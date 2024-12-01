Three Principles for a Perfect Podcast: How One Web3 Venture Studio Has Mastered the Media Market

In the ever-evolving world of blockchain innovation, one Web3 venture studio has made waves as an innovative trailblazer with an unprecedented media masterplan which seems to thrive from three key strategies. By harnessing the power of free X Spaces for regular, community-driven podcasts, the forward-thinking Web3 OGs at Lunar Digital Assets (LDA) have not only united grassroots on-chain ecosystems, but they have set a new standard for community building and innovation across multiple ecosystems. LDA and its clients have transformed how information is shared and consumed with their users, developers, and overall ecosystems in Web3. LDA has founded and continues to host QuickSwap’s “The Aggregated”, Dogechain’s “Dogechain Roundtable”, and Kinetix “Innovation in The Cosmos”.

Starting Small and Building on Authenticity

LDA has fostered and built-up grassroots communities in several ecosystems by using consistently fun, entertaining, and informative Podcasts/ Twitter spaces to give everyone within those ecosystems an opportunity to have their voices heard not seldomly, but weekly and therefore frequently. LDA’s clients QuickSwap, Kinetix, and Dogechain have introduced and demonstrated a new and now proven successful formula for building tight-knit and open minded ecosystems while not becoming tribalistic in their nature. “We’ve aimed for our Podcasts and Twitter Spaces to be like The Roman Bathhouse of Web3. I think we’ve done a very good job at accomplishing this goal. It’s been fun to hear so many different ideas over the past couple of years. I like to see how and when the ideas from our show are created, decentralized, and made possible with Web3 technology and the entire Web3 ecosystem as a whole,” states Lunar Digital Assets CEO and “The Aggregated” host Roc Zacharias.

LDA concentrates most of its focus on creating content that speaks directly to the interests and concerns of a singular blockchain community. However, each individual podcast invites feedback, collaboration, partnerships, and even criticism from different ecosystems. As witnessed, this strategy allows for the development of deep and meaningful conversations with speakers and listeners who share common goals and who have experienced similar challenges navigating the different Web3 ecosystems. The result: grassroot podcasts with a dedicated and vibrant community of enthusiastic speakers and listeners who return week after week for fun but enlightening conversations to discuss and seek out new developments which might not have occurred without these open format and round table opportunities.

Fostering Interactivity and Organic Engagement

“Marshall Beck, who Web3, Political, and Underground Music media outlets have frequently referred to as a “Shadow Lord” type of figure because of his mysterious amount of influence in each sector, summarizes LDA’s overall approach to their public relationships, community outreach, and community organization by stating, ‘At Lunar Digital Assets our mission is to build a solid foundation of loud grassroots communities with each of our projects. We want thriving communities where everyone, regardless of their job title or role, can come forward, have fun, feel comfortable, and voice their ideas or opinions no matter how potentially weird, chaotic, or wild they might seem at the time. These different ideas can then be discussed live on the shows, directly with the community as they are present on our podcasts. Historically, this seems to always be the way in which TRVE progress and innovation is not only found and discovered…But, brought into reality… and not just in Web3. Decentralization IS Coming… But, We Shall See…’”

LDA podcasts encourage their audiences to create an interactive and engaging experience – not just another sit-and-listen. This magnetic and welcoming atmosphere is created by giving audience members meaningful opportunities to get involved, LDA’s podcast episodes transform passive listeners into active participants.



One of the hallmarks of an LDA-backed X Spaces is a live question-and-answer segment where listeners have a unique opportunity to engage directly with thought leaders and project founders at the forefront of their favorite communities. By opening the floor to audience questions, a podcast and its host allow for a more enriching, dynamic dialogue that provides immediate value to a community. Having a direct line of communication between listeners and esteemed guests has become a major draw for listeners on X, who appreciate the chance to have their personal concerns and curiosities addressed by their favorite community figures.

A Commitment to Consistency: Staying the Course

Finally, the third and perhaps most crucial element in the success of QuickSwap’s “The Aggreated”, Dogechain’s “Dogechain Roundtable”, and Kinetix “Innovation in The Cosmos” is their steadfast commitment to consistency. The venture studio’s unwavering dedication to regular, high-quality content production has been instrumental in establishing its clients’ podcasts as valued fixtures in the Web3 media landscape. By maintaining a weekly cadence and consistently delivering value with in-demand guests and relevant topics, LDA clients and their podcasts have developed a place where the community can gather weekly to discuss the latest news, technology, and or even Web3 gossip.



Case and Point is LDA’s Leading and Number 1 Crypto Podcast in The World: QuickSwap’s “The Aggregated”

Leading Polygon DeFi suite QuickSwap has shined bright as one of LDA’s premier clients. Having incubated QuickSwap in 2020, LDA wasted no time helping QuickSwap to launch its own podcast in 2022. Known around the industry as a powerful evangelizing force for Polygon’s industry-leading Layer 2 scalability stack, QuickSwap hosted the very first episode of its weekly X Spaces podcast, “All Roads Lead to Polygon” (ARLTP), in March 2022.

QuickSwap’s “The Aggregated” and formerly “All Roads Lead To Polygon” quickly developed their grassroots following by bringing in key leaders from around the Web3 community beyond with dozens of guest speakers in every weekly episode of its podcast. The guest list ranged from the industry’s top CEOs, developers, thought-leaders, influencers, traditional media, politicians, Intelligence Agencies, and mainstream media. As all took part in question-and-answer sessions, opportunities to earn rewards, and spicy debates taking place on the regular, ARLTP quickly rose to the top of the Web3 scene as the go-to X Space podcast.

For QuickSwap, Kinetix, Dogechain, and Lunar Digital Assets, capitalizing on Web3’s X-based media market have seemingly been both a well-practiced art and a meticulous science. Charisma, character, and a deep network have all played their parts in proving that organic, grassroots growth is not only possible but essential in the modern Web3 industry.