tomi launches the ‘Decentralized Google Drive’ for users and organizations seeking truly private and secure digital storage

With user-friendly interfaces and seamless integration with tomi’s decentralized ecosystem, tomi Storage offers users privacy, security, and ownership of personal data alongside collaborative workspace, CDNs, and government-grade encryption

The Internet, December 5, 2024 — tomi, the Web3 infrastructure project creating a decentralized alternative internet ecosystem, launches tomi Storage, a decentralized storage platform prioritizing security, privacy, and user ownership and control over their data. By allowing users to securely store, share, and manage their data without relying on centralized servers, tomi’s latest product launch reinforces its mission to build the infrastructure for a democratic and censorship-resistant internet.

While cloud computing and storage platforms like Google Drive and Amazon Web Services have become essential for individuals and businesses due to their convenience, these tools are marred by privacy concerns. As centralized entities, users always worry about breaches, surveillance, and shady data collection practices, especially with Google, whose entire business model is based on user-generated ad revenue. Furthermore, Google reserves the right to scan files, including emails, for any policy violations, raising concerns that these intrusions violate the right to privacy.

Unlike centralized storage services, tomi Storage is designed with decentralization at its core. During the initial beta phase, the platform utilized a distributed network across multiple cloud vendors to ensure high availability and resilience. As the platform evolves, data will be distributed across community-powered nodes, where tomi community members can participate by sharing their storage resources to earn rewards. Users maintain complete control over their permissions and data, which is protected via end-to-end encryption.

Serving as a “Decentralized Google Drive,” tomi Storage’s solution is ideal for any internet user including Web3 enthusiasts looking for a censorship-resistant alternative to traditional cloud storage models or organizations that require a secure, private, and globally available platform.

In addition to providing a decentralized storage solution, tomi Storage provides users and organizations with several key features including:

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256 : As the encryption standard used by the U.S. government for classified documents, tomi Storage’s use of AES-256 guarantees files are protected across any device or application at rest and in transit.

Collaborative workspaces : tomi Storage provides a sliding-scale, role-based access control for secure file sharing and collaboration.

Multiple file type support : tomi Storage supports multiple file types and large-size image and video files with the ability to preview them in the user interface.

Intuitive user interface : tomi Storage’s web-based file management system features folder creations, metadata tagging, and link sharing to enhance the user experience.

Payments in TOMI and USDT : Transparent billing with the native TOMI token or USDT for storage and other services. Payments made in USDT will be converted into TOMI to fuel demand for the native token.

“We always knew that a decentralized storage platform that prioritizes privacy and security was essential to our product lineup,” says Ron Gal, General Manager at tomi. “We are excited to introduce tomi Storage, an easy-to-use platform with an intuitive interface and seamless onboarding. As part of our broader decentralized ecosystem designed to provide users with an alternative to today’s centralized internet structure, tomi Storage is seamlessly integrated with all other tomi products including tomi Domains and tomi Wallet.”

About tomi:

Led by a group of seven senior crypto veterans, tomi offers a Web3 infrastructure with a surveillance-free alternative to the World Wide Web. The DAO-governed project is committed to facilitating and advancing the mission of decentralizing the world while continuing to develop new technologies to achieve that goal. For more information, visit: https://tomi.com/