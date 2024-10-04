Thinking about buying a solar panel? Here are some key things you must be aware of

The commercial solar panel industry has seen significant growth recently, driven by rising inflation and increased demand from people looking to make the switch to solar energy. Additionally, solar panels have become much more affordable compared to just a few years ago.

A few months back, I came across a report stating that solar panel prices have hit record lows. The U.S. government has raised concerns about a surplus of solar panels on the market, with more available than there are buyers. To complicate matters, China has doubled its production, sparking fears of an industry downturn. But let’s put that news aside for now and focus on solar panels themselves.

In 2022, during a recession, I decided to invest in solar panels. However, my experience with the cost and setup was less than ideal. Looking back, I realize there were many factors I should have considered more carefully before making that purchase. With inflation climbing and the economy slowing down, I thought solar would be a smart long-term investment, but things didn’t quite pan out as expected.

At the time, interest in commercial solar panels was still relatively low, and I was one of the early adopters. Had I waited just a few more years, I could have saved nearly 45% on the cost. In this article, I want to share a few key insights that I wish I had known before purchasing solar panels.

Now, while I’m not an expert in solar energy, I’m here to share my personal experience and what I’ve learned along the way. I installed Canadian Solar panels, but there are many brands to choose from depending on your needs.

Ultimately, choosing the right brand is entirely up to you and should be based on your specific requirements. I would recommend A1 SolarStore as they helped me a lot in terms of support and understanding a lot of things. You can simply find them by typing commercial solar near me – A1 SolarStore on Google and get a quotation. Let’s dive into some important things you should consider before making your decision.

Here are the key things you should keep in mind before installing a solar panel

1. Evaluate Your Energy Requirements and Usage

This is the most fundamental yet crucial step before investing in solar panels. You need to thoroughly assess your energy consumption to make informed decisions. Some homeowners aim to completely offset their electricity needs with solar power, while others might prefer to supplement their existing supply.

If you have a smaller household, opting to fully replace your energy demands with solar power is often the most efficient and cost-effective route. This approach allows you to maximize your energy savings and achieve a quicker return on your investment.

2. Assess Roof Condition and Available Space

In my case, having a relatively new home meant roof condition and space weren’t a concern. However, with more complex or decorative home designs, roof space can often be limited.

This becomes a challenge when installing solar panels, as you may need to rely on mounting systems and railings to accommodate the panels. Such setups can pose risks, particularly in areas prone to strong winds or cyclones, so it’s important to evaluate these factors carefully before installation.

3. Choose the Right Type of Solar Panel for Your Needs

It’s crucial to understand the differences between monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin-film solar panels before making your selection. From an expert perspective, monocrystalline panels are generally the most efficient, producing more energy relative to the space they occupy.

They are an excellent option if your roof space is limited. Polycrystalline panels, while slightly less efficient, offer a more budget-friendly alternative. These work well if you have ample roof space and want to save on upfront costs.

Thin-film panels are lightweight, flexible, and easy to install on various surfaces. However, their lower efficiency means you’ll need more space to generate the same amount of energy, making them more suitable for large installations where space isn’t a constraint.

4. Consider Cost and Financing Options

Avoid leasing solar panels—this is a common mistake made by those who haven’t done thorough research. Leasing can significantly increase your overall costs and often comes with additional dependencies, such as maintenance fees and other extras.

The main goal of installing solar panels is to save money in the long run, not to incur additional expenses. Owning your system outright ensures better financial returns by eliminating the need for ongoing lease payments and reducing long-term costs.

5. Critically analyze Solar Panel Company Reputation and Reviews

In addition to technical considerations, researching the reputation of solar panel companies is perhaps the most critical step. I approached this like a seasoned professional, obtaining four different quotes and ultimately selecting a company that offered both quality service and support. I’m grateful to the team that guided me through the installation process.

I recommend starting by searching for “commercial solar near me” to see what local companies provide. From there, request quotes to compare services and costs before making your decision.

While my approach worked well for me, I encourage you to conduct your own research to find the best fit for your needs.

6. Consider Warranty and Lifespan

While warranties and lifespans differ among companies, the contractor you choose also plays a crucial role. In some cases, the company may not be as responsive or supportive when it comes to honoring warranties. This is where finding a reliable vendor becomes essential. A trusted vendor not only provides peace of mind but also offers regular maintenance and support to prevent any potential issues down the line.

Some additional things to keep in mind

Regardless of which company or services you choose, here are a few additional factors to keep in mind:

Solar panels reduce electricity costs, but don’t expect a zero-dollar electricity bill. Even with technological advancements, results can vary, particularly in cloudy conditions.

1. Net metering

I’d advise against relying on it too much. It may not be worth spending 50% more on your system, especially if it won’t guarantee a completely flat electricity bill.

2. Get multiple quotes

Aim for at least four quotes, and make sure to discuss your options with those who have gone through the installation process before.

3. Don’t rely solely on reviews

Reviews can sometimes be biased or manipulated. Instead, invest time in thorough research and avoid rushing your decision.

4. Plan carefully

Analyze your needs, set a clear plan, and make an informed decision before proceeding.

Wrapping Up

I hope this article has given you valuable insights into solar panel installation and the key considerations before moving forward. My own experience has been positive, with no major issues to date, although prices for solar panels have dropped considerably since my purchase. Keep in mind that with the lower prices, some companies may try to upsell you with costly services and unnecessary add-ons, so thorough research is essential. Choose wisely and proceed with confidence.