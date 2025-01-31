This Elon Musk Favourite Is An Easy 10X, So Is Its New Rival

The meme king Dogecoin (DOGE) has provided excellent returns in every bull cycle and continues to be the most popular meme coin with constant support from Elon Musk.

Traders speculate that DOGE could rally 10x in the next bull wave. However, the hybrid rival Cutoshi (CUTO) is another popular choice among meme coin enthusiasts since it has the potential for a similar surge with its explosive early-stage growth potential.

Dogecoin Continues To Consolidate Above Solid Support

During the remarkable rally in November 2024, Dogecoin gained immense demand, and the price surged by over 190% in a week. However, the sentiment towards DOGE suddenly changed, and as demand declined, Dogecoin consolidated and dropped over 35% from the $0.48 resistance to the $0.3 support level.

After this correction, Dogecoin has traded sideways above this support level for over a month. In the last 24 hours, DOGE has declined by 0.47% to $0.330, and the daily trading volume has increased by 3.78%. The Dogecoin price has moved below the 100-day SMA but trades above the 200-day SMA.

The MACD oscillator has been dropping for the last few days but has started to reverse, indicating a slight increase in bullish sentiment for Dogecoin. Moreover, the RSI has fallen to 44 as the DOGE price becomes increasingly undervalued due to the extended correction. Still, Dogecoin continues to bounce from the $0.30 support level and has an excellent chance of another rally when demand returns.

Cutoshi (CUTO): Hybrid Meme Coin Rivaling DOGE

Unlike DOGE, the Ethereum-based utility meme coin Cutoshi offers practical use cases and solves real-world problems. Cutoshi is inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision for Bitcoin and blockchain technology and embodies his teachings of decentralization, privacy, and monetary freedom.

Cutoshi’s meme community is centered around the Chinese Lucky Cat, a popular idol in Asian countries. According to Chinese and Japanese folklore, the cat blesses its owners with good fortune. Thus, it is a well-followed tradition to decorate the cat figurine in Asian homes.

So, by bringing the cat to the blockchain as its native token, CUTO, Cutoshi has made its lucky powers accessible to all, providing prosperity and wealth to your digital assets.

Thus, Cutoshi’s hybrid approach has formed a memeFi ecosystem that caters to the needs of both DeFi and meme coin enthusiasts. At the heart of this ecosystem is the Cutoshi DEX, a cross-chain interoperable exchange that allows users to make asset transfers across multiple blockchains at lightning-fast speeds for a tiny 0.25% fee.

Moreover, Cutoshi has established a learning academy to reduce the DeFi knowledge gap and help newcomers adapt faster to the decentralized economy. The Cutoshi Academy provides free learning materials that simplify complex Web3 concepts and explain them in an engaging way to appeal to beginners.

Earn CUTO With A Fun Farming Mechanism

Over 3,800 community members have participated in token farming and are harvesting CUTO through the farming mechanism designed to promote the meme community’s growth. Members earn CUTO points by completing fun quests and challenges that help promote the community on social media.

Members rise through the leaderboards by accumulating these points and get more exciting rewards as their rank improves. After the presale, they can convert the reward points to CUTO tokens and receive them in their linked wallets.

The CUTO token is valued at $0.031 in stage four of the token presale. Cutoshi has raised over $1.65 million so far, and early investors who acquired the token for $0.015 in stage one have made over 100% returns. The next stage is just around the corner, so this is the best time to get in for investors looking to make similar returns.

For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

https://cutoshi.com/

Join and become a community member:

https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

https://t.me/cutoshicommunity