This Entrepreneur Paves the Way for Zero Waste Rice Revolution

“Our mission is to end world hunger by empowering smallholder rice farmers,” says Kisum Chan, co-founder of the social enterprise Rice Inc. “Up to 30% of rice is wasted before it even reaches the plate, primarily because these farmers who grow 80% of the world’s rice can’t afford sustainable technologies.”

Chan’s journey began in his university days at University College London, where he and fellow student Lincoln Lee learned about the staggering amount of rice wasted annually – hundreds of millions of tons in Southeast Asia alone. Inadequate post-harvest processes were largely to blame for the spoilage rates, leaving farmers in poverty and squandering food that could feed the growing global population.

Determined to tackle this issue, Chan and Lee founded Rice Inc. in 2017 with an innovative approach: to provide affordable drying technology to smallholder farmers. By building leading-edge eco-dryers on farmers’ land, Rice Inc. enables cost-effective drying services, proper storage to capture off-peak prices, and support to sell the rice at maximum value.

The young startup’s potential quickly gained recognition. In 2018, Rice Inc. beat out 200,000 other ideas to win the prestigious $1 million Hult Prize. The seed funding propelled their expansion beyond initial pilots in Malaysia and Myanmar.

Sustainable Rice Takes Root

Photo courtesy of Kisum Chan

Fast forward to 2024, and Rice Inc. has launched the sustainable rice brand, Paddi. Supplying major caterers and Michelin-starred chefs, Paddi boasts carbon-neutral grains and reinvests 20% of its profits to empower rice farmers to fight rice wastage. The secret lies in their “Paddi Way,” a holistic model partnering with over 200 Southeast Asian farmers to cut waste, drive sustainability, and enhance food security.

“Agriculture isn’t as ‘sexy’ as tech in Silicon Valley,” Chan admits. “We’re changing that.”

Critics argue that Rice Inc.’s model, while admirable, can only make a dent in the massive issue of global rice waste. “It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the systemic changes needed in agriculture,” says an anonymous agriculture policy expert. “Governments need to step up with subsidies and incentives to drive widescale adoption of sustainable practices.“

A Sustainable Future For Rice Farmers

Driven by a greater purpose, Chan remains undaunted: “Many young people don’t think they have what it takes to thrive in agriculture, just like I never thought I’d raise $1 million at 19. My thinking was false.”

Rice Inc.’s zero-waste rice revolution is only beginning. By empowering farmers, rethinking rice production, and engaging consumers, they demonstrate how a startup can pave the way for transformative global impact. As the world grapples with the dual challenges of food security and environmental sustainability, Rice Inc.’s model offers a way forward, proving that it’s possible to cultivate change.

“This is just the start,” Chan reflects. “Imagine a world where every grain of rice reaches its full potential, nourishing both people and planet. That’s the future we’re fighting for every day.“

Photo courtesy of Kisum Chan