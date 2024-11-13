TOKYO BEAST teams up with Tools for Humanity, a contributor to World Network co-founded by Alex Blania and Sam Altman

TOKYO BEAST FZCO (Headquarters: Dubai, United Arab Emirates, General Manager: Tomoe Mizutani, hereinafter TOKYO BEAST FZCO), publisher of the crypto-entertainment project TOKYO BEAST, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new partnership with Tools for Humanity (Headquarters: San Francisco, CA, USA, Co-Founder and CEO: Alex Blania, Co-Founder and Chairman: Sam Altman), a contributor to World, a network of real humans, built on privacy-preserving proof of human technology, and powered by a globally inclusive financial network that enables the free flow of digital assets for all. Moving forward, TOKYO BEAST plans to offer various benefits to people who utilize World ID, a digital proof of human that securely and anonymously proves you are a unique human online, embedded in World Network

– Background of Partnership and its Objectives

The main purpose of this partnership is to integrate World ID into TOKYO BEAST and provide perks and rewards to World ID holders. Additionally, through joint marketing activities, we aim to popularize World ID and make TOKYO BEAST a more secure game that even more people can enjoy.

– Future Plans

Through this collaboration with World Network, TOKYO BEAST hopes to pursue further partnerships and achieve sustainable growth and higher user satisfaction. We plan to undertake the following initiatives in the future.

World ID Integration

TOKYO BEAST plans to integrate the World ID SDK into its game for user verification.

Joint Marketing

We plan to work together to amplify how World ID enhances the Tokyo Beast game experience across a variety of channels, to inform audiences and drive interest.

User Benefits

We plan to offer benefits to people who verify their identity through World ID.

Incentives

We plan to offer an incentive program for people who sign up for World ID through the TOKYO BEAST game.

– What is “World ID”?

World ID is a digital proof of human that securely and anonymously proves you are a unique human online, embedded in World Network. World ID is stored in your mobile phone, enabling you to anonymously prove you’re human when using online services and apps like Discord, Shopify, Reddit, and a variety of Mini Apps on World App.

– Message from Parties on the Agreement

Tools for Humanity Japan General Manager, Tomoe Makino

We are very pleased to have World ID integrated into TOKYO BEAST, an innovative Web3 game. World ID offers proof of human technology, which could prevent in-game botting and fraud and contribute to a healthy gaming community. We look forward to working with TOKYO BEAST FZCO to provide a new entertainment experience.

TOKYO BEAST producer Naoki Motohashi

We are very pleased to be partnering with Tools for Humanity.

We aim to increase the value of both TOKYO BEAST and World Network by means of collaboration campaigns and other methods that are open to use by even more people than ever before.

■ What Is the TOKYO BEAST Crypto-Entertainment Project?

TOKYO BEAST is a crypto-entertainment project centered on Web3 games that has taken up the challenge of creating new entertainment experiences through the incorporation of crypto assets.

TOKYO BEAST’s Major Points of Appeal

– Game quality that strives for pure and simple fun

Boasting a unique world, engaging characters, and an exciting battle system, TOKYO BEAST can hold its own in quality against the leading smartphone games. The gaming side of the experience also serves as a way to eliminate the barriers to start playing, such as first-time NFT purchases or wallet linking, so that even the average smartphone gamer can get started without any initial hassles.

– A series of characters that boast appeal both as game characters and as collectible NFTs

The character designs have been carefully crafted so that their value will be recognizable both inside and outside the game.

– The creation of a new entertainment experience based on predicting the outcomes of battles

Win/loss prediction features based on a lawful framework will be implemented and available to enjoy both in and out of the game. Users will be able to enjoy making use of its data to predict the outcomes of battles. Those battles will be streamed live simultaneously around the world, allowing users from all across the globe to watch and experience the excitement and passion for themselves.

Service Name TOKYO BEAST Teaser Trailer https://youtu.be/0-QvJeYJ6ds Official Site https://www.tokyo-beast.com/ Official X Account https://twitter.com/TOKYOBEAST_EN Official Discord https://discord.gg/tokyobeast Availability App Store, Google Play, PC Browser Public Launch Sequentially released from 2025 (planned)

■TOKYO BEAST FZCO Company Overview

HQ: TOKYO BEAST FZCO

Location: 001 – 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Representative Tomoe Mizutani

Contact for enquiries concerning this press release

– TOKYO BEAST FZCO Public Relations Manager：press@tokyobeast.ae