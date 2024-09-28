Want to get key points from long YouTube videos in seconds? AI-powered summarizers are changing how we use content. Let’s look at three easy steps to make quick summaries and check out the top tools that make this possible.

Why AI YouTube Summarizers Are Popular

YouTube has lots of content, from lessons to product reviews. But it’s hard to find time to watch hours of video. That’s where AI summarizers come in – they’re smart tools that turn long videos into short, easy-to-read summaries.

Three Steps to Summarize YouTube Videos with AI

Pick Your AI Summarizer Put in the YouTube Video URL Check and Use the Summary

Let’s look at each step and some top tools:

Step 1: Pick Your AI Summarizer

There are several AI-powered summarizers, each with special features. Here are three good options:

Main Features:

Gives short summaries, key points, and comment highlights

Works with 40+ languages

Downloads subtitles from YouTube

Shows time markers for easy video navigation

Takes about 7 seconds to work, even for 4-6 hour videos

Eightify is fast and gives full summaries, making it great for busy people.

2. TubeOnAI

Main Features:

Makes short summaries for YouTube videos, podcasts, and long content

Automatically summarizes channels you follow

Sends quick or scheduled alerts

Works on many platforms (web, iOS, Android)

TubeOnAI is good for content makers and users because it works on many devices and summarizes automatically.

3. Wordtune

Main Features:

Summarizes academic papers, magazine articles, and YouTube videos

Makes summaries that sound like a person wrote them

Creates good content like emails, social media posts, and headlines quickly

Wordtune is special because it makes summaries that sound natural, which is good if you want to use the content in different ways.

Step 2: Put in the YouTube Video URL

After you choose your summarizer, the next step is easy:

Copy the link of the YouTube video you want to summarize Paste it into the summarizer’s box Click the “Summarize” button

Most AI summarizers make this easy, often needing just one click after you paste the link.

Step 3: Check and Use the Summary

After the AI works, you’ll get a short summary. Here’s how to use it well:

Read the summary: Get a quick idea of what the video is about. Look for important points: Check for highlighted text that shows key information. Use time markers: If available, use these to jump to specific parts of the video for more details. Think about why you need the summary: Use it to decide if you should watch the whole video, share main points with others, or use the ideas in your work.

Why Eightify Is Special

While all three tools are good, Eightify stands out for several reasons:

Speed: It takes about 7 seconds to work, even for long videos, which is very fast. Full Summaries: It not only summarizes the video but also gives insights from comments, giving a complete view of the video and how people react to it. Many Languages: It works with over 40 languages, making content easy to understand for people around the world. Easy to Use: The Chrome extension works well with YouTube, letting you get summaries quickly without leaving the site.

How Eightify Works

Here’s how Eightify makes watching videos easier:

Short Summaries: Quickly understand the main points of any video

Key Points: See the most important ideas at a glance

Time Markers: Easily find parts of long videos you’re interested in

Many Languages: Read content in your preferred language, no matter what language the video is in

How AI Summarizers Change How We Use Content

AI summarizers like Eightify are changing how we interact with online content:

Saves Time: Turn hours of content into minutes of reading.

Makes Content More Available: Help people who don’t have time to watch full videos.

Helps Learning: Quickly review main points from educational content.

Makes Research Easier: Quickly gather information from many sources.

Getting the Most Out of AI Summarizers

To use tools like Eightify well:

Find Good Content: Quickly check many videos to find the most useful ones for you. Take Better Notes: Use summaries as a starting point for more detailed notes on important videos. Make Better Content: Get ideas from many sources to help with your own content. Stay Up-to-Date: Keep track of long videos in your field without spending hours watching them.

The Future of Using Content

As AI gets better, we can expect even smarter summarizing tools. These new tools will help us get information more easily, letting us stay informed in a world with more and more content.

Wrap-Up: Use AI Summarizers

In today’s fast world, tools like Eightify aren’t just handy – they’re important for using information well. By turning hours of video into short, useful summaries, these AI tools help us learn more, faster.

Want to change how you use content? Try Eighty’s YouTube Summarizer Chrome extension today and see how it can help you. Don’t miss out on important ideas – use AI to stay ahead in your personal and work life.

Sources: