Between 1.5% and 2.5% per month.

Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 5,00,000.

Special Features: Flexible repayment terms and fast disbursal.

CASHe

CASHe caters specifically to salaried individuals, offering personal loans for various purposes, such as medical expenses, home repairs, or education. The app’s AI-based credit system makes sure that even first-time borrowers can qualify.

Interest Rate: Starts at 1.75%.

Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 5,00,000.

Eligibility: A minimum monthly salary of Rs. 15,000.

Home Credit

Home Credit is a well-known name in the financial space, offering loans to individuals with diverse needs. The app is especially useful for smaller loans of up to Rs. 2,00,000, making it a solid choice for 1 lakh personal loan seekers.

Interest Rate: Between 2.4% and 3.3% per month.

Loan Amount: Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 2,00,000.

Special Feature: Paperless application process with quick approvals.

Navi

Navi is an app that blends simplicity with fast processing. It’s one of the few apps in India offering instant cash loans with interest rates starting as low as 9.99% annually.

Interest Rate: Starts at 9.99% annually.

Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 20,00,000.

Fast Disbursal: Instant approvals and quick transfers to your account.

Conclusion

When you’re in urgent need of funds, these apps can be your go-to solution for securing instant cash loans of up to Rs. 1,00,000. Whether you’re a student, a freelancer, or a salaried professional, there’s an app tailored to your needs. Apps like Zype, Buddy Loan, and MoneyTap offer unique benefits, such as flexible repayment options, competitive interest rates, and minimal documentation.

With the right choice of platform, you could deal with your financial needs without undue stress.

