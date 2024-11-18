Tokenized Real Estate ownership : How IMO Invest utilizes the blockchain for ownership of real world assets

Blockchain platform IMO invest introduces novel real estate investment possibilities, presenting positive disruption for age-old reliable investment.

Real estate is considered one of the most secure investments in the financial sector. The gradual appreciation, coupled with the real nature of the assets makes it especially attractive. Owning land or developed property is a fundamental dream for most adults globally, but few achieve the coveted status of having multiple real estate investments.

IMO invest is a startup looking to present a different approach to this sector. This approach is possible through the blockchain and its democratization ideals.

What the IMO project intends to achieve

IMO Invest seeks to improve access to real estate investments for all levels of crypto holders. The IMO tokens are different from real estate-themed cryptocurrencies. Instead of fractional ownership of a specific property, the platform offers exposure to rental income from various investments and properties.

The diversification is vital for spreading the risk associated with a single investment and provides flexibility for the issuer in asset management.

Token holders also seek to benefit from the speculative upside value of IMO tokens. Notably, the token is not a claim or right against the issuer or a direct representation of the asset in a manner that would violate securities laws.

Overcoming barriers to entry for crypto investors

Real estate is getting pricier with time and increasingly out of reach for beginner investors. This barrier to entry means that most people will only ever get to buy one home, oftentimes through a mortgage.

The project exposes token holders to real estate assets that would ordinarily be out of reach for most. Investors benefit from the traditional benefits of exposure to real estate investments while benefiting from the convenience of blockchain technology.

Tokenized investment is a suitable alternative for investors at all levels. The cryptographic representation of real estate leaves the IMO project to do the actual investments while users benefit from the proceeds of these investments.

Cryptocurrencies can seem aloof from the real world of traditional assets. In the past few years, cryptocurrencies have made their way into the financial mainstream, and real-world asset investments represent one aspect of this evolution.

The essential appeal of tokenized real estate ownership is the removal of traditional constraints on property ownership, such as initial ownership, property maintenance, taxes, and related expenditures.They don’t have the financial barrier to entry with traditional real estate or the logistics of managing real-world assets. IMO token holders trade their tokens seamlessly on various decentralized exchanges.

Each token is a representation of the token issuer’s commitment to ensure holders benefit from their property investments in their domain.

Deflationary token management for optimum value

There are only 20 million IMO tokens, which is excellent for its supply scarcity as the amount is almost similar to Bitcoin’s total supply. The IMO project enacts a deflationary token supply management system. This system means that the token supply decreases over time, and various mechanisms are used to take tokens out of circulation.

Token burns will be a periodic implementation to take some tokens out of circulation permanently. It involves the destruction of tokens (burning) to reduce the circulating supply. Additionally, the team will also enact token redemption through buybacks from revenue the project generates.

About IMO Invest

IMO Invest is a Swiss startup, and part of the Blockchain Invest Limited Enterprise, which is a public company incorporated under Swiss Law. The project has a team of real estate and tech professionals, led by Knut. R to guide its implementation approach and grow real estate investments globally through the blockchain.

