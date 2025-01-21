TON Is Set To Be The Backbone Of The Quickest Transactions In The DeFi Space. Look At The Tokens That Will Lead The Charge

Ever since the launch of Ethereum, multiple chains have competed to be the better, faster version of it. Most recently, Telegram’s TON blockchain has become a main contender in this race. Thanks to its rapid transaction speeds and access to a 950 million active user base, TON is seeing rapid growth.

Recently, the network has emerged as the main contender in the high-speed blockchain space. Thanks to its growth, several other tokens are also expected to benefit significantly. This includes one token that can overcharge TON’s liquidity.

TON Becomes Leader In Ultra-Fast Blockchains

The Open Network (TON) has rapidly positioned itself as a leader among scalable high-performance blockchains. Originally launched by Telegram, TON offers high speeds, very low fees, and access to a vast user base.

Last year, TON reached a major milestone, by processing over 1 billion individual transactions. These transactions took place on a total of 40 million blocks, showcasing the network’s efficiency. What is more, TON is known for its near-instantaneous transaction settlements, with low fees.

Currently, transaction fees on the network are less than one cent. This puts TON toe to toe with other low-cost chains like Tron and Solana, making it an efficient alternative to Ethereum. This is especially important for high-frequency trades and meme coins.

The low barriers to entry also enable complex DeFi operations. Coupled with access to Telegram’s 950 million monthly active users, it is no wonder that TON could rival the biggest chains out there. Still, the network also sees several major issues. The key among these is the relative lack of liquidity. Notably, this is something Elluminex aims to solve.

Elluminex Aims To Fix TON’s Liquidity Woes

Despite the high speeds and low fees on TON, the network has seen relatively mixed performance. This is likely because the network lacks a robust DEX to provide it liquidity. For this reason, many traders are turning to Elluminex (ELX) as a potential solution.

Elluminex is a dedicated DEX for TON, the fastest-growing chain out there. The DEX aims to bridge over 40 major blockchain networks through swaps. This not only reduces slippage on the exchange but also boosts network liquidity. The liquidity boost will likely benefit all chains involved. However, due to its relative isolation, TON stands to gain the most.

Several examples showcase the importance of on-chain liquidity for networks. For instance, since Uniswap launched on Ethereum in 2020, ETH rallied from $200 to nearly $1000 by year’s end. The same goes for PancakeSwap on BNB, which saw the token go from $40 to $600 the year of its launch.

Solana’s growth was even more spectacular. After the launch of Raydium DEX, Solana went from around $1.50 to $250 in just one year. All these examples showcase the immense potential that Elluminex could bring to TON. This is why traders are eagerly awaiting the project’s launch, anticipating its potential effect on Telegram’s ecosystem.

Website: https://elluminex.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/elluminex

Telegram: https://t.me/Elluminex