Tips To Prepare For Your Home Inspection

Selling a home can be a challenging process. Quite often, home inspection is the most stressful part. You may have made all the improvements your real estate recommended, but there can still be hidden problems that only a professional inspector can reveal.

It is important to understand what inspectors look for and how you can prepare to avoid these delays during closing. We will walk you throught the crucial steps to prepare your home for inspection and address potential issues.

What Do Home Inspectors Check?

Home inspectors are professionals and trained to check different parts of the property. They focus on functionality, safety, and overall condition. They provide a neutral, detailed report that benefits all the involved parties. Here are some main areas they evaluate.

Structural Elements

The inspectors will look for the walls, floors, foundation, and roof for any structural issues and damage. They will look for water damage, cracks, or signs of instability or settling.

Electrical and Plumbing Systems

“The inspector will check the electrical wiring, outlets, panels, and fixtures. They will check them for proper functioning and safety. Plumbing systems will also be examined for proper installations, leaks, and efficiency. The system may include toilets, drains, pipes, and water heaters.” Bryan Dornan, Mortgage Lending Expert & Founder at RefiGuide.org

HVAC and Insulation

There will also be testing for all ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems. The inspector will check if these systems are operating properly and maintained. They will also evaluate ventilation and insulation in attics and crawl spaces to check energy efficiency.

Appliances and Systems

Inspectors will examine every appliance that will stay with the home after selling. These may include refrigerators, clothes washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, dishwashers, well pumps, lawn irrigation systems, stoves or ovens, and others.

Additional Areas of Focus

Apart from the main systems, inspectors will also check components for wear and functionality. These may be doors, windows, and floorings. When these factors are in good condition, they will make your inspection report positive.

How to Prepare Your Home for Home Inspection

Once you understand the concept of home inspection, it is essential to know how you can prepare your home.

Clean and Declutter

Your sparkling kitchen sink will not necessarily score points. However, it cannot be denied that a clean home will leave a good impression on a well-maintained home. You may want to clear your belongings and furniture from inspection access points. These may include:

Walls

Crawlspaces

Attics

Windows

Hallways

Furnace

Under sinks

HVAC system

Remember to clear the clutter away from your home’s exterior, too. It will help the inspector to see doors, windows, gutters, trims, and sidings. Do not let things get in the way of where the inspector needs to observe and walk. Hide any trash cans and remove overgrown plants.

Label Your Fuse Box

You may know how frustrating an unknown fuse box can be. Make the job of your inspector easier, and double-check that all the labels are legible and clear. It will help the inspector to easily read them at only a glance. It will also be a great help for the future residents which may pose a good impression.

Inspect Your Roof

“Make sure to inspect your roof by yourself first. It is important since the roof is always a big concern in the process of inspection. Check if the downspouts are in the right position. Remove all the leaves from the gutters and any debris from the roof. You can pressure wash the roof for debris cleaning. If you find any missing or loose shingles or other damage, ensure to take care of these minor repairs.” Dan Beech, Financial advisor at Simple Wealth

Replace Light Bulbs or Batteries

If you have any blown lights around your house, you should replace them. Remember when was the last time you changed the battery in your garage door opener or smoke detector. Ensure that these small things are in good condition and working. Moreover, while checking these small things, also check your carbon monoxide detector.



Make Your Home Inspection Shine with Energy-Saving Features

When preparing for a home inspection, it’s critical to consider not only the structural aspects of your property but also any modifications that can increase value or enhance energy efficiency. Commercial window tinting is an often ignored but impactful upgrade. While tinting solutions are commonly associated with commercial buildings, adding them to your house can improve privacy, reduce glare, and assist manage internal temperatures. This feature can be especially intriguing to purchasers since it demonstrates your devotion to energy efficiency and modern renovations. To optimize the appeal of your house, make sure to highlight such enhancements during the inspection.

Check for Any Leaks

The inspector will surely look for any signs of water damage. It is so because water damage plays a crucial role in ruining your home walls and other things. Make sure to get your water damage fixed before the inspection. Check under the sinks, bathroom fixtures, and appliances. Look at the ceilings, floors, walls, and the outside of the home for any signs of warping or discoloration.

Double-check Your Air and Heating Systems

Your pilot light is probably already on in your water heater. However, if you own a gas fireplace, check if the pilot light is on there and properly functions. The inspector may check your fireplace working, and you must make it easy for them.

Simon Bernath, Heating and Air Conditioning Industry Expert & Founder of FurnacePrices.ca, said, replacing the furnace filter is also important. Have a clean furnace so that the inspector will know you have been maintaining your air and heating systems properly.

Fix Running Toilets

If your toilet is running longer than usual after flushing, you need to fix it. Also, make sure that all the drains are unclogged and the caulking around the tubs and sink is updated.

Moreover, it is also crucial that you do not ignore an ant or cockroach infestation. Keep your home secure from these pests, especially when you are expecting an inspection. It will make your home look secure from any pests and indicate a clean space. Spray for ants and remove any pesky wasp nests found on your porch. Remember that these small things make a huge difference in the impact of your house.

Conclusion

It is necessary to prepare your home for inspection before the home-selling process. You may not need to wait for any potential buyer and let them pay for an inspection. You should complete an inspection before you list your home for sale. This will result in a smoother closing process and help the seller find and repair any hidden issues that can prolong the sale. If you ignore these issues, these may also lower the sale price and make the potential buyer back out.