Three questions with Shaun Ogilvy, Cofounder & CPO at Circular Protocol

I sat down with Shaun Ogilvy, who is the Chief Product Officer at Circular Protocol, to ask him about real-life use cases, which should help healthcare players and, in general, businesses to run at scale, with all the safety and transparency of blockchain technology.

Who are you and what do you do for a living?

I’m the Chief Product Officer at Circular Labs, and with the fast pace here, my role often has me wearing many hats—ranging from product development, design, and engineering, to marketing, strategy, and business development. But at my core, I’m a problem solver, driven by a passion for bringing new technologies to life, with a level of craft that truly sets them apart in the market.

While many in our industry focus on lofty goals like ‘onboarding the next billion users,’ my objective is more specific: to achieve true product-market fit in critical (and perhaps less glamorous) sectors that have a profound, direct impact on people’s lives, such as healthcare and decentralized science.

I believe trust is the cornerstone of all human cooperation, and it’s especially vital in our most critical industries— from healthcare and pharmaceuticals, to upstream sectors like supply chains and science. These sectors hold the power to impact lives on a massive scale, and we must be able to trust not only the individuals but the systems that govern and sustain them. Alongside my team, we’re committed to building the essential infrastructure that provides everyone the confidence that these industries are operating with security, transparency, and unwavering accountability.

I’m incredibly grateful that my work allows me to combine my deep curiosity for new technologies, problem-solving, design, and continuous learning with a mission that genuinely motivates me to wake up and push forward every single day.

If I am the CEO of a company, say in healthcare, what benefits do I find in Circular, which could help me run my business better? What industries are the best fit for Circular?

As the CEO of a healthcare company, Circular offers unparalleled advantages by enhancing the security, transparency, and efficiency of your operations. With Circular, you can trust that sensitive data—like patient records or clinical trial results—are safeguarded through compliant, decentralized infrastructure, removing risks associated with traditional systems. Beyond security, Circular empowers you to streamline processes, ensuring the integrity of supply chains and regulatory compliance for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. This leads to reduced operational costs and the ability to facilitate seamless collaboration and innovation across critical sectors, ensuring accountability and trust at scale.

We’ve built Circular to support critical industries—those vital to society’s functioning and well-being, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, science, and supply chains. These sectors demand top-tier security, regulatory compliance, transparency, and data integrity, which Circular’s decentralized infrastructure provides. While industries such as healthcare and pharma are particularly suited, Circular’s adaptable architecture makes it ideal for any sector where trust, compliance, and transparency are essential.

How can people join, if they want to code, invest, exchange ideas? Where can we find you?

At Circular, we’re dedicated to making our ecosystem open and accessible to everyone. Whether you’re a developer, investor, or enthusiast, you can easily connect with us through our active Discord, Telegram, or X communities. We welcome everyone, from seasoned blockchain veterans to newcomers eager to learn and grow. For investors, CIRX is currently listed on LBank, BitMart, and XT, with additional exchange listings planned for release each month, expanding accessibility and liquidity. Developers can join our community and take advantage of our upcoming grants program, designed to support innovative decentralized applications that drive our mission forward.

If you’re curious to learn more, please reach out to us on one of our channels. Everyone from our community managers to the founding team strives to be as responsive as possible in welcoming and educating new members.

To know more: https://circularlabs.io

Circular is a 4th Generation layer-one blockchain, designed to address the typical limitations of the previous generation layer-one chains. Circular’s sweet spot is DeSci : developers and enterprises are finally able to evolve research, innovation and in-market execution within all areas of applied healthcare, pharma and science, in a journey towards transparency, data security and democratization of access and data ownership. Circular Protocol provides tamper-proof data auditing with decentralized blockchains and zero-knowledge proofs, ensuring compliance and protecting patient data, while certifying process and content. Privacy and decentralization, maximum throughput and scalability, interoperability and proof of reputation: all of it is feasible thanks to a proprietary parallelized and multi-chain architecture, paired with revolutionary tools and applications.

Circular has offices in Boston and Lugano. Dr. Gianluca De Novi, its CEO and Co-founder, is an expert in high-performance computing with a strong background in 3D real-time graphics, physics simulation, robotics, and blockchain technology. He holds a Master’s in Electronics and Computer Science and a PhD in robotics from the University of Bologna. Currently, he directs the Medical Device and Simulation Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and has been a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Extension School since 2011. His work includes US Department of Defense funded research in the Med-Tech industry.