Things to Know About Glaucoma: Causes, Treatment, and Prevention

What Causes Glaucoma?

This eye problem is most of the time attributable to increased intraocular pressure. This pressure if sustained for an extended period can cause damage to the optic nerve. There is usually a drain to remove fluid in the eye and in the event this fails or is not effective the fluid accumulates leading to increased pressure. However, raised eye pressure is thought to be the main villain but does not actually cause glaucoma, and individuals with normal or average intraocular pressure can develop it.

Two Types of Glaucoma:

Open-Angle Glaucoma

Angle-Closure Glaucoma

How is Glaucoma Treated?

The main focus is therefore on management of the IOP with an aim of reducing further damage of the optic nerve.

Medications: This eye medication is widely used to lower eye pressure. At times, oral medications can be used although the patient must be warned of the possible side effects involved should such a procedure be applied.

Laser Treatment: Sometimes a laser is used to make an opening or to enhance the outflow of the eye,; this leads to lessening of pressure.

Tips On How Can Glaucoma Be Prevented?

Get Regular Eye Exams: The key to preserving one’s vision lies in ascertaining such a situation at the initial stage possible. It comes very slightly suspicious to every person older than 40 years or having the family members with glaucoma; one must go to the oculist at least once in 1-2 years.

Know Your Risk: It is more likely if you are older, if the condition has run in your family, your race or ethnicity, or you belong to a certain gender or have diseases like diabetes. This is because your risk gives you the level of what can be done in a bid to prevent the risky event from occurring.

Protect Your Eyes: Avoidance of eye injuries possibly resulting from episodes such as sports or home improvement work can be managed by using protective eye wear.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: Practicing healthy lifestyle such as consuming proper amounts of diet, engaging in exercise activities and controlling high blood pressure also favors eye health. Lessen the instances of smoking you make as this has been approved to raise a risk to the eye diseases.

Conclusion

We should not worry about the glaucoma treatment because; it is treatable if the right knowledge and treatment is followed. If you know how it is caused, when to get treatment for it and some measures to take then your vision can be guarded and your eye health can be protected in the long run.

It is always important to have your eyes checked, make sure to actively book yourself an eye exam and do know your eye status.