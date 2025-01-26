Three Crypto Assets You Should Hold in January. Pepe, Solana, and New Memecoin Panshibi

Now that we’re all somewhat accustomed that it’s 2025, investors are looking for cryptos with significant growth potential. Three picks stand out for January, including PEPE, Solana (SOL), and the new meme coin Panshibi ($SHIBI)!

However, out of the three, this new meme coin offers the most growth potential! That’s because Panshibi hasn’t even launched yet. So, it has room for massive growth. Also, Panshibi brings great memes and tokenomics to the market!

PEPE is getting out of an important pattern

PEPE is recovering right now after a continuous fall in price. PEPE’s price slide was mostly caused by market-wide dips and some investors selling. Because of this, most PEPE holders weren’t really worried.

Now that PEPE’s price is recovering, holders are confident. Namely, PEPE’s price has already risen by over 6.5% in just 24 hours, and there’s more to come. According to a prominent analyst, PEPE is currently getting out of a falling wedge pattern. Once it breaks out, he sees PEPE surging in price. More specifically, he says that PEPE’s price will go to $0.00006 soon. This will be a huge rise for PEPE!

Even so, PEPE still can’t compete with the new meme coin Panshibi. That’s because SHIBI has a much larger room for growth as well as incredible long-term potential. And you can catch it very early as it’s currently in Stage 1 of its presale!

A Solana ETF might be underway

The Solana blockchain has been booming in usage, with many using it on a daily basis. From trading meme coins to making small transactions, Solana has really emerged as a people’s favorite.

With all this in mind, SOL might be getting an ETF soon. So far, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only coins that have ETFs. If SOL joins them, it means that we’ll see massive institutional interest. This, in turn, will fuel SOL’s price to rise.

At the moment, SOL’s price is at $261. It has risen over 5% in just 24 hours. Many experts believe that a Solana ETF will come this year. Because of this, they see the SOL price rising to at least $500 in 2025! Still, this is nothing compared to Panshibi’s projected rise. This new meme coin is set to bring 145,000% gains soon after launch, and even more by year-end!

Panshibi: The rising star of memecoins

While PEPE and Solana are established names, Panshibi is a brand new meme coin. This means that it doesn’t have a loyal user base just yet, but it also means that it has the largest room for growth. As such, Panshibi is deemed the most promising investment you can make right now!

However, the fact that Panshibi is a new meme coin, isn’t the only reason why investors are so bullish on it. Panshibi also brings a breath of fresh air to the meme coin market, offering longevity and stability.

To do that, Panshibi has created a great growth-focused roadmap. Also, the new meme coin has excellent tokenomics. Namely, 60% of the total $SHIBI supply is allocated to the presale. Another 15% is set for community rewards and staking. The rest is allocated to marketing efforts, CEXs, and other events that will bring visibility to Panshibi.

These factors combined have caused excitement among market experts, as it shows that the Panshibi team is dedicated to growth. It also shows that Panshibi is a fair new memecoin, as it allows everyone to join the presale with no issues if they wish to do so. Also, Panshibi has great plans for the future, enticing holders with high staking APYs and a bundle of other exciting rewards.

Furthermore, Panshibi will participate in charity events and it’ll give holders access to NFTs. All in all, Panshibi won’t be just a regular memecoin, but it’ll also have utility!

As for the roadmap, Panshibi’s plans go as follows:

Phase 1: $SHIBI will launch on exchanges after the presale ends. The Panshibi team will launch social media campaigns to build a strong community base.

Phase 2: Unsold $SHIBI tokens will be burned, enhancing scarcity and driving the price up. $SHIBI will be listed on exchanges with locked liquidity.

Phase 3: The Panshibi staking platform and exclusive NFTs will be launched. Panshibi will also team up with global charities to support panda conservation.

Phase 4: Expansion to Tier-1 CEXs and further ecosystem development.

January’s crypto must-haves – led by Panshibi!

$SHIBI is by far the most promising new memecoin you can invest in. Right now, $SHIBI is available at $0.002 in Stage 1 of its public presale. The presale will have 15 stages, and $SHIBI’s price will rise with every stage.

After this is done, $SHIBI will launch at $0.026, and this is when its rally will start! Experts say that $SHIBI’s rise will be fueled by its fun memes and great tokenomics.

You can participate in the Panshibi presale here

