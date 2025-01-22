This Year’s Hottest Presale Could Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) With 12,000% Rise After Listing

The crypto market never fails to amaze investors because there is always something interesting going on, and right now, IntelMarkets is one of them. After analyzing this potentially best presale, experts believe that IntelMarkets is opening the path for a meteoric rise, just like Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2021.

Experts and traders are closely monitoring this outstanding platform as it moves to the last phases of presales while offering advanced features and a great number of possibilities.

IntelMarkets Entering Crypto Trading with AI and Blockchain

IntelMarkets has quickly turned into one of the best presale offers of the year in months. Having already reached the 9th stage of its presale, it has raised more than $7.1 million and is setting itself up for a revolution.

The IntelMarkets altcoins are priced at $0.08 each. Its features include an advanced AI-powered, proprietary blockchain that is designed to enhance trading performance. The implementation of the dual-chain shows that the platform is based on both Ethereum and Solana blockchains, which allows users to switch between them.

It also has trading solutions like Rodeum AI™, which enhance the trader’s abilities by analyzing market flow and making the best trades with less risk. These features make IntelMarkets not only an ordinary member of the crypto family but a unique platform for professional and amateur trading.

Analysts expect a possible 12,000% rise in price after listing, something that may be similar to the spectacular rise of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Lessons from a Meme Coin Phenomenon

Shiba Inu (SHIB) received a lot of attention across the world in 2021 when the price skyrocketed to its ATH. It worked its way to becoming one of the top meme coins through community-centered projects and product development.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading under $0.000025, which is way below its all-time high. Even after the fluctuations in its price in January 2025, Shiba Inu is a significant player in the crypto industry.

It is because of its potential developments, such as the TREAT token launch. Shiba Inu has also partnered with PEPE for the ‘2030 Zero Zero plan’, which aims to remove all the zeros from the token price.

SHIB has strong community support and an upgrade plan in place, but IntelMarkets offers a practical utility to existing trading problems with AI capabilities and real-time data. Nowadays, the market is shifting toward the creation of platforms that are easy to use and provide genuine innovations, which is the strong point of IntelMarkets.

Why IntelMarkets Could Outpace Competitors with a Potential 12,000% Gain

To grow and hold the attention of investors, a crypto project needs to be able to solve real-world problems. IntelMarkets is in a good position because it provides services such as self-learning Intelli-M™ robots and omnichannel processing.

These capabilities can help traders trade efficiently in such a volatile market without facing deep losses or compromising on their gains.

IntelMarkets has successfully sold over 11 Million tokens in its best presale stages. Expectations for IntelMarkets to deliver the highest gains are growing as the presale phases move toward the end. There are predictions that there can be a 12,000% gain after the listing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a strong fan base, and its value increases based on social support, but its viability mainly depends on its achievements in the roadmap. On the other hand, IntelMarkets is already showing its capacity to revolutionize the trading market as investors are looking at the best presale of the year.

Conclusion

With potentially one of the best presales ending soon, IntelMarkets has the possibility of experiencing a meteoric rise just like Shiba Inu (SHIB) did in 2021. While SHIB remains a project that continues to respond to its community-based projects, IntelMarkets has a story of constant growth with an emphasis on technology.

For investors who are interested in the best presale, IntelMarkets has become a unique opportunity to invest in a project that has the potential actually to shake the industry.

