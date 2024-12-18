This Startup Aims to Be The Google Search Engine for Smart Contract Risk and Intelligence

The blockchain world is all about transparency and trust. But reality is far more treacherous. Smart contracts, the backbone of DeFi and blockchain, are also its most fragile components. Every line of code can make or break fortunes – literally.

Trugard, a cybersecurity startup, is changing that. It aims to be the “Google Search Engine” for smart contract risk and intelligence. With AI and machine learning, Trugard provides actionable insights into the risks hidden in smart contracts. So developers, enterprises and investors have a safety net in the wild west of Web3.

Trugard was born out of the huge gaps in blockchain security. Smart contracts automate processes without intermediaries but their vulnerabilities expose billions of dollars to risk. Trugard’s founders saw that existing security measures – manual audits or basic automated tools – weren’t enough to tackle this complex space.

Trugard Labs was co-founded by Jeremiah O’Connor and Anoop Nannra to tackle critical gaps in blockchain security.

The venture combines Jeremiah’s “cybersecurity and machine learning expertise” with Anoop’s “strategic acumen in business, tech, and venture capital.” A pivotal inspiration, O’Connor explained, came from his time at Binance, where he analyzed the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to “combat widespread scams and malicious activities.”

This experience, he noted, “exposed a significant need for scalable tools to secure blockchain ecosystems” and underscored “the vulnerability of the DeFi landscape.”

Trugard’s innovation earned it the Risk Management Assessment (RMA™) certification in 2024, a big milestone for a Web3 security company. This isn’t just a badge of honor—it’s a sign of the tech underneath.

How Trugard Works

At its heart, Trugard is an AI engine that evaluates smart contract risk. Unlike other tools Trugard doesn’t just scan for known vulnerabilities. It uses dynamic analysis to predict how contracts will behave in different scenarios, to find both current and potential risks.

Think reentrancy attacks, a DeFi exploit that has led to multimillion-dollar breaches. Trugard can find these vulnerabilities and suggest fixes before contracts go live. It also tracks external factors like unusual wallet behavior or network activity to give a full risk profile.

Jeremiah O’Connor pointed to industry reports, like Chainalysis’s 2022 analysis, as a driving force behind their sharpened focus.

“The report revealed that scams accounted for $7.8 billion in stolen crypto, with emerging DeFi platforms being a prime target,” he explained. “A significant portion of this came from rug pulls, where project creators abandon ventures after misappropriating investor funds. In 2021 alone, rug pulls represented nearly $2.8 billion of stolen crypto, making them one of the fastest-growing forms of exploitation in DeFi.”

O’Connor also emphasized how these findings revealed a significant security gap across the industry. “This showed the lack of proactive risk detection and scalable solutions for vulnerabilities in smart contracts and decentralized systems,” he explained.

“Rug pulls, in particular, highlighted the urgent need for real-time analytics tools and better mechanisms to identify malicious intent during project launches and token issuance phases.”

O’Connor added, “These challenges fueled Trugard’s mission to close these critical gaps and strengthen security in the blockchain ecosystem.”

The platform works on multiple levels. Developers get Trugard’s API, which integrates into their workflow and automates the tedious process of risk assessment. For enterprises, it gives them visibility into digital asset exposure so they can confidently navigate the Wild West of the blockchain space.

Wallet providers and custodians use Trugard to secure transactions and give their users detailed intelligence to make informed decisions. More than just a vulnerability scanner, Trugard is a decision engine that controls the entire Web3 space.

This is more than just a security tool – it’s a decision engine for Web3.

No startup grows in isolation and Trugard is no exception. Partnerships have been key to our growth. They partnered with Thirdwave to add wallet intelligence to the mix. Together they built tools to predict suspicious wallet behavior, another layer of security for blockchain transactions.

They also partnered with FYEO, a cybersecurity company focused on digital asset protection. This partnership tackles smart contract honeypots – malicious traps designed to catch users. By combining blockchain data with traditional cybersecurity methods, they are creating a new standard for threat intelligence.

Jeremiah O’Connor highlighted how Anoop Nannra’s business expertise helped align “technical challenges with market needs,” enabling the creation of a platform that automates smart contract audits and proactively mitigates risks.

“Together, Anoop and I are committed to building trust in decentralized ecosystems,” O’Connor explained, “empowering developers and enterprises to safeguard their assets while addressing the systemic security flaws that have long plagued the industry.”

These partnerships show Trugard’s commitment to full solutions. It’s not just about securing code but the entire ecosystem of blockchain.

Blockchain security is not a niche – it’s a growing industry with no shortage of players. Companies like CertiK and Quantstamp focus on audits, platforms like OpenZeppelin offer tools for secure contract development. In this crowded space Trugard’s unique selling point is their full stack approach.

This full stack approach sets Trugard apart and makes it a game changer in the blockchain security space.

The Road Ahead

The blockchain space has seen its fair share of high profile hacks. From the DAO hack in Ethereum’s early days to the more recent DeFi platform hacks, smart contract vulnerabilities have been in the headlines. These incidents show a brutal reality – even the most promising blockchain projects are only as strong as their weakest link.

Trugard is built to address these challenges. The platform detects vulnerabilities like unchecked calls, integer overflows and inadequate access controls – the issues that have caused catastrophic losses. But it doesn’t stop at detection. Trugard provides actionable recommendations to fix these vulnerabilities so developers can secure their code before it’s deployed.

Trugard has made great progress but there’s still a long way to go. The company is expanding to serve more people. Scalability is key to be able to handle the growing demand for smart contract security as blockchain adoption grows.

And finally Trugard is going into predictive analytics. By using machine learning the platform will not only find vulnerabilities but also predict threats so you can act proactively rather than reactively.

In a space as wild and high risk as blockchain, security isn’t a nice to have – it’s a must have. One exploit can wipe out millions of dollars, erode trust and destroy entire ecosystems. Trugard’s smart contract risk intelligence solves this problem.

By being the “Google Search Engine” for blockchain risk Trugard is filling a big gap in the market. With cutting edge tech, strategic partnerships and a clear vision for the future it’s a standout in the Web3 space.

As the blockchain industry grows the demand for robust security solutions will only get bigger. And in this evolving landscape platforms like Trugard are not just participants – they’re building a safer, more resilient blockchain future.

Whether you’re a developer deploying your first smart contract or an enterprise managing a portfolio of digital assets Trugard has the tools and insights to help you navigate the complexity of blockchain security. In a world where trust is everything Trugard is proving you can earn it – and keep it.

We’ll be watching closely to see how it shapes the future of blockchain security.