Tina Wellman: Chairperson of Schoharie County’s Oratorical Contest Inspires Young Constitutional Scholars and Public Speakers

Albany, NY — Tina Wellman, an advocate for youth development and constitutional education, is continuing her mission to cultivate the talents of high school students as the Chairperson of the Schoharie County Oratorical Contest. With over 11 years of experience, Tina has dedicated herself to guiding students through one of the nation’s most challenging youth public speaking competitions—the American Legion Oratorical Contest.

This contest, known for its demanding requirements, challenges students in grades 9-12 to craft and deliver both prepared and impromptu speeches on the U.S. Constitution. The multi-tiered competition begins at the county level and advances through district, zone, New York State, and national levels. For Tina Wellman, this role is more than a duty; it is a passion deeply rooted in personal experience. Eleven years ago, she coached her son to success, with him securing 3rd place at the New York State level. Since then, Tina has continued to mentor numerous students, with several making it to the state competition and one student reaching that level twice.

“The American Legion Oratorical Contest is a life-changing opportunity for these students,” said Tina Wellman. “Not only do they learn about the Constitution and how to effectively communicate their ideas, but they also build confidence, leadership, and resilience. The contest pushes them out of their comfort zones, demanding mental agility, clarity of speech, and a deep understanding of the Constitution.”

The contest requires participants to memorize an 8-10 minute prepared oration on a topic related to the Constitution. In addition, students must be ready to deliver a 3-5 minute impromptu oration on one of four constitutional topics, which is assigned only minutes before they step onto the stage. Contestants are judged on their knowledge of the topic, the structure of their arguments, their stage presence, and their ability to speak with a loud, clear voice. For high school students, this presents no small challenge. Yet, under Tina’s mentorship, Schoharie County students have consistently performed exceptionally well.

Tina Wellman’s involvement in the contest extends beyond coaching. As Chairperson for the last three years, she has worked tirelessly to grow participation and awareness of the program in Schoharie County. She succeeded the late Frank Masterson, a longtime leader in the Oratorical Contest, and has continued his legacy by developing new ways to inspire and support students. In this role, Tina provides personalized coaching to each participant, offering a wide range of tools to ensure their success, from speech memorization techniques to stage performance coaching.

“Public speaking can be daunting for even the most seasoned adults, so imagine the courage it takes for high school students to memorize and deliver these speeches with poise and precision,” Tina commented. “That’s why I spend time helping the students develop strategies for success. I teach them tips for remembering their speeches and how to remain calm and composed, especially if they lose their place. The goal is to build their confidence so they can not only compete, but thrive.”

Tina Wellman has seen first-hand how the contest transforms students. Through her coaching, she has witnessed the growth in their oratory skills, as well as their understanding of constitutional principles. Many students express how the contest has changed their perception of public speaking and leadership.

“It’s not just about memorizing a speech. It’s about internalizing the principles of our Constitution and learning to express those ideas passionately and confidently,” Tina shared. “These students are not just preparing for a contest; they’re developing lifelong skills that will serve them well in any career or leadership role they pursue.”

The Schoharie County Oratorical Contest, which marks the beginning of the journey for these young scholars, offers a chance to advance to the district, zone, and state levels, where the stakes and opportunities only increase. At the national level, students compete for scholarships, recognition, and the honor of becoming a national champion.

Tina Wellman encourages all high school students interested in law, public policy, or leadership to consider participating in this enriching program. “It’s an incredible way to engage with the Constitution, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to enhance your public speaking skills,” she said. “Every student who participates walks away with a deeper understanding of civic duty and the confidence to speak their minds.”

The Oratorical Contest is supported by the American Legion, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting patriotism and serving the community. At its core, the contest aims to foster a better understanding of the Constitution and the rights and responsibilities it grants to all Americans.

For more information on the Schoharie County Oratorical Contest, including how to participate, please visit the official American Legion Oratorical Contest page at https://www.legion.org/get-involved/youth-programs/oratorical-contest/about-the-oratorical-contest. Students and parents interested in learning more can also contact Tina Wellman directly for guidance on how to get involved at the county level.

