Toncoin’s Price Prediction Wobbles as TIA Preps for Token Unlock; Holders Flock to BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus as it Ends in 12 Days

October is often nicknamed “Uptober” in the crypto world because prices usually go up during this month. Let’s look at three coins that are part of this trend.

First is Toncoin’s price, which is expected to see some ups and downs. To climb, TON needs to turn its current resistance price of $5.96 into a solid support level. Next, Celestia is prepping for a big token release on October 30, which might drop its price temporarily.

Lastly, BlockDAG attempts to break into the top 10 cryptos by market cap list with its impressive $78.5 million presale and a 50% bonus offer on every BDAG coin purchase until October 14. Holders worldwide are jumping at this amazing opportunity, especially since BlockDAG has already shot up by 1820% since its first batch.

Toncoin Price Prediction: Will $6.36 High Happen?

While Toncoin didn’t manage to break the $6.00 barrier recently, it’s not far off from potentially doing so. The cryptocurrency came close to $5.96 but didn’t gather enough strength this time around.

Despite a slight dip in bullishness, as indicated by the MACD’s green bars shrinking, there’s still hope for an upward trend. If TON can turn the current resistance at $5.96 into a support level, it could reach $6.36. However, if it fails to surpass $5.96, Toncoin might hover between $5.37 and $5.96 for a while.

Celestia Token Unlock: 175.56M Tokens To Be Released

On October 30, Celestia will release a substantial number of its tokens, totaling 175.56 million TIA, valued at around $1 billion. This unlock will significantly increase the available supply of TIA, affecting about 82% of the tokens currently in circulation.

These tokens will be distributed among early investors and core contributors who supported Celestia during its initial stages. Before this upcoming release, Celestia secured an additional $100 million in funding, bringing its total raised to $155 million. This development boosted TIA’s price by 14% to $6.7, though it has slightly settled back to $6 recently.

Impact of BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus: Batch 23 Nearly Sold Out!

BlockDAG’s revenue has just soared past $78.5 million, and the project is not even halfway through its presale yet. This surge got a huge boost from their recent 50% bonus offer, introduced to celebrate the success of their testnet. With this bonus, anyone buying BDAG coins gets an additional 50% on their purchase, no matter the amount.

Remember, this special offer wraps up on October 14, the same day BlockDAG plans to a revamped platform and website.

Right now, BlockDAG’s platform looks busy as a bee, with thousands of new holders daily and big buyers making hefty purchases. The coin’s current price is just $0.0192, but it has already returned a massive 1820% to its early holders, one of the biggest price increases of the year.

Industry experts predict that BlockDAG could generate ROIs of 20,000x in the next few years. Adding to the excitement, some experts predict the BDAG coin could reach a value of $20 by 2027. Additionally, other analysts think BlockDAG has the potential to crack into the top 10 cryptos by market cap.

Given these predictions and the tempting 50% bonus, demand for BDAG is sky-high. The current Batch 23 is nearly sold out at $0.0192 per coin. Once this batch closes, prices are expected to soar. So, with the bonus ending on October 14 (only 12 days to go!) and Batch 23 selling out soon, it’s essential for anyone eyeing that 20,000x ROI to act fast.

In a Nutshell

Both Toncoin’s price prediction and Celestia’s token unlock come with a bit of uncertainty, despite their previously strong performances.

For those wanting more reliability and impressive gains, BlockDAG could be the cryptocurrency to watch. With a whopping 1820% return already given to early holders and a potential 20,000x ROI on the horizon, BlockDAG could be mirroring the early success stories of giants like Bitcoin and Solana.

The best part? BlockDAG is dishing out a hefty 50% bonus on every coin purchase until October 14. Given these favorable signs, holders have been quick to act, and Batch 23 is almost sold out. Once it’s gone, BlockDAG’s price will surge.

