Thriving in the Digital World: A Health-Tech Founder’s Perspective 

“There’s no better time to be alive, only if we can learn to thrive amidst constant change and disruption” muses health tech leader Simran Kaur. Her journey, marked by years of pioneering predictive medicine and commercialization of life-saving technologies, recently took a 180 degree turn toward leveraging self-healing modalities to reach one’s highest potential.

Pioneering the Future of Healthcare

Kaur’s career is nothing short of remarkable. With over 15 years of experience in leading roles at companies, she has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to achieve outstanding results in highly competitive markets. As a pharmacist equipped with an MBA and master’s in public health, she started her career with big pharma working at prestigious organizations such as GlaxoSmithKline and Takeda.

Simran then transitioned to revolutionize cancer care with her role at Foundation Medicine. She led biopharma partnerships and drove the commercialization of groundbreaking companion diagnostics. These companion diagnostics are essential tools in personalized medicine, enabling the selection of optimal drugs or therapies for patients based on their unique genetic makeup or disease characteristics. Soon after, she jumped into digital health by joining Anumana, Inc., a healthcare technology company founded by the Mayo Clinic demonstrating her expertise in utilizing AI for healthcare. As a senior director and a founding team member, she was crucial in the company’s efforts to revolutionize the application of AI to electrocardiograms (ECGs), predicting heart disease with unprecedented accuracy.

Launching a Community-Centric Platform

While Kaur’s corporate journey revolved around cutting-edge healthcare, her personal passion was always centered on self-discovery, wellbeing and harnessing AI to prevent diseases. A defining moment led her to certify as a trauma informed breathwork instructor, and a holistic health coach.

“My journey toward holistic health was personal. It came from a need to find purpose and fulfillment beyond professional success and push my growth to the next level,” Kaur explains. This led her to launch Tattva Health Inc. with the mission of democratizing peak potential. At the core of Kaur’s venture is a community centric, AI-powered platform that can monitor your biometrics and recommend personalized practices. Her vision is to use the latest technology in healthcare while employing holistic practices to help individuals unlock their peak potential while building a community with like-minded individuals.

Thriving, Not Surviving Amidst Disruption

In a world that is rapidly changing, the importance of community cannot be overstated. Tattva’s community-centric approach provides a supportive environment where individuals can connect with like-minded people, share experiences, and learn from one another. By fostering a sense of belonging and purpose, Tattva helps individuals to thrive in the face of uncertainty. As we stand on the precipice of a new era, defined by the rapid advancements of AI, it’s clear that the world is changing at an unprecedented pace. Goldman Sachs’ prediction that over 300 million jobs could be impacted by AI by 2030 underscores the urgency of adapting to this evolving landscape.

As AI continues to reshape industries and professions, it’s crucial to embrace lifelong learning and seek opportunities for reskilling and upskilling. Tattva’s platform offers a unique opportunity to develop the skills and mindset needed to succeed in the AI age. By combining the power of technology with the wisdom of ancient practices, Tattva empowers individuals to unlock their full potential and navigate the future with confidence.

“By combining the power of community with the precision of AI, we can empower individuals to take control of the quality of their life,” Kaur explains. “Our goal is to create a future where everyone can thrive, not just survive.”

At Tattva, AI plays a pivotal role in personalizing the wellness experience. By analyzing individual biometrics and lifestyle patterns, the platform can provide tailored recommendations, such as specific meditation practices, breathwork exercises, or nutritional guidance. This data-driven approach ensures that individuals receive the most effective support for their unique needs.

Kaur’s startup recognizes the transformative potential of AI and its ability to enhance human potential. By integrating AI into their leadership programs, they empower individuals to navigate the complexities of modern life with greater ease and resilience.

Embracing the AI Revolution: A Path to Personal Growth

Tattva offers transformative leadership retreats and workshops. These immersive experiences combine the best of both worlds: the tranquility of nature and the power of technology. Participants from across the globe engage in a variety of practices, including breathwork and meditation as well as workshops on leadership and AI. These retreats provide leaders with tools and techniques to enhance their mental clarity, emotional resilience, and overall performance.

By integrating ancient wisdom, cutting-edge technology, and a strong sense of community, Tattva is redefining the future of wellness. You can learn more about Tattva’s upcoming retreat from April 13-19, 2025 in Costa Rica on this link.

Photo courtesy of Simran Kaur